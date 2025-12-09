Disclaimer: The following article discusses a certain organization that rhymes with “Lie-N-Tology” founded by a gentleman whose name sounds suspiciously like “El Ron Cupboard” Any similarities to actual religions, living or dead, are purely coincidental. Also, their lawyers are watching. Hi, lawyers!

Let me tell you about the single greatest con job in modern religious history, a Babylonian witchcraft lodge so brilliantly disguised as a campy space opera that Christians have been laughing at it for seventy years while it operates in plain sight. We’re talking about “Lie-n-tology,” the brainchild of “El Ron Cupboard,” a failed sci-fi writer who performed sex magic rituals with Aleister Crowley disciples to summon the Whore of Babylon and then decided to monetize the demons that showed up.

The organization charges celebrities like “Ron Cruise,” “Juan Travolta,” and “Lizabeth Moss” hundreds of thousands of dollars to learn that 75 million years ago an evil space emperor named Xenu flew billions of aliens to Earth in spacecraft that looked exactly like 1950s Douglas DC-8 airplanes, stacked them next to volcanoes, and nuked them with hydrogen bombs. Their traumatized souls now cling to your body as “body thetans” and can only be removed through expensive ritual sessions.

‘Ron Cruise’ is a ‘Top Gun’ among Lie-N-Tologists.

I am not making this up. That is their actual doctrine at the upper levels.

The mythology is so deliberately, cartoonishly stupid that you’re supposed to dismiss the whole thing as a joke. And that’s exactly the point. The space alien story is camouflage. Nobody investigates a religion that sounds that ridiculous. Nobody takes seriously a cult that talks about Xenu and electronic ribbons and DC-8 spaceships. You laugh, you move on, you never notice that underneath the absurd sci-fi veneer they’re running a Babylonian mystery cult that would make ancient demon-worshiping priests feel right at home.

Let’s not forget: ‘Juan Travolta’ is also a high-rank member.

This is the dark side of the Force showing up decades before George Lucas put it on screen, except instead of admitting it’s evil, they packaged it as enlightenment and charged admission.

The Rocket Scientist, The Sex Magician, and The Whore of Babylon

“El Ron Cupboard” was born in 1911 and failed at basically everything he touched. Couldn’t get into the naval academy despite daddy’s connections. Got burned in effigy by fellow college students after organizing the worst Caribbean treasure hunt in history. Spent World War II fighting imaginary submarines (they were rocks), accidentally shooting at Mexico, and getting relieved of command so many times the Navy documented his “tendency to wet himself” in his official service record.

But in 1946, “Cupboard” moved in with Jack Parsons, one of the founders of NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory and also one of America’s most prominent Satanists. Parsons was a devoted follower of Aleister Crowley, who called himself “The Great Beast 666” and spent his entire life trying to usher in the age of the Antichrist through ceremonial magic.

“Cupboard” and Parsons performed a series of rituals called the “Babalon Working,” meticulously documented in Parsons’ own journals. They were attempting to physically incarnate Babalon, the Scarlet Woman, the Whore of Babylon straight out of Revelation. The rituals were designed by Crowley himself to tear open the veil between dimensions and summon demonic entities into our world.

Parsons would recite the invocations. “Cupboard” acted as the “scribe,” channeling whatever came through from the other side. Parsons’ girlfriend participated in the sex magic rituals because apparently rocket science and demon summoning wasn’t enough excitement for one household.

The ‘Three Amigos!’ who will remain nameless because I do not want to get sued for libel by a cult.

Parsons wrote extensively that they had succeeded. He believed something had answered their call and entered our world. Shortly after, “Cupboard” stole Parsons’ money, stole his girlfriend, bought a yacht, and disappeared. Parsons died in a mysterious explosion in his home lab in 1952. The official story calls it an accident, which is awfully convenient.

So just to be crystal clear about who we’re dealing with. “Lie-n-tology” was founded by a man who performed Crowley-designed sex magic rituals to incarnate the Whore of Babylon, and then a few years later launched a “religion” with such a ridiculous space opera mythology that no Christian would ever take it seriously enough to notice it’s actually Babylonian demon worship wearing a costume.

From Failure to Babylon in Three Easy Steps

After the Babalon Working (and possibly hosting whatever came through that portal), “Cupboard” wrote “Dye-and-etics,” claiming the system came to him during a dental procedure. The book promised to cure everything from cancer to the common cold through “auditing,” which looked suspiciously like the confessional rituals used in Babylonian mystery cults for thousands of years, just with more pseudoscience and a device with soup cans.

It sold like crazy. Over 500 centers opened. “Cupboard” got rich. Then he tried demonstrating a “clear” person’s superhuman abilities in front of 6,000 witnesses and she couldn’t remember basic physics or what color his tie was. The whole movement collapsed within a year. “Cupboard” responded by robbing everyone blind and fleeing with bags of cash.

Around this time his wife Sarah tried to have him committed because of his violent outbursts and delusional behavior. His response was to kidnap her and their daughter, flee to Cuba, and try to have her declared insane. When that failed, he wrote rambling letters to the FBI trying to get her arrested as a communist spy. The FBI agent who read it wrote in the margin “appears mental.”

Sarah escaped and filed for divorce, accusing him of beatings, strangulation, sleep deprivation, kidnapping, and commanding her to commit suicide. His first wife backed her up with identical stories. Later his mistress said the same thing. Three women, same pattern, same psychotic behavior.

But “Cupboard” wasn’t done. He’s directly quoted saying “You don’t get rich writing science fiction. If you want to get rich, you start a religion.” So he took the failed “Dye-and-etics” framework, added the most absurdly stupid space opera mythology imaginable, and launched “Lie-n-tology.”

The genius was in making it sound so ridiculous that nobody would investigate what’s actually happening underneath. Space aliens and volcanoes and a bad guy named Xenu? Christians hear that and laugh themselves silly. Mission accomplished. Nobody looks deeper to see the Babylonian witchcraft structure hiding behind the campy sci-fi facade.

The Mystery Cult Structure (Now With More Spaceships!)

“Lie-n-tology” is structured exactly like ancient Babylonian mystery cults. Outer circles know almost nothing. Inner circles know more. The priestly class at the top knows everything. You pay increasingly insane amounts of money, prove your devotion, cut off family who question it, move up the hierarchy, and learn deeper secrets. Classic mystery religion methodology, just with E-meters and auditing instead of sacrifices and incantations.

They call critics “Suppressive Persons” and teach members that contact with them causes illness or death. Ancient Babylonian cults taught the exact same thing about revealing mysteries to the uninitiated. You’ll be cursed, you’ll die, demons will destroy you. Same control mechanism, different terminology.

The “Preclear” level is where most members exist forever, funding the whole operation while being told the real secrets are just a few more courses away. Classic cult manipulation using the same bait-and-switch structure Babylonian priests perfected millennia ago.

“Clear” supposedly costs tens of thousands and grants superhuman abilities. About 75,000 people worldwide claim to be clear. None have demonstrated these abilities publicly, which should tell you something. Either it’s all fake, or they don’t want you to see where the powers actually come from.

Then you get to the “Operating Thetan” levels, which they might as well call “degrees” because this is clearly a witchcraft lodge pretending to be a religion. There are at least eight of these levels that we know about, possibly more hidden at the very top. But let’s focus on the truly deranged ones.

OT3, Where the Stupid Becomes Weapons-Grade

This is the big secret. The one they guard most carefully. The one they claim will kill you if you read it without proper preparation. You’re reading it right now, so we’ll find out together.

Seventy-five million years ago, an evil galactic dictator named Xenu ruled 76 planets. Facing overpopulation, he chose genocide. Using tax audits (things “Cupboard” hated) and evil psychiatrists (also things “Cupboard” hated), Xenu lured hundreds of billions of beings to Earth, drugged them, loaded them into spacecraft that looked EXACTLY like Douglas DC-8 airplanes from 1950s America because apparently galactic civilizations 75 million years ago used the same aircraft designs as mid-century Earth.

He flew them to Earth, stacked their paralyzed bodies next to volcanoes, and detonated hydrogen bombs on top of them. Their souls survived and became “body thetans.” Xenu captured them with “electronic ribbons,” brainwashed them for 36 days, implanted false memories including all of Earth’s religions, and scattered these traumatized souls across the planet.

The charismatic space overlord seen outside a Lie-N-Tology compound in Clearwater, FL.

Now thousands of these body thetans cling to every person alive, invisible and undetectable, causing all your problems and can only be removed through expensive auditing sessions.

Let me translate what they’re actually describing. These are demons. Disembodied spiritual entities causing illness, mental problems, and spiritual bondage. Every ancient culture recognized this as demonic possession. But “Lie-n-tology” made the story so cartoonishly stupid with the space planes and the volcanoes and the guy named Xenu that Christians dismiss it as nonsense instead of recognizing they’re literally describing demon theology.

That’s not an accident. That’s brilliant Babylonian strategy refined over millennia. Make the exoteric (outer) teaching ridiculous so nobody investigates the esoteric (inner) truth. Ancient mystery cults did this exact same thing. Absurd public myths hiding dark spiritual reality.

And Xenu in their mythology? He’s Satan in a space suit. The murderer, the deceiver, the one who implanted false religions to keep souls in bondage. The “god of this world” from 2 Corinthians who blinds minds through lies. Same enemy, different costume, same goal of keeping people in spiritual slavery.

Oh, and “Cupboard” literally wrote this story as a screenplay called “Revolt in the Stars” that he tried selling to Hollywood. No studio would touch it because it was terrible. But sure, this is ancient cosmic truth and not something a failed sci-fi writer invented to disguise demon summoning as alien therapy.

The Demon Invitation Ritual (Disguised as Demon Removal)

Now the truly sinister part. They claim these upper levels remove body thetans through auditing. But think about what they’re actually doing. Teaching people to achieve altered states of consciousness, open themselves spiritually, perform rituals while believing they’re casting demons out.

Why would a Babylonian witchcraft cult actually remove demons? They wouldn’t. They’d want members possessed, not delivered. The entire system is designed to invite demons in while convincing victims they’re being purified.

The upper OT levels involve entering altered states alone, opening yourself spiritually alone, performing rituals alone while believing you’re removing traumatized alien souls. Every session makes you more vulnerable. Every practice strengthens demonic attachment. You’re paying hundreds of thousands of dollars to possess yourself while believing you’re achieving enlightenment.

It’s brilliant from a demonic perspective. The victims fund their own possession. The goalposts constantly shift so you have to retake levels when new “body thetan clusters” appear. Of course they keep appearing. You’re not removing demons. You’re inviting more in. Every ritual session is another invitation, another opening, another opportunity for demonic entities to strengthen their hold.

And the highest levels, the ones they hint at but don’t publicly discuss? Those supposedly grant the full range of powers that Babylonian witchcraft grimoires have promised for millennia. Psychic control, telekinesis, communication with entities, time manipulation. The same promises every demon-worshiping cult has made throughout history.

The Bible is explicit that sorcery is real. Pharaoh’s magicians turned staffs into serpents through demonic power. The witch of Endor summoned Samuel’s spirit. Simon the Sorcerer performed genuine miracles through demons. Scripture doesn’t say magic isn’t real. It says magic IS real and forbidden because the power comes from demons, not God.

So when “Lie-n-tology” promises supernatural abilities at the highest levels, they’re probably telling the truth. People at the top likely do have abilities. Demonic abilities. Powers granted by entities they’ve spent hundreds of thousands of dollars inviting in while believing they were removing them.

And they’re extremely careful about who sees it. A secret weapon everyone knows about is useless. But a secret weapon everyone thinks is fake? That remains devastating. If you’re building a network of demonically empowered people throughout governments, militaries, intelligence agencies, media, and entertainment, you want the public to think it’s all ridiculous nonsense. You want mockery as the default response. That way nobody notices until it’s too late.

Where the Bodies Are Buried

Since “Cupboard’s” death in 1986, “David Miss-Savage” runs the operation. His mother-in-law, who opposed them, allegedly committed suicide by slitting her wrists and then shooting herself four times with a rifle. Think about the logistics of that. Four rifle shots after slitting your own wrists. That’s not suicide. That’s a message.

His wife “Shelley” hasn’t been seen publicly since 2005. Best case scenario, she’s imprisoned in their facilities. Worst case, people missing twenty years tend to stay missing.

But “Ron Cruise” remains the perfect public face. Still making blockbusters, still looking impossibly youthful in his sixties, still jumping on furniture with that unnaturally perfect grin. “Juan Travolta” still defends it. These are successful, intelligent people who could leave anytime. But they don’t.

Either they’re suffering from the most sophisticated demonic possession in history packaged as spiritual enlightenment, or they know exactly what they’re part of and they’re in too deep to leave. Maybe they’ve experienced supernatural results that convinced them demonic power is real and useful. Maybe they’re so thoroughly possessed at this point that leaving isn’t an option they can conceive of anymore.

The Perfect Cover

Strip away the stupid space opera and look at what’s left. An organization founded by a man who performed Crowley rituals to summon the Whore of Babylon. A system structured exactly like Babylonian mystery cults with hierarchical degrees and hidden knowledge. Practices that are literally demon invitation rituals disguised as therapy. Promises of supernatural powers through occult techniques. Protected by celebrities who won’t demonstrate their alleged abilities. Defended by armies of lawyers who destroy anyone who gets too close.

And wrapped in a mythology so deliberately absurd that Christians laugh instead of investigating.

That’s not coincidence. That’s strategy perfected over millennia. The stupid mythology isn’t a bug, it’s the entire point. You’re supposed to laugh at Xenu and body thetans. You’re supposed to dismiss it as crazy cult stuff and never look deeper. Never notice that underneath the campy sci-fi facade, they’re running a Babylonian death cult that would make ancient demon-worshiping priests nod in approval.

The Bible says Satan disguises himself as an angel of light. It says in the last days false prophets will perform signs and wonders to deceive even the elect. It describes exactly this kind of deception operating in plain sight while everyone laughs.

“Lie-n-tology” looks like a joke. That’s the entire point. You’re supposed to laugh and never investigate what’s actually happening underneath. Never notice that the dark side of the Force showed up in reality decades before Star Wars, except instead of being obviously evil, it’s packaged as enlightenment and charges membership fees.

The real joke is on everyone who thinks this is too stupid to be Babylonian witchcraft, while demons laugh at how well the camouflage works.

The author remains somewhere undisclosed, marveling at how perfectly the stupid space opera disguises the Babylonian death cult, and how effectively mockery prevents investigation.

