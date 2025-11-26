🐺The Wise Wolf

Shannara Johnson
4hEdited

“The World Economic Forum defines stakeholder capitalism as companies seeking long-term value by serving all stakeholders and society at large.” It’s speaking the truth. Only that the misinformed public reads “stakeholder” as “shareholder.” That’s not what the word means, though. A stakeholder is one of the super-rich, one of the movers and shakers of the world, read: the WEF members. We’re already seeing the practice of the corporations doing the bidding of the stakeholders: BlackRock buying up all single family homes they can get their hands on at ultra-high prices, directly contributing to the US housing crisis and preventing Zoomers (Gen Z) from being able to afford a home. Big Food and Big Pharma working hand in glove to keep us hooked on chemical-laden foods and then “manage” our resulting lifelong illnesses. Big War stirring up conflict across the world to keep making and selling arms to their cronies, laundering billions of dollars in the process. I could go on and on. We’re already in the midst of Schwab’s trillionaire utopia; they just haven’t sealed the deal yet. COVID was the test run for total population control and surveillance. Agenda 2030 is the endgame, with digital ID, no more cash, and a social credit score system like in China where spouting “misinformation and disinformation” (aka free speech and opinions/facts contrary to their agenda) will result in you losing your job, bank account, travel privileges, access to food, etc. It’s already started: It’s called “cancelling someone” via social media. And it’s not just evildoers doxing others; your employers are looking at your social media accounts too, determining if anything you post could be construed “hate speech” or discrimination. It’s only a tiny step from here to make the trap snap shut for all of us.

William Brown
1hEdited

Ahh yes, the Roman Catholic, Kissinger trained Nazi Klaus Schwab.

Evil indeed, but not quite deserving of the title of this article.

His predecessor though, Henry (fucking) Kissinger would have definitely qualified for that title!

In the entirety of human history, I don’t think there has ever been a more worthy candidate for a bullet in the head than that piece of 💩! And the establishment honored him with a Nobel Prize 😂. That alone deserves an article!

