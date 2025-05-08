The American Pope: The “Last" Pope Foretold by St. Malachi — Or Just Another Man in a Long Line of Silence?
The next Pope® was just elected - who is he and what does he have to hide?
VATICAN CITY — As the bells of St. Peter’s tolled into the twilight sky, Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost , the former Cardinal of Chicago and Bishop of Chiclayo, Peru, stepped onto the balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica.
He is now Pope Leo XIV — the first American pope in history.
But for millions of Catholics who believe in the ancient prophecy attributed to St. Malachi , this moment may be more than historic.
It may be apocalyptic.
Because according to a centuries-old vision said to have been given to the 12th-century Irish archbishop, we may now be witnessing the reign of the very last pope before the end of the world .
The Prophecy That Won’t Die
In 1595, a book titled Lignum Vitae was published in Dublin. Inside it was a list of 112 popes , each described by a short Latin motto. The final one reads:
“Petrus Romanus” ("Peter the Roman")
"In the final persecution of the Holy Roman Chu…
