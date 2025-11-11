Your coworker who does tarot readings during lunch break thinks she’s discovered something new. She hasn’t. She’s channeling Babylon. The yoga instructor who talks about “raising kundalini energy” and “opening your third eye” believes she’s evolved beyond organized religion. She’s actually practicing techniques the Babylonian priesthood perfected four thousand years ago. And that guy selling $80 crystals at the farmer’s market, promising they’ll “align your chakras and connect you to spirit guides”? He’s a door-to-door salesman for the exact same demonic system that got Babylon obliterated.

The New Age movement isn’t new. It’s the oldest spiritual con in human history, and it’s been getting people damned since before the Flood.

When Angels Fell and Humans Learned Too Much

Let’s go back. Way back. Before Babylon even existed, before Nimrod built his tower, before civilization as we know it began. Genesis 6 drops one of Scripture’s most disturbing passages: “The sons of God saw the daughters of men, that they were beautiful; and they took wives for themselves of all whom they chose.”

The Book of Enoch (referenced in Jude) expands this account. These “sons of God” were fallen angels, the Watchers, who descended to Mount Hermon and decided to corrupt humanity. They didn’t just breed with human women and spawn the Nephilim giants. They taught forbidden knowledge. Azazel taught men to make weapons and women to adorn themselves with jewelry and cosmetics. Semjaza taught enchantments and root-cutting (herbalism for spells). Armaros taught the resolving of enchantments. Baraqijal taught astrology. Kokabel taught the constellations. Ezekeel taught cloud divination. Araqiel taught earth signs. Shamsiel taught sun signs. Sariel taught moon courses.

Sound familiar? This is where it all started. Astrology. Divination. Herbalism for magical purposes. Enchantments.

Every occult practice your friendly neighborhood witch claims is “ancient earth wisdom” actually traces back to rebel angels teaching humans what they were never meant to know.

God’s response? He wiped the slate clean with a worldwide flood. That’s how seriously He took this corruption.

Nimrod’s Rebellion and Babylon’s Birth

After the Flood, humanity got a reset. God told Noah’s descendants to spread out and fill the earth. Instead, they gathered in the land of Shinar under the leadership of Nimrod, whose name means “let us rebel.” Genesis 10:8-9 calls him “a mighty hunter before the LORD,” but the Hebrew construction actually suggests he was a hunter in defiance of the LORD, a tyrant who hunted men.

Nimrod’s great-grandfather was Ham. His great-great-grandfather was Cush. These names matter because ancient Jewish and early Christian sources identify Nimrod as the architect of post-Flood paganism. He didn’t just build cities. He built a system. The Tower of Babel wasn’t merely about reaching heaven’s height. It was humanity’s attempt to storm the gates, to achieve godhood without God, to access the heavens through occult means.

Babel became Babylon. Babylon became the mother of all pagan systems. Every false religion, every occult practice, every demonic doctrine flows from this source. The book of Revelation doesn’t call it “Mystery, Babylon the Great, the Mother of Harlots and Abominations of the Earth” by accident. This is ground zero for spiritual warfare.

The Babylonian Blueprint Still in Use Today

Walk into any New Age bookstore and you’re looking at Babylon’s spiritual export catalog. The Babylonians were the original astrologers. They divided the heavens into the zodiac, tracked planetary movements, and claimed celestial bodies controlled human fate. Your horoscope? Babylonian. Every zodiac tattoo, every “Mercury in retrograde” excuse, every astrological reading is worship of the host of heaven, which Deuteronomy 17:3 explicitly forbids.

They practiced hepatoscopy (reading sheep livers for divination), which evolved into today’s palm reading, tea leaf reading, and intuitive readings. Different props, same demonic connection. The Babylonians consulted the dead and communed with spirits, calling them “gods” and “ancestors.” Modern mediums do the same thing but call them “passed loved ones” or “spirit guides” or “ascended masters.” The entities haven’t changed. Just the branding.

Babylonian priests used sacred geometry, energy work, and ritual magic to supposedly harness cosmic forces. Strip away the incense and the robes and you’re looking at modern “energy healing,” reiki, pranic healing, and most yoga practices beyond simple stretching. When someone talks about “raising your vibration” or “aligning your energy centers,” they’re using Babylonian cosmology with updated terminology.

Tubal-Cain and the Occult Bloodline

Here’s where it gets darker. Genesis 4:22 mentions Tubal-Cain almost in passing: an instructor of every craftsman in bronze and iron, son of Lamech, descendant of Cain. But occult traditions revere him as something else entirely. In Masonic ritual, Tubal-Cain is a password, a figure of profound esoteric significance. He represents the line of Cain, the first murderer, the first to defy God’s direct command.

The occult traces its lineage through Cain, not Seth. While Seth’s line produced Noah and eventually Abraham, Isaac, Jacob, and Christ, Cain’s line produced the pre-Flood civilization that became so corrupt God had to destroy it. After the Flood, Nimrod picked up where Cain’s line left off. The knowledge the Watchers taught didn’t completely die out. It went underground, preserved by those who wanted power more than righteousness.

Every secret society, every mystery school, every occult order from the ancient Egyptian priesthood to modern Wicca claims to possess “hidden knowledge” passed down through the ages. They’re not wrong. They just won’t tell you where that knowledge originated: rebel angels and the line of humanity’s first murderer.

The “White Witch” Shell Game

“But I only practice white magic! I only work with light! I’d never curse anyone!” This is the most successful lie modern witchcraft tells itself. It’s a theological impossibility wrapped in good intentions.

The ‘good witch’ trope began with the original film version of The Wizard of Oz in the modern age. It was propaganda.

Here’s the problem. You can’t have a “good” version of something God calls an abomination. That’s like claiming you only commit “ethical” adultery or practice “positive” idolatry. Deuteronomy 18:10-12 doesn’t leave wiggle room. It lists divination, sorcery, spell-casting, mediums, spiritists, and necromancy, then concludes: “For all who do these things are an abomination to the LORD.” Not some. All.

When a practitioner lights sage, casts a circle, calls on the “goddess,” and channels “universal energy” for healing, where does that power come from? They’ll tell you it’s from the earth, the universe, their higher self, or benevolent spirits. Scripture tells you something different. Every supernatural power that doesn’t come from the God of Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob comes from the other team. And that team doesn’t play fair.

Demons are ancient, intelligent, and strategic. They’ve been watching humans for thousands of years. They know how to mimic healing, peace, and enlightenment. They know exactly what you need to hear to open the door. They’ll pose as your dead grandmother, a Native American spirit guide, an angel of light, or pure cosmic consciousness. They’ll give you real supernatural experiences. Real synchronicities. Real “confirmations.” But it’s bait on a hook, and the hook is your soul.

The Doorways People Don’t Recognize

Most people who end up in occult bondage don’t start with a blood sacrifice at a crossroads. They start with something that seems harmless. A tarot deck at a sleepover. A Ouija board as a party game. A yoga class that incorporates chakra meditation. A therapist who uses “past life regression.” An app that analyzes your birth chart. Crystals in your pocket “just in case.” Burning sage to “clear negative energy.”

Each one is a doorway. The enemy doesn’t need you to believe in him. He just needs you to use his technology. When you consult tarot cards for guidance, you’re functionally praying to demons. When you try to “manifest” through visualization and affirmations rooted in New Thought metaphysics, you’re attempting sorcery. When you attend a sound bath that aims to “activate your energy body,” you’re participating in occult ritual.

The practices work, which is part of the deception. Tarot readings are often eerily accurate. Manifestation techniques sometimes produce results. Energy healing can make people feel better temporarily. But who’s behind the curtain making it work? Not the Creator. The created. Spiritual entities who hate you and want you separated from God forever.

What the Blood Actually Says

Let’s get explicit about what Scripture teaches. Exodus 22:18 is often translated “You shall not permit a sorceress to live.” The Hebrew is blunt. This isn’t metaphorical. Under Mosaic Law, practicing witchcraft carried the death penalty. That’s how dangerous God considers this activity.

Leviticus 20:27 says anyone who is a medium or spiritist must be put to death by stoning. Their blood would be on their own hands. Why such harsh judgment? Because these practices don’t just affect the practitioner. They open doors for demonic influence to spread through families and communities. They’re spiritual contagions.

First Chronicles 10:13-14 tells us King Saul died because he consulted a medium instead of seeking the LORD. His entire kingdom collapsed because of this sin. Galatians 5:19-21 lists sorcery (pharmakeia, drug-induced spiritual experiences and witchcraft) among the works of the flesh and warns that those who practice such things will not inherit the kingdom of God. Not might not. Will not.

Revelation 21:8 places sorcerers in the lake of fire alongside murderers, the sexually immoral, and idolaters. Revelation 22:15 keeps them outside the New Jerusalem, forever excluded from God’s presence. This is the eternal consequence of dabbling with forbidden spiritual power.

Wise Wolf’s Line in the Sand

We’re not here to make friends with syncretism or baptize paganism with Christian terminology. Wise Wolf Media stands opposed to witchcraft in every form it takes. New Age. Wiccan. Shamanic. Ceremonial. Chaos magic. Hoodoo. Santeria. Voodoo. Energy work. Channeling. Astrology. Tarot. Divination. All of it. We don’t recognize meaningful distinctions between “white” and “black” magic because God doesn’t either.

You have free will. You can choose to light candles to the “divine feminine,” align your chakras, read oracle cards, or invoke spirit guides. But don’t pretend it’s harmless. Don’t claim it’s just “tapping into your intuition” or “connecting with nature.” You’re practicing Babylonian paganism. You’re trafficking with demons whether you acknowledge their existence or not. And you’re risking your eternal soul for temporary power, peace, or insight.

The spirits you’re dealing with are not your friends, not your guides, and definitely not “beings of light.” They’re the same entities that taught humanity forbidden knowledge before the Flood. They’re the same powers Babylon worshiped. They’re the same demons Paul warned the Corinthians about when he said what pagans sacrifice, they sacrifice to demons, not to God (1 Corinthians 10:20).

There’s Only One Mediator

Christianity offers no techniques, no formulas, no rituals to manipulate spiritual forces. It offers a Person. Jesus Christ. Not a cosmic consciousness you tap into. Not your higher self you awaken. Not universal energy you channel. A living God who died and rose again.

You don’t need crystals charged under the full moon. You need the blood of Christ. You don’t need your chakras aligned. You need your sins forgiven. You don’t need to raise your vibration. You need to be born again. You don’t need spirit guides. You need the Holy Spirit, who comes only through repentance and faith in Jesus.

The narrow gate is still narrow. The broad path still leads to destruction. Most people are on it because it looks sparkly and promises enlightenment without submission, power without repentance, spirituality without the Cross. But Babylon is still Babylon, even when it’s selling essential oils and sound bowls instead of temple prostitutes and ziggurats.

Choose life. Choose the One who is the way, the truth, and the life. Because everything else, no matter how beautiful the packaging, leads to the same place the original Babylon went: judgment, fire, and eternal separation from God.

Your soul isn’t worth the risk.

