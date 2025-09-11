The Wise Wolf

Hummingbird
5d

When I was a young girl - say 10-12 years. My father and I used to get into deep

philosophical discussions. He used to talk of other dimensions and parallel universes. Very smart man. I an 76 years now and yes there is so much in our world and beyond to learn and enjoy. Eyes and ears wide open. Thanks ❤️

Dawn of the day
6d

I absolutely believe there are realms and realities that we are unaware of. I think if humans were all aware most would go insane. It’s hidden from many for a reason.

Your experience was both fascinating and terrifying!

I have had a brush or two with demons in my 60 years. Also believe that several difficult to explain encounters were angels.

I am dark-eyed and don’t really seem to be any kind of a target or very sensitive to aberrations. Humanity has no idea what to do with things like green skinned children so it calls them fables and buries all accounts of such and as a result, we are dumbed down on spiritual matters.

I hope you have more things like this to share.

