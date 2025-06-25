The Digital Meat Market: Inside the Criminal Networks Selling Teen Girls Online
An investigation into the shadowy world of underage content creation that nearly got me killed.
Note: This investigation was conducted by Wise Wolf Media’s web development consultant, J. Allen Cataldo.
Twenty minutes. That's all it took on Kik before I wanted to torch my phone and forget the internet ever existed. What started as boredom-induced curiosity turned into a month-long descent into digital hell—one that left my hard drive wiped, my router compromised, and two men with heavy accents warning me about my investigation in a grocery store parking lot.
But let's back up.
The app promised connection with "like-minded individuals." What I found was a lawless bazaar of drugs, underage smut peddlers, crypto scams, and enough unsolicited dick pics to make me want to tear out my eyes. Twenty minutes in, I deleted the app. But the damage was done—I'd glimpsed something that demanded investigation.
What I uncovered over the next thirty days was a sophisticated criminal ecosystem exploiting teenage girls for millions of dollars in prof…
