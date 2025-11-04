The Wise Wolf

Lily-Rose Dawson
32m

A Statement from Lily

I need to be really clear about what this article is and what it isn't.

This article is not about you. It's not about your faith, your patriotism, or your vote. It's about the people who manipulated your faith, your patriotism, and your vote for their own profit.

I grew up watching good people - people who taught me right from wrong, people who actually live their values - get played. And now I'm watching those same people defend the con artists instead of admitting they got conned.

Here's the point everyone is missing: The Tea Party started because working people were furious about bank bailouts and government spending. Real anger. Legitimate grievances. But it wasn't a grassroots movement - it was funded by billionaires from day one. I cited the IRS records. The money trail is public. This isn't opinion - it's documentation.

Those same billionaires then transformed that movement into MAGA. And now the people who screamed about deficits are silent while the deficit explodes. The people who hated elites are cheering for a Cabinet worth half a trillion dollars. The people who opposed government corruption are defending billionaires literally running government departments.

This is the largest wealth transfer and power grab in American history, and it's happening in broad daylight.

But instead of looking at the evidence, people are attacking me for pointing it out. They're more offended by the messenger than by the fact that policies being pushed would cut food assistance to 16 million children. They're more upset about a college student doing research than about Elon Musk buying political influence for $277 million and getting a government position in return.

The media - Fox News, Newsmax, talk radio, Facebook algorithms - has convinced good people that their enemies are other working people. Immigrants. Teachers. "Welfare queens." Meanwhile, billionaires are rewriting tax law, gutting regulations, and literally taking over government functions. But questioning them makes YOU the enemy?

That's not Christianity. Jesus flipped tables when religious leaders exploited people for profit. He had nothing but contempt for the wealthy and powerful who ignored the poor. Read the actual Gospels - not what some prosperity preacher tells you they say.

I'm not asking you to agree with me politically. I'm asking you to look at who benefits from the policies you're defending. Follow the money. Ask why the richest people in human history need your help getting richer. Ask why the same people who funded opposition to civil rights are now funding your political movement. Ask why a movement about fiscal responsibility now defends exploding deficits.

My dad taught me to question everything, to think for myself, to never trust someone just because they say what I want to hear. This article is me doing exactly what he raised me to do.

If pointing out that billionaires are taking over the government makes you angrier than billionaires actually taking over the government, then they've already won. They've got you defending them while they rob you blind.

I love the people who raised me. I love my community. That's WHY I wrote this. Because I can't watch good people get used anymore without saying something. Even if it costs me friendships. Even if I get death threats. Even if people I grew up with think I've betrayed them.

The real betrayal is watching a used-car salesman in a $10,000 suit convince working people to hand over their government to his billionaire buddies, and staying silent about it.

This isn't about left or right. This is about up and down. This is about power. And if you can't see that the richest men in America just pulled off the greatest heist in history because you're too proud to admit you got duped, then I don't know what else to say.

I provided the receipts. The rest is up to you.

— Lily

The Wise Wolf
1h

I want to point out that this is an editorial piece written by Lily. We are a non-partisan publication that does not cater to the Left or Right. We call it like we see it. If you do not like that, this is not the right publication for you. We are both Christians and do not like watching our faith being politicized by billionaires for their own selfish gain.

There are aspects of this article I agree with and there are other parts I do not agree with. The difference is, I am willing to hear what she has to say instead of just screeching like an autistic moron 'YOU ARE WRONNNNNNNNNNNNG!' like so many comments I have deleted have stated. I am seriously starting to think that there must be a vast number of mentally deficient 'lead paint chip eaters' that have stumbled on to Substack in the last year because some of these comments i have deleted were clearly not written by anyone with any post-secondary education let alone a high school diploma.

If you are not capable of thinking for yourself - this is not the right newsletter for you.

