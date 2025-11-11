The Wise Wolf

Beverly Harbaugh
6h

Excellent research, I appreciate all the truth indicated here. I think so many people don’t even know about the book of Enoch and that a lot of the information comes out of that book. We need to all be fighting against the darkness, which is according to Ephesians 6 we wrestle with principalities, powers, spiritual wickedness in high places.

The thing is, I think most people just want to go about their days, not thinking about the unseen world, and everything they’re dealing with in the seen world is originating from the unseen world. We need to put on the full armor of God and prepare ourselves in the Scriptures every day. We must walk under the blood covering of Jesus Christ.

The battle is already here, we are soldiers on the battlefield. We need to start fighting like we’ve never fought before. Jesus Christ is the captain of the host he’ll lead us all the way. I love your statement about submitting and repenting. Either we do it now or we will do it before God for we know every knee shall bow and tongue confess that Jesus Christ is LORD!!!

Isn’t it so obvious the spiritual lapse is people. Idols in the stores, churches embracing WickedWeen day, and all the rest, tarot card shops and yoga everywhere and all the tat shops but maybe that’s just to honest for people to hear.

I have a friend that used to own a crystal shop. I met her at a local church where she and I were visiting. She actually had gotten saved and at the time owned the shop and was in the process of terminating her lease and getting rid of the crystals. I remember her asking me one day about prophecy and the Holy Spirit. Because she knew that I would have dreams and would receive words from the Holy Spirit. She said that they had the same thing that would go on on the dark side where people would prophesy and say things. I asked if she believed in the words that people gave her and she said no, and I asked her why, and she said because they never came to pass. She knew more about the spirit realm than we as Christians and that’s a shame! We should know more than the unsaved. We have God, Almighty as our father and the mind of Christ we need to get it together as quick as possible, and study to show ourselves approved of God and not be ashamed.

Thanks for your solid research!!! To God be the glory, a great harvest comes, but not until calamity strikes. Blessings✝️✝️✝️

Eric
6h

Absolute love the way you cut thru the smoke and mirrors. There is no mistaking what you believe, and what you so eloquently point out is required of believers of Jesus. I know you pay a heavy price for posting such material and I thank you.

