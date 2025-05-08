Newly elected Pope Robert Francis Prevost is seen here while visiting Chicago last year. Just who is this guy?

VATICAN CITY — As the bells of St. Peter’s tolled into the twilight sky, Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost , the former Cardinal of Chicago and Bishop of Chiclayo, Peru, stepped onto the balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica.

He is now Pope Leo XIV — the first American pope in history.

But for millions of Catholics who believe in the ancient prophecy attributed to St. Malachi , this moment may be more than historic.

It may be apocalyptic.

Because according to a centuries-old vision said to have been given to the 12th-century Irish archbishop, we may now be witnessing the reign of the very last pope before the end of the world .

The Prophecy That Won’t Die

In 1595, a book titled Lignum Vitae was published in Dublin. Inside it was a list of 112 popes , each described by a short Latin motto. The final one reads:

“Petrus Romanus” ("Peter the Roman")

"In the final persecution of the Holy Roman Chu…