The Wise Wolf

Lar Sulrich
6h

Love it.

The Averky commentary concluding the New Testament after Acts is titled "The Epistles and the Apocalypse".

Michael Heiser did a fair amount of research on these connections of Scripture to the current world, including Mt. Hermon and Armageddon.

It is all very interesting stuff, but: What is the difference between a woman who is genetically tied to the fallen angels and a woman who is oppressed, if not possessed, by demons? Is the Ashkenazi propensity for evil tied to genetic susceptibility? Are the Ashkenazim the hybrids living among us? A full-blood Ashkenazi woman I knew could *almost* shape-shift; it was like a switch got thrown and I was with a different person. I suffer demonic attacks all the time, and I am pretty sure I am not Nephilim, and I can assure you: The demons are very good at making you want to do things, so which do we fear more, the hybrid-humans, or the humans enslaved by the devil (which most of us are, to one degree or another)?

Sherri Wilson
7h

Very well presented. Reading Scripture can bring about the questions seeking Christ in prayer helps put those questions into understanding! This world is more Evil than many are aware of, I know I had been misled most of my life. I pray people really look into what you are sharing here. This isn’t science fiction it is actually leading to the ultimate …. Life or Death! Thank you Wise Wolf… for you diligence in this!

