🐺The Wise Wolf

🐺The Wise Wolf

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dan's avatar
Dan
5m

I believe we are called to be brave in the face of evil. It’s a recurrent theme in the Bible. Do not be afraid!

We are commanded to call out evil where we see it! So yes I support Kennedy and his attempts to create accountability and transparency for Pfizer’s!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Kathy Christian's avatar
Kathy Christian
6m

And they killed people, too, in hospitals, during covid, by giving them a lethal drug and sticking them on ventilators. Remember Grace Schara, whose family gets to celebrate the holidays without her, while the hospital staff stood around, quoted regulations, and let her die. These are the same people who will mutilate your kids if your kids think they're transgender.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Wise Wolf Media
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture