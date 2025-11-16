Tactical Jesus has a new gospel for the wicked and it comes in armor-piercing 5.56mm.

Editorial Note: The Wise Wolf team is busy doing a deep dive into the strange connections between the Book of Daniel and the greatest military tactician and conqueror in human history, Alexander the Great.

As such, we are republishing an article from our paid archives while we finish working on this Herculean task - there is so much to write about on this topic that I don’t even know where to begin and I kept thinking back to this article while researching and thought our new audience might enjoy checking out one of our golden oldies.

I think Alexander would approve of this article.

Enjoy.

In an age where truth is gagged, strangled, and buried beneath a thousand clever lies, and where morality is not merely mocked but systematically dismantled, we now stand at the edge of an abyss: its jaws wide, its hunger endless. This is not natural decay. This is not accidental decline.

This is deliberate destruction. Our world is being engineered, brick by brick, for collapse.

And behind this slow-motion catastrophe are not just corrupt politicians, greedy bankers, or clueless ideologues. No. Behind them stands a far older enemy, a whispering shadow, a cosmic malevolence.

It wears many masks: Communism, Satanism, and now their bastard children: wokeism, globalism, technocratic tyranny. They parade as “progress,” but they are poison. They speak of “equity,” but they bring only chains.

This is not hyperbole. This is not conspiracy theory.

This is prophecy made flesh.

We Were Warned

Great men once sounded the alarm. One of them was Ivan Ilyin, the exiled Russian philosopher who foresaw what happens when evil is allowed to rule unchecked. In his defiant work On Resistance to Evil by Force, he laid out what every sane soul already knows in their gut that there comes a time when turning the other cheek becomes an act of treason against the good.

Ivan Ilyin: Philosopher of Law, Force, and Faith.

Ilyin wrote his truth for the White Army as they battled the Bolshevik Red Terror. But his words ring even louder today, echoing through the ruins of our culture. He wrote not just for them, but for us for the final generation staring down a spiritual apocalypse cloaked in the colors of compassion.

We are not fighting Marxist radicals or radicalized homosexuals or corrupted billionaires.

We are fighting evil itself.

And evil cannot be voted out. It cannot be reasoned with. It must be confronted, driven back, and if necessary: destroyed.

The Lie of Pacifism

For too long, good people have clung to soft words and soft hands. We’ve been told to “turn the other cheek” while our enemies terror down our institutions, Doctors mutilate our children, and laugh in our faces.

But what happens when both cheeks have been bloodied? What happens when the knife is at your child’s throat and the state applauds the one holding it?

That isn’t virtue. That’s cowardice dressed as holiness.

Pacifism in the face of absolute evil is not moral high ground. It is surrender. It is complicity. It is what evil feeds on.

Ilyin tells us that resistance by force becomes not only justified, but sacred when faced with an enemy that cannot be bargained with. This is not a time for peace talks. This is a time for resolve.

The Devil Behind the Mask

Let’s stop pretending: Communism is not politics. It is demonic theology. It is the gospel of Satan wrapped in the flag of the working class. From Lenin to Mao, Stalin to Pol Pot, the trail of corpses stretches across the world and through time. They slaughtered millions, not as an accident, but as a sacrament. Human suffering is their liturgy. Lies are their scripture. Power is their god.

This memorial was built to honor the victims of communist regimes in Central Europe. Ask yourself, do you want to live to see something like this built in America?

Today they wear different skins: rainbows instead of red stars, hashtags instead of hammers and sickles. They speak of “tolerance,” but they mean obedience. They champion “freedom,” but only the freedom to self-destruct.

Your taxes pay for it. Your silence fuels it.

Children are chemically castrated, groomed in classrooms, and fed to a digital machine that turns innocence into ash.

Men pretending to be women now break sports records while their enablers clap like trained seals.

Billionaires openly call for depopulation while their private jets blot out the sun.

And if you dare object, they label you the enemy.

You are not the enemy.

You are the last line of defense.

The Warriors of Old

Our ancestors understood what we have forgotten. There is a time for peace, and there is a time for war.

And this is war.

Consider Methuselah, not just the man who lived a thousand years before the Flood, but the one who, according to tradition, stood alone against a million demons and annihilated them without hesitation.

In the 2014 film Noah , Methuselah wields a sword forged by God and goes toe-to-toe with an army of one million demons and hands them their collective ass without breaking a sweat .

There were no ceasefires. There was no negotiation.

There was only righteous fury.

Consider Joshua, guided by Moses, who led elite, ancient world shock-troops to battle giants in the Promised Land. They weren’t waiting on miracle ballots. They didn’t hope for “peaceful transition.”

They fought, and they won.

These are not bedtime stories. These are tactical manuals for the soul.

The Signs Are Blinding

Pedophiles dress in cartoon drag and read to children in tax-funded temples of grooming.

Politicians sell their nations to the highest bidder while mocking God with every law they pass. The media fabricates reality and then demands you believe their lie or be destroyed. Boys are turned into eunuchs. Girls into lab rats. All in the name of “affirmation.” Satanic temples are now registered charities. Child sacrifice has returned: only now, it wears a stethoscope and calls itself “healthcare.”

You know this. You feel it in your bones. Even if you haven’t said it out loud, your soul is screaming for justice.

The Hour of Reckoning

We are reliving the days of Noah, of Babylon, of Sodom. The final hour is approaching.

And make no mistake: God will not be mocked forever.

The time for debate is over.

This is not a war of conquest. This is a war of liberation, a war to free the soul of mankind from the grip of a monster that calls itself progress. We fight not to destroy, but to redeem. Not to hate, but to defend. This is a holy war and every one of us must choose a side.

We must prepare. Mentally. Physically. Spiritually.

We must arm our souls with Scripture, train our bodies for resistance, and bind our hearts to one another in sacred fellowship. Raise your sons to be warriors. Raise your daughters to be fierce and faithful. Build the church that will not bow, the family that will not break.

We are not called to be liked. We are called to stand.

“Heroic courage consists not only in recognizing this duty, but in bearing its heavy moral burden without fear.” – Ivan Ilyin

If you don’t want your kids growing up under a flag like this: you might want to share this article.

The New Jerusalem Is Waiting

The prophets foresaw this day, that the earth would groan under the weight of sin, that the dragon would rise, and the faithful would stand like torches in the night. We are not waiting for peace. We are here to make war in the name of peace.

We must tear down these new towers of Babel. We must cast the serpent back into the pit. We must refuse the Mark, refuse the lie, and refuse to kneel before anything that stands against Truth.

This is not fantasy.

This is reality.

The final battle is already here.

Let the cowards shrink away. Let the deceived mock us. Let the enemies laugh.

We will not retreat.

We will not surrender.

We will not kneel.

“Resist the devil, and he will flee from you.” – James 4:7

“Put on the whole armor of God, that ye may be able to stand against the wiles of the devil.” – Ephesians 6:11

“Do not be deceived: evil company corrupts good habits.” – 1 Corinthians 15:33

To arms, brothers and sisters.

The hour is late.

The light burns low.

But our God is still God.

And with Him:

all things are possible.

