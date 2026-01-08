The Wise Wolf

The Wise Wolf

Discussion about this post

🐺The Wise Wolf
1h

PINNED COMMENT FROM THE WISE WOLF:

Before you type another braindead comment, read this.

First: LILY WROTE THIS ARTICLE. Her name is on the byline. I am not the author. Stop insulting me for something my junior reporter wrote. Learn to read.

Second: She was not "chasing ICE all day." She had just dropped her six-year-old son off at school and was driving home. This is confirmed by her ex-husband and multiple witnesses. She was a Minneapolis resident who lived a few blocks from where she was killed. She was not an activist. She was not a protester. She was a mother driving home.

Third: The officer "walked away apparently uninjured" on the video you claim to have watched. He was standing. He was walking. If she had "floored the accelerator" to murder him, he would be dead or critically injured, not strolling around the crime scene while her body cooled in the driver's seat. The "hospitalization" was precautionary. He had no significant injuries because she did not hit him with any significant force.

Fourth: She was approached by MEN IN SKI MASKS WITH MACHINE GUNS. Have any of you ever had a gun pointed at your face? I have. Your adrenaline spikes. Your brain screams RUN. You do not calmly evaluate whether the masked gunmen surrounding your vehicle are legitimate law enforcement or carjackers about to murder you. You panic. That is what humans do. That is what she did. And they killed her for it.

Fifth: "Obey commands" is not a justification for execution. Failure to comply is not a capital offense in the United States of America. We do not shoot people in the head for driving away from a traffic stop. If we did, half the teenagers in this country would be dead.

If you cannot engage with this article like an adult, you will be banned. I am done babysitting idiots who get their opinions from Tim Pool and think regurgitating government propaganda makes them informed. Disagree with Lily's conclusions all you want, but do it with facts and logic or do it somewhere else.

4 replies
1h

Had she simply not tried to run over the ice agent she'd still be here:

https://x.com/JustJenRX/status/2008979352441246124?s=20

