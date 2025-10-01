The Wise Wolf

The Wise Wolf

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ken's avatar
Ken
8h

Cosmic brokenness: According to Lurianic Kabbalah, the exile is not just a historical event but a cosmic one. After an initial divine contraction (tzimtzum), a subsequent cataclysm known as the "shattering of the vessels" (shevirat ha-kelim) occurred. The resulting divine sparks became trapped in the material world, creating a state of exile and fragmentation.

Separation from God: In this state, the Shekhinah—the divine feminine—is seen as separated from her male divine counterpart, represented by the sefirah Tiferet. The union of these two aspects is the goal of mystical practice..

The role of the exiled soul

In Lurianic Kabbalah, the human soul is understood as containing divine sparks (nitzotzot) that have also become exiled or entrapped in the material world. This means that the individual soul's redemption is intrinsically tied to the redemption of the Shekhinah.

The path to redemption

Redemption is a joint effort between humanity and the divine.

Human actions: This elevates the exiled divine sparks and brings the Shekhinah closer to her original unified state.

The ultimate ascent: The goal is for both the human soul and the Shekhinah to complete their descent into the darkest parts of exile, ultimately bringing about the greatest possible spiritual ascent.

Messianic Age: The complete unification of the divine feminine and masculine aspects and the elevation of all the exiled sparks will usher in the messianic age.

Lurianic Kabbalistic thought also taught that the recovery of the original unity cannot come about without the aid of man, for which purpose he was created and sent down into the place of the shells which is our world. The restoration of the original unity is a collective venture each individual must set out and accomplish for himself, for the restoration of his exiled soul is his own responsibility.

This doctrine studied in Poland was Lurianic Kabbalism

The exiled soul is the Shekinah and the Alchemist's goal is to retrieve the light trapped within the darkness.

This is just another opportunity to see the glass half full instead of half empty.

At least that's the way I see it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
TheRepublicIsDead's avatar
TheRepublicIsDead
6h

Brother, your message comes to me at a time when I feel I am at a crossroads.

Thankfully appreciated.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by The Wise Wolf
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Wise Wolf Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture