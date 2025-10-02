The Wise Wolf

The Wise Wolf

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Yoni Soprano's avatar
Yoni Soprano
10h

Only the blood of Jesus overcomes this evil.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Meg's avatar
Meg
9h

Great article. About 15 years ago when I woke up to the occult nature of the music I owned, I tossed it all out. I realized how addictive it is/was. One of the best decisions other than accepting Jesus as my Lord and Savior 🙏

I am a new Sub and would be happy to support you financially. Thank you!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies by The Wise Wolf and others
37 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Wise Wolf Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture