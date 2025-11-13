The Wise Wolf

The Wise Wolf

The Wise Wolf
3h

I want to point out that there were originally 20 preparedness steps in this article but Substack was not letting me publish due to the length. Here are the missing steps:

19) Maintain your readiness

A plan only works if it still works.

Action steps

• Rotate food and water

• Replace expired medicine

• Test batteries

• Check vehicle kit

• Update contact list

Field note: Set reminders for March, June, September, December.

20) Start today

Action beats intention.

Action steps

• Buy two cases of water

• Buy three days of food

• Charge every light and power bank

Join like minded prepping groups

Introduce yourselves to your neighbors if you haven't done so already

Field note: By tomorrow morning you will be more prepared than many Americans.

Free checklist: Download my 72 Hour Survival Checklist when you join my Substack Newsletter and get weekly field tested strategies on ON3Ready.

This is how you protect your family.

Not someday. Today.

Jason Salyer
Jason Salyer
3h

If you enjoy survival advice and practical prepping tips, follow along. I keep it real, I keep it useful, and I try to teach in a way where people have a good time learning the skills that keep families ready for anything.

What’s the worst that can happen?

Let’s Go…On3

Jason Salyer-On3Ready

