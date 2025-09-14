The Wise Wolf

The Wise Wolf

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dawn of the day's avatar
Dawn of the day
3d

Man oh man did you hit this nail on the head. 💯 agree with everything. Been telling folks some of this for years.

There is an asteroid, Atlas31 I think out there currently. Lots of IG posts saying it’s an alien ship. The evil ones have been prepping humanity for an alien invasion for years now.

Question everything. Wise as serpents, gentle as doves. Nothing new under the sun.

Really appreciate this post more than words can express😌

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Kathleen Connor's avatar
Kathleen Connor
3d

You opened a door with this piece, Wise Wolf. The technology certainly exists, and as the worldwide chaos escalates - and it will - there will be billions looking for guidance and respite.

As the titans of Silicon Valley tighten their commitments to their “godliness,” scenarios such as you suggest become more lucrative. The acceptance of God’s messages or Allah’s visions would ignite mass obeisance on a human scale nearly beyond comprehension. When and if this occurs, humanity will cease to rationalize, blind to all but the imminent orders projected by the illusion.

I hadn’t considered this aspect of religiosity until now.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
21 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Wise Wolf Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture