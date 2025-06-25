Note: This investigation was conducted by Wise Wolf Media’s web development consultant, J. Allen Cataldo.

“Shh, don’t tell my mom I’m selling content, okay?!”

Twenty minutes. That's all it took on Kik before I wanted to torch my phone and forget the internet ever existed. What started as boredom-induced curiosity turned into a month-long descent into digital hell—one that left my hard drive wiped, my router compromised, and two men with heavy accents warning me about my investigation in a grocery store parking lot.

But let's back up.

The app promised connection with "like-minded individuals." What I found was a lawless bazaar of drugs, underage smut peddlers, crypto scams, and enough unsolicited dick pics to make me want to tear out my eyes. Twenty minutes in, I deleted the app. But the damage was done—I'd glimpsed something that demanded investigation.

What I uncovered over the next thirty days was a sophisticated criminal ecosystem exploiting teenage girls for millions of dollars in prof…