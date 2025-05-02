

About a year ago, I found myself tumbling down a YouTube rabbit hole of videos trashing Steven Seagal’s increasingly bizarre filmography. Amidst the mockery and montage edits, I stumbled upon something different—something smarter, sharper, and frankly, brilliant. That discovery was The Bad Movie Bible, the YouTube channel hosted by British author and critic Rob Hill.

Hill isn’t just another YouTuber with a mic and an opinion. He’s a former professional video editor who worked on major productions including the Harry Potter franchise, and he's the author of the highly acclaimed book The Bad Movie Bible, which has been praised for its thoughtful approach to cult classics and cinematic disasters alike. The YouTube channel, born from that book, goes far beyond typical internet snark. Hill dissects beloved and notorious films alike with a film critic’s insight and a fan’s deep affection for the absurd.

What sets Hill apart is his genuine love for the material. He treats even the worst movies…