The Wise Wolf

The Wise Wolf

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John Scotto's avatar
John Scotto
8h

“A time is coming when men will go mad, and when they see someone who is not mad, they will attack him, saying, ‘You are mad; you are not like us.' "

-St. Anthony the Great-

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Teo Toon's avatar
Teo Toon
2h

Good, sound article.

As one writer wrote ( despite my reading such a few weeks ago, I do not know who wrote that article), the Watchers were confined for 70 generations; if 1 generation is 70 years, then they were confined for 4,900 years; they were released sometime during the mid to late 19th century; Also, if the "Satan's little season is true - and I think it is - then we are in the midst of it; and, the synagogue of Satan (the Jews who are not Jews) is in control. Hell rides over the earth corrupting and destroying everything.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by 🐺The Wise Wolf
15 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Wise Wolf Media
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture