Klaus Schwab doesn’t smile. Not in photographs, not in videos, not when discussing his vision for your future where you own nothing and eat bugs while hooked into the metaverse. The 87-year-old founder of the World Economic Forum dresses like a discount Bond villain and talks about merging your biology with machines like he’s ordering lunch. His chief advisor openly discusses eliminating human free will. World leaders who’ve passed through his training programs freeze citizens’ bank accounts for protesting. And in 2024, the global elite gathered at his annual Swiss mountain retreat to have a shaman blow plant-induced spirit breath on their faces.

But we’re getting ahead of ourselves. Let’s start with the family business.

The Son of a Nazi Contractor

Young Klaus entered the world in Ravensburg, Germany during the spring of 1938. His father Eugen Wilhelm Schwab managed the German operations of Escher Wyss AG, a Swiss firm that Adolf Hitler personally designated a National Socialist Model Company. The factory manufactured turbines for dams, equipment for the Nazi atomic weapons program, and specialized war machinery. Concentration camp prisoners provided the labor. These are documented facts pulled from denazification records and corporate archives, not speculation from internet forums.

Eugen Schwab’s post-war files show he wasn’t technically a Nazi Party member, and the Allied committees acquitted him. But those same files confirm membership in multiple National Socialist organizations, which makes perfect sense given that you don’t keep running a strategic military contractor for the Third Reich unless you demonstrate loyalty to the regime. The question isn’t whether Eugen Schwab participated in the Nazi war machine. He provably did. The question is whether he believed in it or merely survived it.

Klaus Schwab grew up breathing this air. Whether it shaped him is speculation, but certain details catch attention. Documentary footage shows a bust of Vladimir Lenin sitting in his home. Not a historical artifact stored away, but decorative sculpture visible in his living space. Lenin personally ordered the execution of hundreds of thousands and created the system that would kill millions more. You don’t display monsters in your home unless they represent something meaningful to you.

The viral photograph showing Klaus beside a Nazi officer turns out to be General Walter Dybilasz, not his father, which skeptics point to as evidence the whole Nazi connection is ‘overblown’. Fair enough on that specific claim. But the broader pattern remains uncontested.

You don’t work for and pose with Nazi-Party elites unless you are part of their inner-circle.

Building a Better Human Through Corporate Restructuring

Fast forward to 2016 when Schwab published “The Fourth Industrial Revolution,” his manifesto for remaking humanity. The book’s central thesis revolves around technologies merging physical, digital and biological existence. Artificial intelligence, genetic engineering, brain chips, nanotechnology. Schwab describes these not as potential futures to debate but as inevitable transformations already underway.

The 87-year-old founder of the World Economic Forum dresses like a discount Bond villain and talks about merging your biology with machines like he’s ordering lunch.

He writes plainly that this industrial revolution differs from predecessors because it changes you, not merely what you do. Genetic editing serves as his example. The technology doesn’t alter your work or lifestyle, it alters your fundamental biology. This has profound implications for identity, he notes with the casual tone of someone discussing weather patterns rather than the end of natural humanity.

Political scientist Klaus-Gerd Giesen identified transhumanism as the dominant ideology driving this vision. Schwab has never explicitly called himself a transhumanist, but read three pages of his books and the conclusion becomes inescapable. Every chapter points toward technological enhancement of human biology, toward transcendence of natural limitations, toward integration of flesh and circuit.

Then we meet his prophet.

Share

The Man Who Would Hack Your Soul

Yuval Noah Harari serves as Schwab’s chief advisor and the World Economic Forum’s intellectual architect. The Israeli historian has given dozens of speeches and interviews where he calmly explains that human beings no longer possess free will, that souls are fictional constructs, and that data-driven corporations will soon engineer the future of biological life itself.

Harari is Jewish and Schwab is the son of a Nazi contractor. Proof that anyone can get along when the shared goal is making Satan king of the world.

Watch him speak. The delivery is measured, academic, matter-of-fact. “Humans are now hackable animals,” he explains to audiences of millions. “The whole idea that humans have this soul or spirit, and they have free will, and nobody knows what’s happening inside me, so whatever I choose whether in the election or in the supermarket, this is my free will. That’s over.”

Neither the Gestapo nor the KGB could systematically hack all people, Harari notes, but soon at least some corporations and governments will be able to accomplish this. Surveillance is moving under the skin. The question becomes whether your brain, your body, your life belongs to you or to some corporation or government or perhaps the human collective.

He frames the coronavirus pandemic as the historical moment when this new surveillance regime locked into place.

Not as dystopian nightmare but as descriptive reality. This is the man helping shape World Economic Forum policy. These ideas aren’t fringe theories whispered in dark corners. They’re published in bestselling books, delivered at TED talks, broadcast to global audiences.

Harari doesn’t warn about this future. He explains the plan with the enthusiasm of an engineer describing a new bridge design. Science is replacing evolution by natural selection with evolution by intelligent design, he tells us, but not the intelligent design of some God above the clouds. Our intelligent design. The intelligent design of our clouds. The IBM cloud. The Microsoft cloud. These become the new driving forces of evolution.

Read that again. The clouds he’s referring to are corporate server farms owned by technology companies. Those will become the driving forces of human evolution. He’s not joking. He’s not speaking metaphorically. This is stated WEF policy delivered by their chief advisor to anyone who’ll listen.

When the Shaman Comes to Switzerland

January 2024 brought the annual World Economic Forum gathering in Davos, where the global elite converge to discuss solutions for problems they largely created. During a plenary session on climate and nature, something happened that crossed from merely weird into genuinely disturbing territory.

The organizers invited Chieftess Putanny Yawanawá from the Amazon to perform a ‘shamanic ritual’. Not a speech about indigenous rights. Not a presentation on rainforest conservation. An actual shamanic invocation of spirits, performed over the heads of people who control trillions in capital and set policy for billions of humans.

The chieftess rubbed her hands together while making invocations in her native language, then proceeded to blow on the heads of participants. The managing director of the International Monetary Fund sat there. The president of the World Bank sat there. The CEO of IKEA sat there.

All received spirit breath from a woman who’d undergone year-long isolation in the forest eating psychoactive plants to gain shamanic powers through altered states of consciousness.

She spoke of uniting hearts and thoughts so Mother Earth would listen to us. The gathered financial leaders raised their hands in unison at her direction, faces serious, fully participating in the ritual. Video of this exists. It’s not leaked footage or hidden camera work. The World Economic Forum published it themselves.

Father Jesús Silva Castignani, a priest from Madrid, asked the obvious questions on social media afterward. Would these same people have invited a Catholic priest to say a prayer? Do we know which spirits were being invoked? Christianity gets dismissed as obscurantist superstition, but shamanic spirit channeling gets embraced? What spirit actually governs Davos?

The World Economic Forum justified the ritual by claiming we must ‘look to our ancestors’ wisdom’. Which ancestors exactly? Last I checked, Europeans were not related to Amazonian tribespeople.

The Yawanawá shaman tradition involves eating the Muka plant in isolation for a full year, abstaining from sex and specific foods, all to gain power through accessing spirits. These are the spirits called upon to bless the people managing the global economy.

This wasn’t a one-time oddity. Patterns emerge when you look at the spiritual undercurrents of the World Economic Forum’s leadership.

The Occultists Running the Great Reset

Maurice Strong died in 2015, but during his life he served as director of the WEF Foundation while simultaneously holding major positions in UN environmental agencies. Strong was an open occultist and esotericist.

His widow Hanne describes herself as a reincarnated Indian mystic who channels spiritual wisdom from past lives.

Strong reportedly fantasized about kidnapping the Davos participants and holding them hostage to force an end to global consumption. He embezzled one million dollars from the UN Oil-for-Food program meant for starving Iraqi children. No consequences followed. The money simply vanished and Strong continued his work shaping global environmental policy until his death.

Some researchers note that Davos itself wasn’t chosen randomly as the permanent home for these gatherings. The town features prominently in Thomas Mann’s “The Magic Mountain,” a novel drenched in occult symbolism. The book takes place in a tuberculosis sanatorium where the protagonist experiences mystical visions and confronts death. Mann himself believed in spiritualism and the reality of ghosts during the 1920s when he wrote it.

The Schatzalp hotel sits on the mountain overlooking Davos. During World War II it functioned as a retreat for high-ranking Nazi officers. Thomas Mann’s fictional sanatorium was based on this actual location. In January 2023, Klaus Schwab and approximately 50 other WEF leaders including US senators and Fortune 500 CEOs held a private lunch there. Whatever was discussed in that dining room where Nazi officers once relaxed remains unknown.

Schwab has been photographed wearing ceremonial robes featuring nine-pointed stars and bulls with crosses between their horns.

Defenders note these come from the Kaunas University of Technology coat of arms in Lithuania, which awarded Schwab an honorary doctorate. Critics point out the symbols match the Star of Ishtar and Mithraic mystery religion imagery used in occult practices for millennia. Both interpretations are technically accurate. The question is whether the resemblance is coincidental or chosen.

What cannot be disputed are these facts: the global financial elite who claim to champion rationalism and science invited a shaman to invoke spirits at their annual meeting. They did not invite representatives of Christianity, Judaism, Islam, or any traditional Western religion. They chose a practitioner claiming to channel spirits through plant-induced altered states. The ritual was not peripheral or private. It happened on stage during an official plenary session with the most powerful attendees present and participating.

Draw your own conclusions about what that reveals.

You Will Own Nothing and You Will Be Happy About It

The World Economic Forum published a video projection for life in 2030. The tagline became infamous. “You’ll own nothing and you’ll be happy.” The video has since been scrubbed from official WEF channels, but internet archives are forever. It painted a world of universal renting, restricted travel for environmental reasons, meat as rare luxury, fossil fuels eliminated. Every need would be met through systems you don’t control but must depend on absolutely for survival.

Critics immediately noted the obvious problem. If nobody owns anything, somebody must own everything being rented to everyone else.

That somebody would be corporations. Specifically the kind of corporations that partner with the World Economic Forum and whose executives sit on its board.

The pattern assembles itself. Eliminate individual property ownership through market manipulation and economic policy. Consolidate assets in corporate hands. Create absolute dependence on rental systems controlled by firms whose executives rotate between corporate boardrooms and government positions drafting economic policy.

This is corporatism masquerading as stakeholder capitalism. The World Economic Forum defines stakeholder capitalism as companies seeking long-term value by serving all stakeholders and society at large. In practice it manifests as unelected corporate leaders drafting policy that government officials then implement. The boundary between public and private power dissolves. Democracy becomes performance art while actual decisions happen in Swiss hotels far from any ballot box or public debate.

The Simulation That Came True

October 2019 brought Event 201, a pandemic simulation exercise. The World Economic Forum partnered with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and Johns Hopkins University to war-game a novel coronavirus pandemic. Participants discussed controlling information flows, partnering with social media platforms to combat misinformation, implementing travel restrictions, coordinating global response protocols.

Three months later the real pandemic started. Strange, right?

The policies discussed during the simulation were implemented almost verbatim across dozens of nations. Coincidentally helpful that they’d just finished rehearsing the exact scenario that subsequently unfolded.

Klaus Schwab published “COVID-19: The Great Reset” in July 2020, just four months after the pandemic was officially declared. Consider that timeline carefully. Researching, writing, editing, publishing a comprehensive book analyzing a global crisis and proposing detailed policy responses normally takes years. Schwab accomplished it in four months. Either he possesses superhuman writing speed or substantial portions were prepared before the crisis began.

The book includes this telling passage: “One of the greatest lessons of the past five centuries in Europe and America is this: acute crises contribute to boosting the power of the state. It’s always been the case and there is no reason why it should be different with the pandemic.”

That reads less like historical observation and more like operational instruction. Crises boost state power. The pandemic is a crisis. Therefore the pandemic should boost state power. Since Young Global Leaders populate many state cabinets, expanded state power translates directly to expanded World Economic Forum influence over human society.

Share

The Next Crisis They’re Currently Simulating

Klaus Schwab warns constantly about an imminent global cyberattack that will devastate power grids, banking systems, supply chains, and the entire infrastructure supporting modern civilization. He describes it as potentially worse than the pandemic. This gets presented as prediction, but the World Economic Forum has been running Cyber Polygon simulations practicing response to exactly this scenario.

Notice the pattern. They ran Event 201 simulating a coronavirus pandemic. Then a coronavirus pandemic happened. Then they implemented the exact response protocols developed during the simulation. Now they’re running Cyber Polygon simulating a catastrophic cyberattack while loudly predicting an inevitable catastrophic cyberattack.

Schwab frames the coming cyberattack as when, not if. Either he possesses prophetic abilities or he’s describing a plan currently being prepared. The proposed solutions involve digital identity systems linking every person to their online activity, centralized cybersecurity protocols administered by public-private partnerships, and unified management of critical infrastructure under expert guidance that conveniently operates outside democratic systems.

All of which advances the Fourth Industrial Revolution’s stated goal of merging physical and digital realms while concentrating control in the hands of unelected experts who answer to no electorate and operate beyond the reach of any constitution.

The Nuclear Connection They Don’t Discuss

During the 1970s while Klaus Schwab was building his reputation as a visionary of global governance, he maintained board positions in his father’s old company, now absorbed into the Sulzer Escher-Wyss conglomerate.

The firm became involved in South Africa’s illegal nuclear weapons program.

South Africa was under apartheid, internationally sanctioned, theoretically isolated from advanced weapons technology. Yet somehow the regime obtained everything necessary to build atomic bombs. Investigative journalist Johnny Vedmore traced the connections. Sulzer Escher-Wyss provided key components for South Africa’s nuclear enrichment facilities. Klaus Schwab sat on the board during this period. This wasn’t accidental collaboration or unknowing participation. It was deliberate business.

Official World Economic Forum biographies make no mention of this involvement. Schwab doesn’t discuss it in interviews. The corporate records and trade documentation tell the story his public persona omits.

Consider the pattern spanning two generations. The Schwab family business worked with the Nazi war machine while Klaus was born into that world. Then Klaus himself worked with apartheid South Africa’s nuclear weapons program while building the World Economic Forum. Two generations, two of the twentieth century’s most genocidal regimes, the same family name attached to providing both with advanced weapons technology.

At what point does pattern reveal character?

The Choice That Terrifies Them

Historical inevitability is the lie they need you to believe. The Fourth Industrial Revolution, surveillance under the skin, the death of free will, owning nothing while being happy, the Great Reset remaking civilization. All presented as forces beyond human control, technology advancing by its own unstoppable logic, progress that cannot be resisted.

Every bit requires your compliance. The Great Reset functions only if people accept it. Digital identity systems work only if people use them. Surveillance survives only if people submit to it. Technological integration proceeds only with consent.

Klaus Schwab built an impressive machine. Thousands of trained leaders installed in governments worldwide. Corporate policy coordinated across industries and nations. Simulations run for crises that subsequently occur. Manifestos published describing exactly what they’re doing. The machine is real and its power is substantial.

But it depends utterly on you forgetting that refusal remains possible.

The conspiracy isn’t hidden. It’s published in books with ISBNs. Discussed at conferences with public agendas. Implemented through programs with documented alumni lists. Schwab tells you directly that his graduates “penetrate the cabinets.” Harari explains plainly that humans are hackable animals whose free will is over. Young Global Leaders demonstrate the system in action when they freeze protesters’ bank accounts or implement social credit schemes.

You’re not paranoid for noticing. You’re paying attention. The only question that matters is what you do with that attention.

Klaus Schwab is 87 years old. He resigned as WEF chairman in 2025. The man himself matters less than the ideology he embedded in global institutions and the network he trained to implement it. But ideologies can be rejected. Networks can be exposed and dismantled. Systems can be starved of the compliance they absolutely require to function.

Schwab’s greatest trick wasn’t building the machine. It was convincing people the machine cannot be stopped. If your consent truly didn’t matter, they wouldn’t work this desperately hard to manufacture it. They wouldn’t run simulations to prepare responses. They wouldn’t train thousands of leaders. They wouldn’t perform shamanic rituals invoking spirits over the heads of the powerful. They wouldn’t publish books and give speeches and build elaborate networks all designed to make you believe this future is inevitable.

The machine runs on human compliance. The day the majority refuses, the machine stops running.

You are not a hackable animal. Your free will is not over. Your future belongs to you, not to corporations or governments or human collectives managed by graduates of Klaus Schwab’s training programs. They’re building their vision for tomorrow. But tomorrow hasn’t happened yet.

The only way their version becomes real is if you let it.

The conspiracy is real.

The question is whether you’ll let them win.

Share

The Apostle Paul wrote in Ephesians 5:11 to “have no fellowship with the unfruitful works of darkness, but rather expose them.” That’s our job as Christians. We’re called to shine light into dark places, to name evil when we see it, to refuse silence when silence serves wickedness. You just spent time reading this investigation. Now spend five seconds sharing it. Forward this article to someone who needs to see it. Post it where others can find it. Support Christian writers who refuse to look away from uncomfortable truths. The enemy operates in shadows and relies on good people staying quiet. Every share breaks that silence. Every reader who wakes up weakens their grip. This spiritual war is real, and you’re not a bystander. Thank you for standing with us in this fight.

God bless you.

Get 20% off forever

Share