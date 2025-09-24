What does it mean to be truly cool? Not the manufactured, Instagram-filtered version of cool that gets packaged and sold back to us, but the raw, unfiltered, authentic kind that makes you stop and wonder if you've just encountered someone from another dimension entirely. I thought I knew until I met Steve.

It was 2010, and I was 28, co-managing a telemarketing boiler room in Tampa. I'd always considered myself reasonably intelligent - the kind of guy who could hold his own in most conversations, solve problems, think on his feet. Then Steve walked into my life and made me feel like I was operating with the intellectual capacity of a houseplant.

The Entrance

Picture this: a sun-drenched Florida office where everyone sweated through their mandatory suits and ties, clicking away at computers, following the corporate playbook to the letter. Then the door opens, and in walks this guy who looked like he'd stepped straight out of a 1980s Depeche Mode video - leather duster, bondage pants, pale as rice paper despite living in one of the sunniest places on the planet. While the rest of us wondered how the hell he'd talked HR into letting him dress like that, Steve was already making his first sale of the day.

He was approaching 40 but looked my age, which he attributed to being vegetarian since he was nine. This health consciousness came with a fascinating twist: he smoked two packs of Marlboro Reds daily and drank nothing but fresh hand-squeezed Florida orange juice and top-shelf Jack Daniel's - the kind aged ten years in oak barrels that cost close to $50 a bottle back then. A bottle he polished off every single day.

The Contradiction Machine

Steve was a walking contradiction, and somehow that made him more magnetic, not less. He was a technological Luddite who barely knew what the internet was, yet he was such a sales virtuoso that the company hired a girl specifically to do data entry for his orders because he refused to touch those "damn devil boxes." He worked maybe an hour or two a day and was our top performer, pulling in around two grand a week.

And he was always broke.

His tiny apartment was a study in selective minimalism - no furniture except a bed, a few handmade tables, and a bookshelf, all imported from Tibet at a cost that exceeded my annual salary. No TV. No computer. No clutter. Just expensive, purposeful emptiness and stacks of books I couldn't pronounce the titles of.

The Physics of Cool

Here's what I learned about coolness from watching Steve: it's not about trying to be anything. It's about being so authentically yourself that you create your own gravitational field, and everyone else either gets pulled in or bounces off. Steve didn't perform coolness - he inhabited it like a second skin.

He could talk his way into a supermodel's bedroom one night, then get shot down by a 400-pound woman with a five o'clock shadow the next, and his reaction would be exactly the same: a slight smile, a shrug, and zero shame. He didn't care because caring about other people's opinions would have required him to acknowledge that their opinions mattered more than his own experience. And why would they?

Friday Night Rituals

Every Friday, we had our routine. Dinner at a vegetarian Indian restaurant, then one of three options: hit up a strip club, catch some jazz at a smoky bar where we'd smoke $50 cigars while watching thin, exotic women in slinky dresses coo into microphones (even though we both hated jazz), or call up high-end escorts, get an ounce of ‘party supplies’, and spend the next two days in a haze of powder and flesh - though we never actually slept with any of them. It was more about just being around beautiful women than having sex for Steve.

That last part always fascinated me. Here was a guy who could afford the finest everything, who lived without inhibition or social constraints, yet he seemed to exist above basic human appetites. He was performing wealth and hedonism rather than indulging in it, like he was conducting some elaborate anthropological experiment on American excess.

The Alien Theory

For a time, I genuinely wondered if Steve was human. Not in a cute, hyperbolic way - I mean I seriously considered whether I was dealing with an extraterrestrial or some kind of immortal vampire playing at being mortal. He was too intelligent, too disconnected from normal human concerns, too comfortable existing outside the social physics that governed the rest of us.

He lived more in a week than most people do in their entire lives, and he did it all with the casual indifference of someone channel-surfing. Nothing fazed him because nothing surprised him, as if he'd already seen all possible permutations of human behavior and found them mildly amusing at best.

The Vanishing Act

Then one day, he was gone. Not "gave his two weeks' notice and moved to Seattle" gone - just gone. Left everything in his apartment, walked away from his job, vanished without a trace. Those expensive Tibetan tables, his books, his leather duster - all abandoned like props in a play that had suddenly ended.

I spent years searching for him. Someone mentioned they thought he'd headed to San Francisco because he had a son there, so I traveled out there, asking around, following dead-end leads. Nothing. It was as if Steve had never existed, except for the lingering feeling that I'd encountered something extraordinary disguised as a chain-smoking telemarketer.

The wardrobe said post-punk. The soul? All Saturday Night Fever. Steve and Harry Dubois were cut from the same sequined cloth.

Years later, playing through the video game Disco Elysium, I encountered the only character who ever reminded me of Steve: Harry Du Bois. Here was this whiskey-soaked, philosophically tortured detective who somehow managed to be brilliant and self-destructive in equal measure. The way Harry could deliver profound insights while falling apart at the seams, his complete disregard for social norms, his ability to be simultaneously the smartest and most reckless person in any room - it all felt hauntingly familiar. Sometimes during my playthrough, I wondered if the developers had somehow encountered my old telemarketing friend and turned him into digital fiction. Because the only person I'd ever met who came close to Steve's particular brand of hedonistic philosopher wasn't even a real person.

The Lesson

What Steve taught me about coolness is that it's not a pose or an attitude - it's a complete absence of the need to be anything other than exactly who you are. Cool people don't try to be cool; they're too busy being themselves to worry about the impression they're making. They operate from their own center of gravity, creating their own weather patterns, indifferent to the storms swirling around everyone else.

Steve was a rock star without a band, a movie star without a silver screen. He was cool because he was shameless, not in the desperate, attention-seeking way, but in the profound, existential way of someone who had somehow transcended the basic human need for approval.

Maybe he was an alien. Maybe he was an immortal god on vacation. Maybe he was just a guy from Ohio who figured out something the rest of us are still trying to learn. But wherever Steve is now - if he exists in any conventional sense - I hope he's still walking through life like he owns the place, still making everyone around him wonder what it would be like to be that free.

Because that's what real coolness is: freedom from caring about being cool at all.