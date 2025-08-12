These poor kids, clearly with fake names like ‘BeeBee’ and ‘Ben Franklin’, were taken into custody and then later, after CIA intervention, released to the very pedophile, Satanic-cultists that had been exploiting them. What is it about this case that has me so ‘cringe’ right now while writing this?

"Have nothing to do with the fruitless deeds of darkness, but rather expose them." - Ephesians 5:11

An Ancient Evil in Modern America

On February 4th, 1987, Tallahassee police stumbled upon something that should shock every God-fearing American to their core: evidence of organized child exploitation and ritual abuse being protected by the very intelligence agency sworn to defend our nation. What they discovered wasn't just criminal neglect—it was evidence of practices that echo the darkest chapters of human history.