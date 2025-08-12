The Finders Case: When the US Government Protected a Cult of Pedophiles from Prosecution
CIA Complicity in Child Exploitation and Ritual Abuse
"Have nothing to do with the fruitless deeds of darkness, but rather expose them." - Ephesians 5:11
An Ancient Evil in Modern America
On February 4th, 1987, Tallahassee police stumbled upon something that should shock every God-fearing American to their core: evidence of organized child exploitation and ritual abuse being protected by the very intelligence agency sworn to defend our nation. What they discovered wasn't just criminal neglect—it was evidence of practices that echo the darkest chapters of human history.
“A 1980 Blue Dodge van bearing Virginia license number XHW-557, the inside of which was later described as foul-smelling filled with maps, books, letters, with a mattress situated t…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Wise Wolf to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.