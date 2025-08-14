What does it mean to be truly cool? Not the manufactured, Instagram-filtered version of cool that gets packaged and sold back to us, but the raw, unfiltered, authentic kind that makes you stop and wonder if you've just encountered someone from another dimension entirely. I thought I knew until I met Steve.

It was 2010, and I was 28, co-managing a telemarketing boiler room in Tampa. I'd always considered myself reasonably intelligent—the kind of guy who could hold his own in most conversations, solve problems, think on his feet. Then Steve walked into my life and made me feel like I was operating with the intellectual capacity of a houseplant.

The Entrance

Picture this: a sun-drenched Florida office where everyone sweated through their mandatory suits and ties, clicking away at computers, following the corporate playbook to the letter. Then the door opens, and in walks this guy who looked like he'd stepped straight out of a 1980s Depeche Mode video—leather duster, bondage pants, pale as r…