American politics is like a fighting game I used to play as a teenager - except no one wins this game but the billionaires that tricked you into playing it.

I ran an experiment over the last week that I want to tell you about because the results disturbed me in ways I was not expecting.

I observed major news stories from a centrist, non-biased, purely journalistic perspective and wrote about them without leaning into any particular political stance. No red team. No blue team. Just an American looking at what was happening in his country and trying to make sense of it without the tribal filters that poison everything we see and hear.

Some of the articles resulted in me being called a libtard, a communist, a secret Democrat, woke liberal scum, a traitor to conservative values. Others resulted in me being called a MAGAt, a fascist, and even a Nazi sympathizer. I am none of the above.

I did not change my approach between articles. I did not lean left on Monday and right on Wednesday. I simply reported what I observed and offered analysis that did not flatter either side’s preferred narrative.

Both tribes came for my throat with equal ferocity. Death threats in my inbox. Mass reporting campaigns against my Substack. 30 paid subscribers canceling because I said one thing critical of whatever mind-controlled opinion they have been programmed to defend. People I have never met and who have never read more than a headline screaming obscenities at me because I refused to validate their tribal identity.

And you know who agreed with me? The people on the actual fringes. Self-described socialists and self-described fascists, the ones who actually use those words to identify themselves, reached out to tell me I was right about what is happening. It is pretty bad when actual communists and actual Nazis have more clarity about the manipulation than the average American who thinks they are a moderate Democrat or a reasonable Republican.

You Are Being Herded And You Cannot See The Fences

What I found during this experiment confirmed something I have suspected for years but could not prove until I watched it happen in real time to my own work. America is being deliberately divided into warring tribes by a very wealthy, very powerful third party that wants to destabilize our government and replace it with an autocratic oligarchy ruled by the elite rich and their technocrat enforcers. This is not conspiracy theory. This is pattern recognition by someone who has spent decades working around the rich and in technology and has watched how these people actually operate when they think nobody is paying attention.

The division you feel is not organic. The hatred you carry for your neighbors who vote differently is not something you developed naturally through lived experience and honest disagreement. It was installed in your head by people who spent billions of dollars figuring out exactly which buttons to push to make you dance like a puppet. Every algorithm that serves you outrage content, every news segment that frames the other side as an existential threat, every social media platform that amplifies conflict because conflict drives engagement, all of it is designed to keep you so busy fighting your fellow Americans that you never look up and notice who is actually running things.

This is not new. This is the oldest trick in the book. The Romans called it divide et impera, divide and rule. Keep the plebeians at each other’s throats over bread and circuses and they will never unite against the patricians bleeding them dry. Every empire since Babylon has used the same playbook because it works every single time on every population that refuses to learn from history. The people orchestrating this are not innovators. They are plagiarists copying from a manuscript that is thousands of years old.

The Most Dangerous Political Movement You Have Never Heard Of

I want to tell you about a man named Joshua Haldeman because his story is relevant to what is happening right now in ways that most people do not understand. Haldeman was a Canadian who became involved in the Technocracy movement in the 1930s and 1940s, a political ideology that believed society should be governed not by elected representatives but by technical experts, scientists, and engineers who would manage the population like a machine. Democracy was inefficient in their view. What humanity needed was a ruling class of intelligent elites making decisions for everyone else.

Technocrats have been fantasizing about giant robots destroying Democracy since the 1930s. Now they have the money and tech to bring their dystopian vision to life.

Haldeman rose to become a leader in Technocracy Incorporated in Canada. He was so committed to the cause that when the Canadian government banned the organization during World War II as a threat to democracy, he continued his activities and was arrested multiple times. Eventually he fled Canada for South Africa to escape further prosecution, and he raised his family there with these same beliefs about elite rule and the inferiority of democratic governance.

Joshua Haldeman’s grandson is…

Elon Musk.

I am not saying that the sins of the grandfather automatically transfer to the grandson. What I am saying is that the technocratic dream of replacing democracy with rule by a wealthy and intelligent elite never died. It just went underground and rebranded itself. The same ideology that got Haldeman charged as a threat to Canadian democracy is now being implemented by billionaires who own the platforms where you get your information, who fund the politicians you vote for, who are building the AI and robotics that will make human labor obsolete, and who are already discussing what to do with the masses once they are no longer needed.

When you watch a billionaire buy a social media platform and immediately begin manipulating what content gets amplified, you are watching technocracy in action. When you watch unelected tech executives testify before Congress and face no consequences for lying because they fund both parties, you are watching technocracy in action. When you watch the richest men in the world build bunkers and buy islands and race to colonize Mars while telling you everything is fine, you are watching people who have already decided they are the ruling class and you are the livestock they manage.

The first manipulation is the illusion of choice. You think you have two parties representing different visions for America but both parties are funded by the same billionaires, vote for the same surveillance bills, approve the same defense budgets, and serve the same corporate interests. The choice you are given is which color tie the puppet wears, not who controls the strings.

The second manipulation is emotional hijacking. The news does not inform you, it activates you. Every story is framed to trigger fear or anger or disgust because those emotions bypass your rational thinking and make you easier to control. You are not watching journalism. You are being subjected to psychological operations designed to keep you in a constant state of agitation.

The third manipulation is tribal sorting. The algorithm learns what makes you angry and feeds you more of it until your entire worldview is shaped by outrage at the other side. You are sorted into a tribe not because you chose it but because keeping you tribal keeps you predictable and profitable.

The fourth manipulation is false scarcity. You are told resources are limited and the other tribe is taking what belongs to you. Immigrants are stealing your jobs. Welfare recipients are draining your taxes. The other party is destroying your healthcare. Meanwhile the billionaire class has more wealth than any humans in history and could solve most of these problems tomorrow if they wanted to.

The fifth manipulation is memory holing. Stories that threaten powerful interests get buried or forgotten within days. Exposed crimes result in no consequences. Historical context that would help you understand the present is never taught. You are kept in a perpetual present with no past to learn from and no future to plan for.

The sixth manipulation is controlled opposition. The voices you think are fighting for you are often funded by the same interests they pretend to oppose. The outrage merchant on your side of the aisle is playing a character designed to keep you engaged and angry and tuned in while nothing ever actually changes.

The seventh manipulation is the Overton window. The range of acceptable opinion is artificially narrowed so that anything outside it seems extreme. Ideas that were mainstream fifty years ago are now treated as radical. Ideas that serve elite interests are treated as moderate common sense. You are not choosing your beliefs from the full range of human thought. You are choosing from a menu they wrote.

The eighth manipulation is learned helplessness. You are shown so many problems with no solutions that you eventually give up and accept that nothing can change. This is intentional. A population that believes resistance is futile does not resist. They scroll and complain and feel superior for understanding how bad things are while doing absolutely nothing about it.

The ninth manipulation is identity capture. Your political affiliation becomes your identity, and any attack on your party feels like an attack on you personally. This makes you defend politicians and policies that harm you because admitting they are wrong would mean admitting you were wrong, and your ego will not allow that.

The tenth manipulation is the most insidious of all: you are manipulated into believing you are too smart to be manipulated. Every person reading this thinks the manipulations I described apply to other people, the stupid people, the brainwashed people on the other side. That certainty is itself a manipulation. The moment you believe you are immune is the moment you become most vulnerable. Share

We Are Americans Not Enemy Tribes

I need you to hear something that the billionaire-controlled media will never tell you because it threatens everything they have built. The person down the street who votes differently than you is not your enemy. They are your neighbor. They worry about the same things you worry about. They want their kids to be safe and their bills to be paid and their country to be a place worth living in. They have been manipulated just like you have been manipulated, fed a different flavor of the same poison, sorted into a different tribe by the same algorithm, pointed at you as the enemy by the same people who point you at them.

The working class Republican and the working class Democrat have more in common with each other than either of them has with the billionaire class that funds both parties.

You share the same struggles. You face the same rigged systems. You are being crushed by the same economic forces that have transferred more wealth upward in the last fifty years than at any point in human history. And instead of uniting against the people doing this to you, you are screaming at each other on the internet about pronouns and flags and whatever fresh outrage the algorithm served up this morning.

This is our nation. Not their nation. Ours. It belongs to the people who live here and work here and raise families here and will be buried here.

It does not belong to billionaires who hold citizenship in three countries and will flee to their bunkers the moment things get bad. It does not belong to tech oligarchs who view democracy as an obstacle to efficiency. It does not belong to foreign interests who have purchased so much influence that they might as well be writing our laws themselves.

Start Treating Each Other Like Americans Again

We have to stop letting them divide us. We have to start seeing each other as fellow Americans again instead of enemy combatants in a culture war that was manufactured to keep us weak. We have to start respecting our differences instead of using them as excuses for hatred. We have to remember that the person screaming at us online is also a victim of the same manipulation we are, and maybe if we stopped screaming back and started talking, we might realize we have been fighting the wrong enemy this entire time.

The alternative is that we keep going down this road until we are fighting a world war and a civil war at the same time, which is exactly what the people engineering this division want because chaos is profitable and a nation at war with itself cannot resist a takeover. Every empire that fell was divided before it was conquered. Every free people who lost their freedom were set against each other first. This is not speculation. This is history. And we are repeating it because we refuse to learn.

Turn off the television. It is not informing you. It is programming you. Question everything, including the sources you trust, especially the sources you trust. Talk to people who disagree with you and do it without trying to win. Listen to why they believe what they believe. You might discover that the monster you have been told to hate is actually just another person trying to make sense of a confusing world with imperfect information, exactly like you.

Remember who you are. You are an American. Your ancestors came to this land or were brought to this land or were already on this land, and regardless of how they got here, they built something together that was supposed to be different from the old world’s tyrannies and aristocracies.

That project is not finished. It has never been finished. Every generation has to fight to keep it alive against the forces that want to drag us back to a world where a handful of rulers own everything and everyone else serves at their pleasure.

Stop letting foreign billionaires and domestic oligarchs and Silicon Valley technocrats and legacy media propagandists tell you who your enemies are. Your enemies are not your neighbors. Your enemies are the people who profit from your division.

Start acting like it before it is too late.

Help Us Fight The Division

I wrote this article knowing it would make both tribes angry because I refused to pick a side. I will lose subscribers over this. I will get death threats over this. I will be called a traitor by people who think loyalty to their team is more important than loyalty to the truth. That is fine. I did not start The Wise Wolf to be popular. I started it to tell you what nobody else will.

Lily, our junior reporter and journalism student in Minnesota, keeps joking she is going to have to start an OnlyFans if I cannot figure out how to pay her more. She is kidding, but the reality behind it is not funny. We are independent journalists trying to unite a country that powerful forces are spending billions to tear apart, and we are doing it without corporate sponsors or billionaire backers or any of the resources the mainstream media takes for granted.

If this article made sense to you, if it said something you have been feeling but could not put into words, please consider becoming a paid subscriber. We are currently offering 20% off for life, not a temporary discount but a permanent reduction for as long as you stay subscribed. Your support keeps us independent and keeps us publishing the kind of unifying journalism that the billionaire-owned media will never produce because division is more profitable for them.

If you genuinely cannot afford a subscription, restack this article and share it everywhere. Send it to your family members on both sides of the political divide. Send it to the people you have been arguing with. Maybe it starts a conversation that actually matters instead of another screaming match that changes nothing. Let us know in the comments that you shared it and we will give you a free year. Please do not abuse the offer, but if money is tight, we would rather have you spreading the message of unity than not reading at all.

Help keep the Wise Wolf howling. Thank you for reading and God bless America, all of it, not just the parts that vote the way you do.