The Wise Wolf

AKgrrrl
2h

The fury is the unfortunate state of the mental capacity in America----CLOSED.

Zero curiosity

Zero ability to consider interpretation

Zero creativity to think beyond dogma

I think it has been referred to for about 100years as being "small minded" which is the polite way to say we are stupid. Consequently, these same people have no idea how lucky they are to have found a writer, a truly literate human to suggest the possibilties of PRE WRITTEN HISTORY of the works by The One Infinite Creator.

Long may you thrive on Substack.

James MacRae
32m

Wise Wolf I too was pondering this Genesis story recently, wondering what the Tree of Knowledge represented. It occurred to me that before Eve was tempted by the serpent to eat the apple, Adam's and her existence was idyllic entirely supported by the laws of nature because God ordained it. They wanted for nothing. But eating the apple triggered their fall from grace because it represented knowledge of the material universe. From that point on Adam and Eve had to rely on their wits for their survival. And every since mankind has had to pursue knowledge of the universe to satisfy his curiosity and greed. If we turned back to God we wouldn't need modern technology or AI. We would breath and live the ultimate AI - life in tune with God's laws of creation.

