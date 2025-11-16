The Wise Wolf

Eric
5h

I’ve wrestled with this thought process for years. The move, The Mission, with Jeremy Irons and Robert De Nero has always been my stumbling block. Each man ended up the same way, and each had a good stance, and lived their lives in their convictions. Yet we war a spiritual war in the heavenly. We have been given Jesus’s authority to take the land. But no one fights, because we chose comfort over war, compromises over standing.

Lynette Devries
6h

Somewhere in the New Testament Jesus said to sell a cloak and get a sword.

