Her uneasy glance speaks volumes as Trump imposes an unwelcome kiss during the pageant.

For years, Donald Trump has paraded himself as a master of branding—real estate tycoon, reality TV star, and now, twice-elected president. But beneath that gilded façade lurks a predator whose ownership of the Miss Universe Organization (including Miss USA and Miss Teen USA) from 1996 onward allegedly gave him unchecked access to vulnerable women and girls. Multiple contestants, some as young as 15, have accused him of barging into dressing rooms while they were naked or half-dressed, turning what should have been a professional environment into a voyeur's playground. These aren't isolated whispers; they're corroborated accounts from at least seven women across different years, backed by Trump's own on-tape boasts about invading contestants' privacy. Yet, the mainstream media treats this as yesterday's scandal, buried under election cycles or reduced to a punchline, while Trump smirks and denies it …