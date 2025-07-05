The Cyclic Cosmological Model Echoes an Ancient Spiritual Belief
A Guest Post by Samreet Dhillon
“As is the macrocosm, so is the microcosm.”
- An ancient belief
Greetings Fellow Bohron,
Sometimes physics and life connect so elegantly that you can’t help but appreciate the beauty of nature. I just found out one such connection and thought it ought to be shared with you. This is literally God humming the melody of the cosmos, creating a timeless bond between the universe and us.
So let’s dive right into it.
The Cyclic Universe: Death and Rebirth
Supported by theoretical physicists Paul Steinhardt and Neil Turok, the Cyclic Cosmological Model suggests that our universe is part of an endless sequence of birth, death and rebirth. Each cycle begins with a Big Bang, expands, cools, and eventually contracts in a "Big Crunch," only to be born again. In this way, the universe undergoes infinite cycles of Big Bang…
