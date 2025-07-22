The Greatest Intelligence Assets Ever Created:
How Snowden and Assange Were Built to Sell You Surveillance
Let's get one thing straight from the start: Edward Snowden didn't have a crisis of conscience in 2013. He didn't suddenly grow a moral backbone while working for Booz Allen Hamilton. He didn't risk everything to warn the American people about surveillance.
Edward Snowden is an intelligence asset. He always has been. His entire backstory—the high school dropout turned genius hacker, the patriot turned whistleblower, the comfortable life abandoned for truth—was crafted in the same psychological operations labs that brought you every successful intelligence operation for the past seventy years.
And Julian Assange? Same playbook, different character.
You want to know how deep this goes? These aren't whistleblowers who got co-opted by intelligence agencies. They're intelligence operatives who were built from th…
