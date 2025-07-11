Tactical Jesus has a new gospel for the wicked and it comes in armor-piercing 5.56mm.

In an age where truth is gagged, strangled, and buried beneath a thousand clever lies, and where morality is not merely mocked but systematically dismantled, we now stand at the edge of an abyss—its jaws wide, its hunger endless. This is not natural decay. This is not accidental decline. This is deliberate destruction. Our world is being engineered—brick by brick—for collapse.

And behind this slow-motion catastrophe are not just corrupt politicians, greedy bankers, or clueless ideologues. No. Behind them stands a far older enemy—a whispering shadow, a cosmic malevolence. It wears many masks: Communism, Satanism, and now their bastard children—wokeism, globalism, technocratic tyranny. They parade as “progress,” but they are poison. They speak of "equity," but they brin…