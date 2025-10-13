The Wise Wolf

Vepr
Its about time someone posted something with backbone.

There is absolutely no way to fight back against the current day corruption without some unpleasant activity.

And time IS NOT ON OUR SIDE.

I will leave it at that.

Alan
Thanks Wolf! Great article and historical event. We need another modern story like this times 100!

They even made a TV movie about this called: An American Story (1992).

The "Battle of Athens" refers to a true historical event that occurred in Athens, Tennessee, in 1946, where World War II veterans led a citizen uprising against a corrupt local government following election fraud.

This event has been depicted in the 1992 television movie An American Story, which portrays the veterans' armed confrontation with local authorities who had stolen ballot boxes and engaged in widespread political corruption.

The film is noted for its accurate portrayal of the real-life incident, although it relocates the setting to West Texas, which some viewers have pointed out as a departure from the actual history in Tennessee.

The movie highlights the role of the Second Amendment, emphasizing the right of citizens to bear arms as a check against government tyranny.

It has been praised for its storytelling, acting quality, and historical significance, with many considering it an important lesson in American civic responsibility and resistance to corruption.

The film is also known under the title American Story: The Battle of Athens and is available through various platforms, including Internet Archive and streaming services.

Additionally, the event has been covered in books such as The Fighting Bunch: The Battle of Athens and How World War II Veterans Won the Only Successful Armed Rebellion Since the Revolution by Chris DeRose, which provides a detailed historical account of the uprising.

Documentaries and online videos, including those on YouTube and Reddit discussions, continue to explore and commemorate the Battle of Athens as a unique moment in American history where citizens successfully challenged electoral corruption by force.

