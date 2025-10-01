The Backlash

We published an article (see above) suggesting Genesis might encode something darker than we’ve been taught.

What if the “fruit” from the Tree of Knowledge wasn’t fruit at all?

The Hebrew word peri means both fruit and offspring or infant. What if the original sin involved consuming a child that grew from that tree? What if the post-fall curse of painful childbirth makes more sense in that context?

People lost their minds. We expected pushback.

What surprised us was the rage.

But here’s the thing: we’re not claiming we’ve decoded the absolute truth. We’re pointing at a pattern. And when you look at humanity’s oldest stories, something bizarre emerges. Cultures separated by thousands of miles and centuries keep saying the same thing. Humans came from trees.

Not metaphorically. Not poetically. Actually from trees.

Yes, we know this is a strange concept and we are not claiming this is absolute fact. This is still a Christian newsletter but the topic, much like the apple in the garden, was just too ‘juicy’ to resist taking a bite out of.

Let’s walk through what the ancient world believed and see if our interpretation sounds quite so crazy afterward.

Genesis: More Than Dust

God formed Adam from afar min ha-adamah, dust from the ground. That’s the simple version. But Jewish scholars have been chewing on this story for millennia, and they noticed something interesting.

Midrash Genesis Rabbah 14:8 says God gathered earth from every corner of the world to make Adam. That includes soil from where the Temple would later stand. The same ground that would produce the Tree of Life and the Tree of Knowledge. Adam comes from earth. Trees come from earth. Same source. Same sacred dirt.

The names reinforce this. Adam (adam) literally means “from the earth” (adamah). He’s named after soil. The Garden springs up immediately, and suddenly humanity’s entire fate hinges on trees. The connection isn’t subtle.

Jewish mysticism goes further. The Zohar describes human souls as “fruits” of the divine tree of life. Not like fruits. Actually fruits. Pirkei DeRabbi Eliezer says the Tree of Knowledge could fundamentally alter human nature. It had generative power, transformative capacity beyond simple nutrition.

These aren’t fringe readings. They’re mainstream Jewish mystical tradition. The people who gave us Genesis understood that humans and plants shared something essential. The boundary was never solid.

Greece: No Metaphor Needed

Hesiod didn’t mess around with symbolism. In Works and Days, he describes the ages of humanity. The Bronze Age race sprang directly from ash trees. Not “like” trees. From trees.

The mechanism was explicit. When Uranus’s blood hit the earth (Gaia), it produced the Meliae, ash tree nymphs. These nymphs mothered the Bronze Age humans. Blood to earth. Earth to tree. Tree to nymph. Nymph to human. The Greeks traced the lineage clearly.

They believed it. This wasn’t poetry. It was cosmology.

The Phrygian myth of Attis offers another version. An almond fell into the goddess Nana’s lap. She conceived the vegetation god Attis. A nut became a deity. The categories we keep separate (plant, seed, offspring, consciousness) collapsed into one thing.

The Ancient Near East: Fertile Ground

Sumerian goddess Ninhursag represented both human creation and vegetation. One myth has her birthing plant deities to heal Enki. The Mesopotamians typically said humans came from clay mixed with divine blood. But that clay wasn’t inert. It was fertile earth, the same substance that grows grain and trees.

The Atrahasis Epic describes humans molded from this generative clay. Ancient listeners wouldn’t have separated “earth that makes plants” from “earth that makes people.” It was all the same sacred substance, all equally alive.

Persian Zoroastrianism tells a similar story in the Bundahishn. The first human, Gayomart, dies. Plants and metals grow from his corpse. Later, his seed (purified through earth) produces the first human couple. Human origin intertwines with vegetative growth. The processes mirror each other.

Norse Tradition: Named After Trees

The Poetic Edda tells it plainly. Odin and his brothers walked along a shore and found two trees. They gave these trees breath, movement, intelligence, and form. The trees became the first humans.

The Norse said humans were literally trees given breath. Genesis placed us in a garden and made everything hinge on one tree’s fruit. Different cultures, same ancient knowledge.

Their names preserved the truth. Askr means ash tree. Embla probably means elm or vine. They weren’t people who came from trees. They were trees that became people.

You can’t get more explicit than that.

Egypt: The Tree as Mother

Ancient Egyptians worshipped the sycamore fig. Goddesses Hathor and Nut lived in it. Funerary texts show the deceased receiving nourishment from the tree. The goddess emerges from the trunk itself, offering food and life.

The dead are reborn through the tree. The living come from it. The tree functions as both mother and source. In Egyptian thought, the distinction between human and plant dissolved in the presence of divine power.

The Pattern

Let’s list what we’ve found:

Greece: Humans spring from ash trees through nymph mothers

Norse: First humans are transformed trees, named for their origin

Jewish mysticism: Souls are fruits of the divine tree

Phrygia: Gods conceived from falling nuts

Egypt: Trees as literal sources of rebirth and life

Mesopotamia: Humans formed from the same fertile earth that grows vegetation

Persia: First humans emerge from plant-producing biological processes

Seven distinct cultures. Seven variations on one theme. Humanity originated from trees or the processes that create them.

That’s not coincidence. That’s a motif.

What Trees Meant

Across every tradition, trees represent the same things:

Trees connect earth to sky. Roots go down, branches reach up. They stand at the threshold between worlds. They’re the bridge between mortal and divine realms.

Trees carry consciousness. What grows from earth can hold spirit. The vegetative process isn’t separate from the spiritual one. It’s the same force wearing different forms.

Trees transform what touches them. You eat from a tree and gain knowledge. You emerge from a tree and gain humanity. Consumption changes nature. Growth changes essence.

The relationship between human and tree feels uncomfortably intimate in these stories. We don’t just use trees. We come from them. Our origin is wooden, vegetative, rooted in soil.

Back to Genesis

So when Genesis places humanity in a garden and immediately focuses everything on a forbidden tree, should we really be shocked by alternative readings? When it uses peri, which means fruit and offspring? When the punishment specifically targets childbirth?

The oral traditions that became the Torah didn’t emerge in isolation. They lived in the same ancient Near Eastern world that produced all these other tree origin myths. The symbolic vocabulary was shared across cultures, traded along with grain and pottery.

We’re not claiming we’ve cracked some secret code. We’re observing a pattern and asking a question. What if Genesis isn’t unique? What if it’s one branch (pun intended) of a much older understanding? What if “fruit” was always meant to carry multiple meanings at once?

Why the Anger?

The visceral response to our interpretation tells us something important. We’re not challenging God’s existence. We’re not saying Genesis is fiction or worthless. We’re suggesting the wisdom might be encoded in ways ancient peoples understood instinctively through layered symbolism.

The Bible was never meant to be read like a police report. It’s a compilation of texts gathered over centuries, preserving oral traditions that stretch back before writing existed.

When we find the same motifs in Greek, Norse, Sumerian, and Egyptian sources, we’re not diminishing Genesis. We’re recognizing it as part of humanity’s oldest conversation.

That conversation says: we came from trees.

Maybe it’s literally true in some forgotten sense. Maybe it’s symbolic. Maybe categories like “literal” and “symbolic” didn’t exist the way we use them. Ancient peoples thought differently. They layered meanings. They encoded knowledge in stories that worked on multiple levels simultaneously.

The Real Question

You don’t have to accept our interpretation of Genesis. But you can’t honestly say it emerges from nowhere. The evidence spans continents and millennia. Look at the map. Look at the timeline. These cultures didn’t borrow from each other. They independently arrived at the same story.

‘Humanity came from trees.’

Why does this narrative appear over and over? What did ancient peoples understand that we’ve forgotten? What knowledge did they preserve in stories about ash trees and forbidden fruit?

And here’s the uncomfortable part: why does suggesting this interpretation generate such fury? What are we protecting when we refuse to explore these connections? What are we afraid to find in our oldest stories?

The question isn’t whether we’re right.

The question is whether the pattern means something.

Whether it points toward some ancient understanding we’ve lost. Whether our ancestors, across vast distances and different languages, were all trying to tell us the same thing.

They kept saying it. From Sumer to Scandinavia, from Egypt to Jerusalem. The message was consistent.

‘We came from trees.’

Maybe it’s time we got curious about why.

