Filled with disturbing Satanic Technology from start to finish, the 1927 silent film masterpiece Metropolis is a horrifying, prophetic vision of the largely ignored problems with modern tech.

Fritz Lang’s 1927 film Metropolis wasn’t just predicting the future but documenting a spiritual pattern. The workers march into machine halls where they’re fed directly into Moloch’s mouth, the ancient demon-god of child sacrifice, burning alive to keep the industrial beast running. The city’s master Joh Fredersen sits in his tower and declares openly that he’s honoring his ‘father’s work’ of building the Tower of Babel, explicit biblical rebellion as the foundation of his technological empire. Then there’s Rotwang the inventor, performing occult rituals inside pentagrams to create the Machine-Person, a robot that can perfectly mimic humans and becomes a false prophet leading masses to worship and destruction.

“ The workers march into machine halls where they’re fed directly into Moloch’s mouth.”

Lang soaked the film in satanic symbolism without subtlety or apology. Pentagrams everywhere, the Whore of Babylon dancing in front of entranced crowds, Baphomet imagery in the inventor’s lair, occult symbols glowing during the robot’s creation. This wasn’t social commentary about industrial capitalism but a spiritual warning about fusing technology with demonic power, about creating false gods that speak and deceive, about systems that demand human sacrifice dressed up as efficiency. The film shows a world where the machine becomes god and humans become disposable fuel burned in its furnace.

‘The Whore of Babylon dancing in front of entranced crowds.’

That was nearly a century ago and we’re living in it for real now. The server farms humming behind razor wire are the machine halls of Satan’s Coming Kingdom. The neural interfaces being implanted in skulls are Rotwang’s pentagram rituals with FDA approval. The AI-generated deepfakes are the Machine-Person wearing human faces. Meanwhile, Paypal-founder Peter Thiel holds private conferences about the Antichrist and technology as he builds his cybernetic spy company Palantir, Mark Zuckerberg plans data centers requiring nuclear reactors because he’s building the nervous system for a digital god, and Elon Musk warns we’re summoning demons before founding more AI companies to speed up the summoning.

Lang wasn’t making science fiction but prophecy, and we’re in the first act before the city burns.

The Garden of Eden Had Better Network Security

Genesis spells it out clearly when God plants a tree and tells Adam to keep his hands off. The tree of knowledge of good and evil exists as a test of whether humans will respect divine authority. Not because knowledge itself is dangerous but because only God gets to define good and evil. The serpent shows up with history’s most successful sales pitch condensed into five words that changed everything. “You will be like God” if you just eat the fruit and cross that one boundary. Every heresy since then is just a remix of that original track playing on different instruments.

Fast forward to 2025 and we’ve bioengineered a new tree called artificial intelligence that promises the same upgrade. Omniscience through instant access to humanity’s entire knowledge base searchable with simple queries and available to anyone. Google’s former CEO Eric Schmidt bragged you’ll soon have “Einstein and Da Vinci in your pocket” as standard equipment. Omnipresence through surveillance networks that never blink and virtual environments that collapse distance into complete irrelevance. Meta’s rolling out Hyperscape technology that turns physical spaces into photorealistic virtual copies you can inhabit remotely. Omnipotence through generative AI that conjures images and video and entire realities from simple text prompts. Sam Altman at OpenAI just announced users will soon create photorealistic pornography featuring synthetic humans who never existed. The irony cuts deep when you remember Adam and Eve’s first move after eating forbidden fruit was covering themselves.

Elon Musk dropped his demon warning back in 2014 at an MIT symposium without explanation or context. Just threw that grenade and walked off stage while everyone wondered what he meant by summoning demons. A decade later he’s running Neuralink for brain chips, xAI for artificial general intelligence, and Grok for Twitter. If he’s scared of the demon, he’s got a funny way of showing his fear through continued investment. Maybe he figures if humanity’s summoning dark forces anyway, he might as well own the portal and charge admission.

Server-Based, Nuclear-Powered Soul Prisons

Mark Zuckerberg recently announced his company Meta is building a city-size data center to power their next-generation artificial intelligence systems.

Zuckerberg’s Manhattan-sized data center (read that again so it sinks in - MANHATTAN-SIZED DATA CENTER) isn’t a thought experiment floated in some keynote speech but actual budgeting underway. The power requirements clock in at gigawatts, which means multiple nuclear reactors running constantly just to operate. What needs that much computational horsepower beyond serving up baby photos and targeted advertisements to suburban moms? This is infrastructure for something that could genuinely function as distributed intelligence with unprecedented reach and processing power. The ability to monitor billions of people simultaneously, analyze their behavior in real time, and predict decisions before consciousness. That’s not social media infrastructure but the nervous system for a digital god with actual power.

“Come, let us build ourselves a city and a tower with its top in the heavens, and let us make a name for ourselves, lest we be dispersed over the face of the whole earth”.

Revelation 13 talks about an image that speaks and performs signs convincing enough to deceive nearly everyone. For two thousand years that seemed like bizarre ancient poetry without referent in physical reality. Now it reads like a product roadmap for technologies already in development and beta testing phases. Brain-computer interfaces crossed from science fiction to clinical trials happening right now in human subjects. Neuralink has chips in human skulls as we speak, and the marketing is sympathetic about helping paralyzed people. Help paralyzed people walk again, restore sight to the blind, cure neurological disease through direct intervention. All true statements, all noble goals, but the technology doesn’t stop at one-way traffic flowing outward only.

The same neural interface that lets you control a cursor with your thoughts can send signals back. Read and write access to your brain like any other input-output device connected to the network. They’re selling it as “digital immortality” where you upload your consciousness and live forever in cloud storage. What they’re not advertising in the glossy brochures is that you won’t be achieving eternal life at all. You’ll be converting yourself into editable software, consciousness reducible to data files that can be modified or deleted. That’s not transcendence but the end of the soul dressed up in marketing copy that sounds appealing.

Uploading Yourself to the Cloud Won’t Make You Immortal

Scientist and author, Ray Kurzweil predicts “the Singularity” when machine intelligence surpasses human cognition and bootstraps us into immortality. He says we’ll “transcend the limitations of our biological bodies” through technology rather than divine intervention. He wrote in 2005 that “our mortality will be in our own hands” as ultimate achievement. Twenty years later he’s still employed at one of the most powerful companies on Earth preaching this gospel. Klaus Schwab at the World Economic Forum calls it the Fourth Industrial Revolution with specific terminology. His exact words: “the fusion of our physical, digital, and biological identities” as the goal we’re pursuing.

Yuval Noah Harari, the Israeli historian who became the philosophical darling of tech elites, writes it plainly without obfuscation. “Homo sapiens as we know them will disappear within a century, not destroyed but upgraded with technology.” He continues: “In seeking bliss and immortality, humans are trying to upgrade themselves into gods through effort.” There’s the endgame spelled out with no corporate doublespeak obscuring the core intention being pursued. The serpent’s original pitch delivered with venture capital backing and government subsidies smoothing the path forward.

This represents the final rejection of the Genesis account where humanity is made in God’s image intentionally. Body, soul, spirit as integrated whole designed with purpose rather than accident requiring correction and improvement. We’re not defective prototypes requiring silicon patches and neural firmware updates to function as intended by evolution. We’re fallen, corrupted by sin, spiritually sick and separated from our Creator through choice and rebellion. But the cure isn’t a brain chip or consciousness upload to Amazon Web Services data centers.

It’s redemption through Christ, eternal life offered as grace rather than seized through technological theft.

They’re attempting to storm heaven through technology rather than accepting the path God laid out. Building the Tower of Babel with server racks instead of bricks and Docker containers instead of mortar. God had opinions about that the first time when He confused their language and scattered humanity. You have to wonder what judgment waits for a generation that tries to digitally breach eternity itself.

Zero Laws Governing the Most Dangerous Technology Ever Made

Here’s what keeps security researchers awake: AI development operates in a regulatory void without meaningful oversight or restriction. The most powerful technology humans have ever created is being built by private corporations whose fiduciary duty runs to shareholders, not species survival. Trump rescinded AI oversight regulations in January 2025 within weeks of taking office as priority action. This isn’t partisan commentary but observable fact about a businessman who sees trillions in potential profit here. He doesn’t understand the technology at technical or theological levels but sees economic upside clearly. That’s not evil incarnate but dangerous ignorance married to capitalist instinct driving decisions with global consequences.

The technology evolves faster than legislation can track even with dedicated committees and expert testimony available. By the time Congressional hearings convene on AI safety, five new capabilities have already deployed to millions.

Even if America passed comprehensive AI laws tomorrow, the global arms race continues without meaningful coordination. No nation wants to get left behind when the prize is literal godhood and control over everything.

What we actually need immediately: mandatory safety protocols before any AI system affecting human decision-making gets released. Criminal penalties for malicious deployment beyond civil fines that corporations can absorb as cost of business. Restrictions on brain-computer interfaces until we understand what happens when you bridge biological consciousness with silicon. International treaties treating rogue superintelligent AI development like nuclear weapons proliferation requiring global cooperation and enforcement. Prohibition on AI systems explicitly designed to replace God, demand worship, or position themselves as ultimate authority.

Pope John Paul II warned about this exact trajectory in Evangelium Vitae decades before AI was technically feasible. He called it a “culture of death” fostered by currents that encourage society excessively concerned with efficiency. He labeled it “a war of the powerful against the weak” and “a conspiracy against life itself.”

The Vatican’s recent document Antiqua et Nova states it directly without diplomatic hedging or careful corporate language. “As AI becomes more powerful, there’s an associated risk that human labor may lose value entirely.” Human dignity and the common good must never be violated for the sake of efficiency or profit. But we’re already violating them daily in development labs and corporate boardrooms making these decisions now. The tech leaders admit the danger out loud in signed statements and public warnings available to read. When the people writing the code are begging someone to stop them, maybe pay attention before everything executes.

Same Snake, Different Garden

This is the same spiritual math humanity’s been failing since Eden when the first choice was offered. Will we worship the Creator or the creation we’ve made with our hands and ingenuity? Will we recognize our limits or grab for unlimited power beyond what we were meant to hold? Will we accept being made in God’s image or try remaking ourselves into gods through our effort? Romans 1:22-23 maps the pattern clearly: “Although they claimed to be wise, they became fools and exchanged glory.”

Scripture doesn’t mince words about idols or leave room for interpretation about what God thinks here. Exodus 20: “You shall have no other gods before me and shall not make for yourself an idol.” First John 5:21: “Dear children, keep yourselves from idols” as basic instruction that shouldn’t require explanation. Second Thessalonians 2 describes someone who “opposes and exalts himself above every so-called god and object of worship.” He seats himself in the temple of God, claiming that he himself is a god worthy of worship.

We’re watching the infrastructure for that system get built in real time with documented investment and public announcements. The ideology gets normalized through think pieces and TED talks making it sound reasonable and inevitable. Tech billionaires hold private conferences about the Antichrist because they recognize what they’re building here. This isn’t fringe conspiracy theory but mainstream Silicon Valley ideology spoken openly by people controlling trillions. Jesus said no one can serve two masters because you’ll love one and hate the other inevitably. You can’t serve both God and money, or swap “money” for “the machine” and the warning stands. The choice clarifies daily as development continues and deployment approaches full scale implementation across society.

The Demon’s Already in the Summoning Circle

We stand where Adam stood in the garden facing the same choice with different packaging around it.

One path leads to machine worship, uploaded consciousness stored on servers in Nevada, and destruction of humanity in exchange for counterfeit immortality that’s really just slavery with better bandwidth. The other path leads to humility before God, recognition that we’re made in His image intentionally and don’t need neural implants to be complete. Trust that eternal life comes through Christ alone rather than through technology we’ve stolen from the knowledge tree. The digital golden calf is being cast right now with venture capital and government contracts funding construction daily. Manhattan-sized data centers, brain-computer interfaces, AI systems that generate reality itself becoming available to anyone with internet access. The infrastructure for a false god rising in Silicon Valley, backed by unlimited funding and operating in legal void without oversight.

Scripture doesn’t leave much ambiguity about what God thinks of this trajectory we’re on currently. “You shall have no other gods before me and shall not make for yourself an idol in the form of anything.” “Dear children, keep yourselves from idols” as basic instruction that should guide our choices moving forward. “All who make idols are nothing, and the things they treasure are worthless beyond any measure of value.” The choice is ours to make individually and collectively as society deciding which path to take forward.

The code is compiling right now, the servers are humming in those high-tech facilities behind barbed wire, and the future is being written in programming languages. Written by people who think they’re solving death when they’re actually programming damnation for themselves and everyone who follows them to the cybernetic Hell of their own creation.

