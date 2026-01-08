Renee Nicole Macklin Good dropped her six-year-old son off at school Wednesday morning. She kissed him goodbye. She told him she loved him. Then she got back in her car with her spouse to drive home, and men in ski masks with submachine guns shot her in the head.

Her car crashed into a parked vehicle. Her spouse sat in the passenger seat screaming “That’s my partner! I don’t know what to do!” while blood pooled in the snow and armed men in tactical gear stood around like they had just completed a successful mission.

Renee was thirty-seven years old. She was a United States citizen born in Colorado. She had three children: a fifteen-year-old daughter, a twelve-year-old son, and the six-year-old boy who will come home from school today to learn that his mother is never coming back. She was a poet who won an award for her writing at Old Dominion University. She was a devoted Christian who went on youth mission trips to Northern Ireland. She loved to sing. Her mother described her as “one of the kindest people I’ve ever known.”

Her entire criminal record consisted of a traffic ticket.

The Trump administration is calling her a domestic terrorist. Kristi Noem says she was “stalking” federal agents and tried to murder an ICE officer with her vehicle. Donald Trump posted that she “viciously ran over” an agent in “an act of domestic terrorism.”

There is video of the shooting. I have watched it. You can watch it too. It shows Renee reversing her car a few feet to let an ICE vehicle pass, then trying to turn and drive away. An agent fires multiple shots through her windshield. He remains standing. He walks away apparently uninjured. She crashes and dies.

That is not self-defense. That is an execution.

Tim Pool, the chubby man-baby commentator who has somehow become the arbiter of truth for a every trailer park resident with a free government phone and a Youtube account, released slowed-down footage that he claims “proves” Renee intended to murder the ICE agent. “Watch the officer who has his gun drawn,” Pool says. “You see his foot sliding? Yeah. He’s not taking a step. He’s being hit by the vehicle.” He then adds, “Were it not for the ice, which you can see on the ground, the vehicle would have just lurched forward and run this guy over.”

Let me ask you a question, Tim. Why would she do that?

I am serious. Think about this for more than two seconds. Why would a thirty-seven-year-old white woman with a nice life, a spouse, and three children decide to throw all of that away so she could murder some random guy in a ski mask? What possible motivation would a Christian mother who had just dropped her six-year-old off at school have to commit vehicular homicide against a federal agent and spend the rest of her life in prison? Does that make any sense to you at all?

She had a fifteen-year-old daughter. A twelve-year-old son. A six-year-old boy who was sitting in a classroom learning his ABCs while his mother was bleeding out in the snow. She had a spouse who loved her. She had a home. She had a life. And you are telling me she looked at some jackbooted thug with a gun and thought yes, this is the moment I throw everything away to commit first-degree murder in broad daylight in front of witnesses and cameras?

That is not what happened. What happened is a terrified woman tried to drive away from armed men in ski masks who were screaming at her, and one of those men panicked and emptied his magazine into her windshield because he was poorly trained and trigger-happy and knew there would be no consequences because there are never any consequences when federal agents kill civilians.

A foot sliding on ice is not attempted murder. A car inching forward is not a deadly weapon when the guy you supposedly tried to kill walks away without a scratch. Tim Pool knows this. Everyone pushing this narrative knows this. They are lying to you because they need you to believe that every person ICE kills deserved it, because the alternative is admitting that we have given guns to dangerous idiots and turned them loose on American streets.

I am already seeing comments from the MAGA crowd screaming about how “obstruction is a felony” and she deserved what she got. Let me be very clear about something: Renee Nicole Macklin Good was never charged with obstruction. She was never charged with anything. She was never arrested. She was never read her rights. She was never given the opportunity to surrender peacefully or comply with lawful orders in a calm and rational manner. She was approached by men in ski masks carrying submachine guns, and she did what any sane human being would do when confronted by masked gunmen: she tried to get the hell out of there.

Thousands of comments on Pool’s Youtube channel read like a testament to the fact that many Americans would have difficulty even understanding a Dr. Seuss children’s book let alone the complexity of this situation. Cold-hearts and dull minds.

Let me ask you something. If you were driving home from dropping your kid off at school and a group of men in ski masks with automatic weapons surrounded your vehicle and started screaming at you, what would you do?

Would you calmly roll down your window and ask for their credentials? Would you sit there peacefully while masked strangers with guns pointed at your face barked orders at you? Or would every survival instinct in your body scream RUN?

These men were dressed like bank robbers. They were dressed like terrorists. They were dressed like the bad guys in every action movie you have ever seen. There is a reason cops wear uniforms with badges and name tags. There is a reason they drive marked vehicles with lights and sirens. There is a reason they identify themselves clearly before making contact. It is so that citizens know they are dealing with law enforcement and not criminals who are about to rob, kidnap, or kill them.

I have already seen the right-wing talking point that ICE agents wear ski masks to protect their identities so that illegal immigrants do not track down and murder their families. Really? Real cops do not wear ski masks. Uniformed police officers across this country put on badges with their names on them every single day and go out into communities full of people they have arrested, and their families are fine. FBI agents do not wear ski masks. DEA agents do not wear ski masks. US Marshals do not wear ski masks. The only law enforcement that covers their faces like criminals are the ones who know they are doing something they should be ashamed of, something they do not want traced back to them when the lawsuits start flying and the body camera footage gets subpoenaed.

Renee saw masked men with guns and she panicked. That is not obstruction. That is not terrorism. That is a mother who wanted to get home to her children experiencing the completely rational fear response that evolution programmed into every human being on the planet. Fight or flight. She chose flight. And they executed her for it.

Let me tell you something about ICE that you need to understand.

These are not elite federal agents. These are not the best and brightest America has to offer. According to recent job postings, ICE is hiring entry-level officers with no college degree required and no previous law enforcement experience necessary. They are offering fifty thousand dollars in signing bonuses to anyone willing to put on tactical gear and follow orders. Kristi Noem announced this summer that they have eliminated age limits entirely. Anyone can apply. Your drunk uncle. Your neighbor’s failure of a son who could not hold down a job at Walmart. That guy from high school who peaked at seventeen and now spends his days posting racist memes on Facebook.

These people are being handed submachine guns and ski masks and told to go round up immigrants in American cities. They look like bank robbers from a Hollywood movie. They look like the villains in every dystopian nightmare you have ever watched. They do not look like federal law enforcement because they are not trained like federal law enforcement. They are a private army being assembled from the lowest common denominator, people desperate enough to take a government job with a fat signing bonus and not ask too many questions about what they might be ordered to do.

My father served in the United States Marine Corps. He is now a pastor in rural Minnesota. He taught me what real military discipline looks like. He taught me about rules of engagement and proportional response and the sacred responsibility that comes with carrying a weapon in service of your country.

The men who killed Renee Nicole Macklin Good have none of that training. None of that discipline.

None of that understanding that the power to take a life is not something to be exercised by panicked idiots who empty their magazines into a mother’s windshield because she tried to drive away from a traffic stop.

The FBI has now taken over the investigation and cut Minnesota state authorities out entirely. They revoked access to evidence, witnesses, and case materials. Governor Tim Walz said he is “pessimistic” that there will be a fair outcome. No shit. The federal government is investigating itself for murdering a citizen, and they have made sure no one outside their chain of command gets to see what actually happened.

This is not how justice works in America. This is how cover-ups work in authoritarian regimes.

Trump and Noem and the rest of them have already declared Renee guilty. They called her a terrorist. They said she deserved what she got. They are the judge, jury, and executioner, and the actual evidence, the video that shows their entire narrative is a lie, does not matter to them at all. They have decided what happened, and they will make sure the official investigation confirms their decision.

Meanwhile, a six-year-old boy does not have a mother anymore. A fifteen-year-old girl and a twelve-year-old boy have to grow up knowing that the government of the United States shot their mom in the head and then called her a terrorist to justify it. A spouse sat in a car covered in her partner’s blood while men with guns stood around and probably congratulated each other on a job well done.

I am twenty-three years old. I am a journalism student. I was raised in a Christian household by a father who served this country and a mother who taught me that America was supposed to be different. We were supposed to be the good guys. We were supposed to have rights that the government could not take away. We were supposed to be innocent until proven guilty.

Renee Nicole Macklin Good was never charged with anything. She was never arrested. She was never given a trial. She was executed on a residential street in Minneapolis by men in ski masks who could not even be bothered to learn that she was a citizen before they started shooting.

If you are reading this and you still support what ICE is doing, I need you to look at the picture of that woman and explain to me how this makes America safer. Explain to me how shooting a Christian mother in the head while she drives home from school drop-off is protecting you from anything. Explain to me how men in tactical gear who look like they are cosplaying Call of Duty are somehow the good guys in this story.

You cannot explain it because there is no explanation. This is not law enforcement. This is state violence. This is what happens when you give guns to poorly trained idiots and tell them that everyone who gets in their way is a terrorist. This is East Berlin. This is the Gestapo. This is everything our grandparents fought against in World War II, and it is happening right now in American cities while half the country cheers because they have been programmed to believe that anyone ICE targets must deserve whatever happens to them.

Renee deserved to watch her son grow up. She deserved to write more poetry. She deserved to sing and go to church and live her life without being murdered by her own government. Her children deserved to have their mother at their graduations and weddings and all the moments that she will never see now because some trigger-happy moron in a ski mask decided she looked like a threat.

I am a patriot. I am a Christian. I believe in the America that my father served and the Constitution that is supposed to protect us from exactly this kind of tyranny. And I am telling you, as clearly as I know how, that what happened in Minneapolis is not American. It is not Christian. It is not anything that any decent person should be able to defend.

If you are MAGA and you are reading this and you still think ICE did nothing wrong, then I do not know what to say to you. You have abandoned everything this country is supposed to stand for. You are cheering for the jackbooted thugs because they are wearing your team’s colors, and you do not care that they are murdering innocent people because you have been told those people are your enemies.

They shot a mother in the head. She was driving home from dropping her kid off at school. She was a citizen. She was a Christian. She had never been in trouble in her life.

And you are okay with that?

God help you. God help all of us.

