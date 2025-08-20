What if I told you that the fierce battles you see between Republicans and Democrats are largely theater? That behind the red vs. blue spectacle, a single force actually governs America: money. The two-party system has evolved into something the Founding Fathers would find unrecognizable and deeply troubling—a duopoly that serves corporate interests while ordinary Americans fight over manufactured divisions.

This isn't the democracy they envisioned. It's time we understood how we got here, why the system is broken, and what we can do to fix it before it's too late.

How We Lost Our Way: The Historical Betrayal

The Founders' Vision vs. Today's Reality

The Founding Fathers explicitly warned against the dangers of a two-party system. George Washington's farewell address cautioned that political parties would become vehicles for "cunning, ambitious, and unprincipled men" to "subvert the power of the people." Thomas Jefferson called the emergence of parties "the greatest political evil."

Yet her…