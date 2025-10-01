The Wise Wolf

I want to clarify something. A naysayer came here arguing with me about my interpretation of Scripture. Never mind that I am a professional biblical scholar who has spent decades studying Scripture and the occult. She claims that because her Bible says God told Adam and Eve to “be fruitful and multiply” before the fall, Lily’s and my interpretation is wrong.

Here’s the problem: this makes no logical sense. Modern Bibles are an amalgam of two different creation accounts:

Priestly account (Genesis 1:27–28): God commands humanity to “be fruitful and multiply” as a cosmic blessing. This appears before the fall.

Yahwist account (Genesis 2–3): Adam and Eve are created, placed in Eden, and only after the fall does God say to Eve that childbirth will be painful (Genesis 3:16).

The logical inconsistency is obvious: if sexual reproduction already existed before the fall, then childbirth could not suddenly become a curse after the fall. This shows that the command in Genesis 1 is a cosmic directive, not a literal, practical instruction for Adam and Eve’s sexual activity at that stage. It only makes sense when you recognize that Genesis 1 and Genesis 2–3 are separate sources later merged together - something most laypeople completely miss.

I had to pull out a few books to do this translation but here goes:

Verse 27:

“God created humanity in His image; in the divine image He created them, male and female He created them.”

Verse 28:

“God blessed them, saying: Be fruitful and increase, occupy and fill the earth, and exercise stewardship over it, and govern the living creatures on the earth, in the sea, and in the sky.”

Key points from the Hebrew:

“Be fruitful and increase” (peru u’rvu) – can mean:

Expand, thrive, prosper

Fill the earth with life in a broad sense

Not necessarily literal sexual reproduction at that moment

“Occupy and fill the earth” (mil’u et ha’aretz) – implies inhabiting and stewarding the earth, not starting a population immediately.

“Exercise stewardship / govern” (kivshuha u’rdu) – emphasizes dominion and responsibility over creation, not reproduction.

The curse of painful childbirth (Genesis 3:16) happens after the fall, showing that actual sexual reproduction and the hardships associated with it were not yet in effect.

The Hebrew text does not say “go have sex and start producing children immediately.” It is a cosmic blessing and long‑term mandate for humanity to eventually multiply and steward creation, not an order for instant sexual activity. Most people completely miss that God exists outside of linear time. Revelation itself testifies to this when it states that the Book of Life already contained the names of the redeemed before creation even began - before the Garden, before Satan, before anything. This demonstrates that God is not bound by a timeline and already knows all things before they occur. That is the essence of omniscience.

Most so-called Christians think of God in a completely haphazard and illogical way, applying their own limitations to the Creator. God has zero limits. God can do anything, even make a tree that produces human children. God already knew Adam and Eve would fall before Satan even showed up in the Garden. This was all a test of free will. That is why Christ said Adam failed because he fell for Satan's deception. Don’t fall for it yourself. Stop imagining God as some old bearded man in the sky. That is a childish notion, no more real than Santa Claus or the Easter Bunny.

Lily what is up with the weird people pears? Are those real or is that AI generated?

