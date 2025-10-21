The Wise Wolf

The Wise Wolf
9h

One honorable mention deserves your attention. The Name of the Rose (1986) stars Sean Connery as a former inquisitor sent to investigate murders at a medieval abbey. Christian Slater plays his novice, looking about fifteen years old. The film adapts Umberto Eco's novel into something dark and suffocating. Erotic. Grim. Soaked in symbolism and sin. I won't spoil the central mystery, but it revolves around people willing to murder for forbidden knowledge. Connery brings gravitas to a detective story wrapped in theology. The abbey feels like it's rotting from within. Watch it if you haven't. It understands that faith and fear often sleep in the same bed.

IS IT PROPAGANDA?®
9h

Great article! Have you considered "The Seventh Seal" of 1957 by Bergman. An absolute masterpiece!

