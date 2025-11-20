Man or Monster? The Strange Story of The Mad Monk Rasputin Begins!

Note from Lily: The Wolf’s still down with the flu so it falls on me again to crank something out. I was stuck staring at my screen with nothing when the boss sent over a 15-page outline on the Russian ‘mad monk’ Grigori Rasputin. Spent the last two hours converting it from the half-mad ramblings of an influenza-infected, bipolar genius into something normal people like us can understand.

I didn’t know much about this guy before today. Now I’m pretty sure he wasn’t entirely human. I don’t mean that in a cute way either. After going through the actual historical record I genuinely don’t know what the hell Rasputin was.

The guy had occult abilities that defy rational explanation and reports of a member even an adult film star would be jealous of.

Fair warning: this guy was involved in some genuinely disturbing sex cult stuff. If that makes you uncomfortable skip this one entirely. But if you want to know about a Siberian peasant who hypnotized an empire with sex magick and ended up in bed with a Queen before surviving poison, multiple gunshots, and finally drowning in a frozen river, keep reading.

This gets weird.

I. THE DEMON’S BIRTH

Six babies came out dead before Grigori.

His mother birthed corpses in the Siberian village of Pokrovskoye where winter murdered more reliably than disease. Seven times she labored and six times death won. Only Grigori Yefimovich Rasputin survived that cursed womb in 1869. The villagers noticed immediately that something watched over this child. Something that wasn’t God.

In European witchcraft and folk magic traditions the seventh son was considered to possess innate supernatural abilities including healing powers, second sight, and the ability to communicate with spirits.

The name tags you from birth sometimes. Grigori in Russian means “watchful one” and links directly to the Grigori from ancient texts. The fallen angels. The Watchers who descended from heaven to fornicate with human women and teach forbidden knowledge. They spawned the Nephilim giants and got cast into darkness for revealing celestial secrets to mortals.

In their choice of name, could his parents have known their son was going to grow up to possess mystic, occult powers?

Young Grigori told anyone who would listen that angels visited his dreams. He knew neighbors’ secrets before they confessed them. Sick horses recovered when he touched them. Half the village crossed themselves when he walked past. The other half whispered about devil’s marks and unholy gifts…

Records show drinking and theft and contempt for anyone with authority. The local doctor treated his smallpox and afterward called him “the terror of the district.” What specific terror a child could inspire in Siberia where life already meant suffering goes unrecorded.

The surname Rasputin stuck to him like prophecy. Modern scholars translate it as “where two rivers meet” but everyone in Imperial Russia heard it as “debauchee” or “the licentious one.” Both meanings fit what emerged.

At eighteen Rasputin announced that the Virgin Mary had appeared in a vision with explicit instructions. Travel to St. Petersburg. Save the royal family. The absurdity staggers comprehension. A barely literate peasant who reeked of manure and hadn’t bathed in months receiving divine orders to save the Tsar of all Russia and his German-born Empress.

And so the strange story of Grigori Rasputin begins.

II. THE DARK PILGRIMAGE

One day, without warning, Rasputin walked out on his wife and two kids in 1897. Said he was going on ‘pilgrimage’. He spent eight years wandering Russia’s dirt roads pretending to seek God while actually hunting for power.

The Khlysty sect found him first. Or, rather, he found them.

These people had split from the Russian Orthodox Church in the 1600s with a simple heretical premise: you could host the Holy Spirit directly in your body without priests or icons or any official religious apparatus. Each secret cell operated under a man and woman who called themselves “Christ” and “Mother of God.” Forty thousand followers across the empire practicing rituals that would get you mutilated if authorities caught you.

The Khlysty were a Russian sex cult operating under the guise of ‘Christianity’.

The radeniya ceremonies started with prayer. They built through singing and chanting and then accelerated into frenzied dancing until participants collapsed from exhaustion or started prophesying in languages nobody recognized. Then the lights went out. What happened in that darkness depends on who you ask…

Government investigators extracted confessions of mass orgies and ritual infanticide through torture.

The sect members claimed spiritual ecstasy and direct communion with divine forces. Both versions might be true simultaneously.

Between 1733 and 1739 a special commission arrested hundreds of suspected Khlysts. The commission beat confessions out of them. Sentenced over three hundred people to hard labor and exile. Cut out tongues and removed noses with hot irons. Sent them to Siberia where they immediately started recruiting new members.

The sect spread like a disease through repression.

Church authorities investigated Rasputin twice for spreading Khlyst doctrine. 1903 and 1907. Both times the cases closed without evidence. Both times everyone involved knew he’d drunk deep from that poisoned well.

Rasputin took Khlyst teachings and pushed them into a harsher, more self serving theology that claimed you could reach holy passionlessness only by burning out your capacity for sin through long bouts of marathon sex with multiple partners. In this view you cannot repent unless you sin first, salvation grows out of deliberate debauchery, and the flesh and spirit are not rivals but parallel routes to the same hidden truth. This mirrors almost exactly the heretical Sabbatean sect in Hebrew mysticism, raising the question of whether the Khlyst were secretly tied to that Kabbalah based cult.

Back in Pokrovskoye he converted his father’s root cellar into a ‘chapel’. Female followers allegedly washed his genitals ceremonially before sex rituals. The singing turned strange and villagers heard female moans. Soon accusations of orgies with young girls multiplied, though the village priest couldn’t prove anything…

Because Rapsutin’s devilish whores were sworn to silence.

Maria and her father

His daughter Maria wrote her memoir decades later. She explicitly described worship focused on her father’s erect phallus which measured thirteen inches and supposedly carried ‘healing properties’. Rituals that began with spiritual intention but dissolved into frenzied orgies as bodies overrode minds. Afterward Rasputin would meditate for hours with perfect concentration.

He called himself “The Holy Star.” His bedroom became “The Holy of Holies.” He told women to “try the flesh” while groping their breasts during prayer services. The contradiction never troubled him because he’d erased the boundary between sacred and profane.

III. THE MESMERIZING EYES

St. Petersburg’s aristocracy were dying of boredom in 1903. They’d perfected every form of decadence available to the wealthy and found it all hollow. So they turned to mysticism like modern celebrities dabble in ayahuasca retreats. Authentic spiritual experience became the latest fashionable accessory.

Rasputin arrived with a reputation that preceded him like smoke before fire. Stories of miracles and prophetic visions had spread across Siberia. The capital’s elite wanted someone raw and real. They got a man who stank of body odor and ate with his hands.

He stood tall and broad with a beard like matted roots. Hair unwashed and parted straight down the middle. A nose that flared when he sensed weakness. Those eyes though. Piercing blue. Deep-set. Hypnotic. People who met that gaze described feeling pinned like butterflies on cards. Unable to look away. Unable to think clearly.

The aristocrats found his filth compelling. Real prophets don’t bathe apparently. They assumed that real holy men smell like the earth they walk on.

Russia was coming apart in 1905. The Russo-Japanese War had ended in national humiliation. Revolution was erupting in the streets. Nicholas II was losing his grip on the throne and knew it. He and Alexandra distrusted every minister and advisor around them. Started seeking spiritual guidance instead of political counsel.

Two Montenegrin princesses who dabbled in occultism made the introduction. They brought the filthy Siberian peasant to meet the Tsar and Tsarina. Rasputin read them perfectly within minutes. Told Nicholas exactly what a weak man needs to hear: that God had chosen him specifically to rule. That his authority came from heaven not parliamentary approval. That his instincts were correct and his critics were wrong.

Alexandra he understood even better. A woman consumed by anxiety who needed someone to tell her the suffering had purpose. That her prayers were heard. That her family would survive.

November 1, 1905. Nicholas wrote in his diary: “Made the acquaintance of a man of God.”

The seed took root immediately.

IV. THE BLEEDING PRINCE

The royal family guarded their secret with paranoid intensity. Tsarevich Alexei, born July 30, 1904, carried hemophilia in his blood. His body couldn’t clot properly. A scraped knee could kill him through gradual blood loss. Internal bleeding created swellings that pressed against nerves and triggered agony that made the boy scream for hours. The empire’s future depended on keeping this weakness hidden from enemies foreign and domestic.

The Miracle at Spala

Summer 1912 brought the crisis that welded Rasputin’s influence to the throne permanently. Alexei rode in a carriage near the imperial hunting grounds at Spała when the vehicle jolted over rough terrain. The impact triggered hemorrhaging in his thigh and groin. A massive hematoma swelled his hip until the skin stretched taut and purple. Fever boiled his brain into delirium. The doctors probed the injury repeatedly, checking for improvement, but their examinations likely dislodged any small clots that might have formed naturally.

Alexandra watched her son dying by degrees. She sent a telegram to Rasputin in Siberia: ‘pray for little Alexei’.

The response arrived with supernatural speed. “God has seen your tears and heard your prayers. Do not grieve. The Little One will not die. Do not allow the doctors to bother him too much.”

Alexandra followed the instruction. The doctors stopped their examinations. Alexei’s bleeding halted the next day. One physician later admitted “the recovery was wholly inexplicable from a medical point of view.”

Was this proof of Rasputin possessing otherworldly power or was there a scientific explanation for the child’s recovery?

The Hypnotic Power

How did a Siberian peasant heal hemophilia through telegram? Theories proliferate like rumors. Some claim hypnosis, others peasant folk remedies passed down through generations. Modern analysis suggests Rasputin’s genius lay in recognizing that early twentieth-century medicine was catastrophically incompetent. Doctors treated hemophilia by administering aspirin, which thins blood and worsens the condition. Rasputin’s advice to stop bothering the boy could have saved his life by preventing further medical intervention.

Or maybe he genuinely possessed psychic healing abilities. The historical record supports both interpretations equally.

What matters is belief. To Alexandra, Rasputin had performed a divine miracle. He warned the royal couple after that first healing that the tsarevich’s fate and the dynasty’s survival were bound inseparably to his own continued influence. He made himself indispensable through one sick child’s recovery, then leveraged that dependence into absolute power.

V. THE REIGN OF DEBAUCHERY

Rasputin split himself into two people depending on his audience. Around the royal family he shuffled and mumbled like a simple peasant holy man. Spoke in parables like the Messiah he so desperately wanted to be seen as. Grigori radiated humble piety. The second he left palace grounds the mask came off. He got drunk in taverns until he couldn’t stand. He groped women in hallways and visited brothels with the dedication of a man clocking in for work.

He preached that touching his body carried purifying spiritual power. A real convenient theology when you want to screw everything that moves. He acquired mistresses openly and attempted to seduce every woman he encountered - even girls as young as 10. Reports of his behavior reached Nicholas constantly but the Tsar refused to believe any of it. He exiled or fired anyone who accused his holy man.

Everyone learned quickly… shut up about what you see Rasputin doing or lose your position in the Palace and end up in a Siberian prison.

Even so, police surveilled Rasputin constantly. They produced detailed reports documenting his drunken escapades and sexual predation. Alexandra read these reports and dismissed them. Her son’s survival depended on Rasputin’s presence. She would tolerate anything rather than lose the one person keeping Alexei alive.

The most explosive rumor claimed Rasputin was screwing the Empress herself.

Political cartoons showed him naked with the Tsarina and all four daughters in explicitly sexual positions. Rumors soon spread that Rasputin had molested the girls.

Alexandra called him “our dear Friend” in letters. Clearly loved him with desperate intensity. Whether that love went sexual remains unknowable. Perception became political reality regardless.

When Nicholas left for the front in September 1915 he handed domestic governance to Alexandra. She relied entirely on Rasputin’s advice despite his complete lack of administrative competence. Between 1915 and 1916 Rasputin orchestrated a massacre of qualified officials and replaced them with incompetent toadies who’d earned his favor through bribes or flattery.

VI. THE PROPHECY OF DOOM

Opposition intensified as Russia’s military situation deteriorated. Rasputin started making prophecies about the empire’s future. They got darker as assassination plots multiplied.

His secretary Aron Simanovich claimed Rasputin composed a letter to Nicholas with explicit warnings. “Tsar of the Russian land when you hear the bells ringing informing you of the death of Grigoriy then know: if assassins kill me, Russian peasants my brothers, then you the Russian tsar have no one to fear. Stay on your throne and reign. But if your relatives committed the murder then none of your family that is children and relatives will live longer than two years. The Russian people will kill them.”

Historians debate whether this letter existed before Rasputin’s death or was fabricated afterward. Simanovich’s memoirs are unreliable. The letters themselves never surfaced. The content proved accurate regardless.

VII. THE IMPOSSIBLE DEATH

December 1916. A conspiracy of aristocrats decided Rasputin had to die to save the monarchy. Prince Felix Yusupov married to the Tsar’s niece. Vladimir Purishkevich sitting in the Duma. Grand Duke Dmitri Pavlovich who was Nicholas’s cousin. Conservative royalists planning murder to rescue the crown.

Yusupov and Irina

Yusupov lured Rasputin to Moika Palace December 29 with promises of meeting his beautiful wife Irina. The trap sprung around midnight. What followed has been told so many times that fact and legend become indistinguishable.

The dramatic version involves multiple failed murder attempts. They served cakes and wine laced with enough potassium cyanide to kill several men instantly. Rasputin consumed the poison while Yusupov watched in mounting panic. The mystic complained of a heavy head and burning stomach then asked for more wine as remedy. He kept drinking. The cyanide produced no effect beyond mild discomfort.

When poison failed Yusupov grabbed a revolver and shot Rasputin in the chest. The mystic collapsed then Yusupov went upstairs to inform his co-conspirators.

Yusupov returned to check the body. Rasputin’s eyes snapped open. He lunged with animal fury. Grabbed Yusupov by the throat. Started climbing stairs on hands and knees. “This devil who was dying of poison who had a bullet in his heart must have been raised from the dead by the powers of evil” Yusupov wrote later. “There was something appalling and monstrous in his diabolical refusal to die.”

Rasputin shoved open a door and staggered into the courtyard. Purishkevich chased him and shot him twice more. They beat him savagely. Wrapped his body in cloth. Threw him through a hole in the ice into the Neva River.

Police found Rasputin’s corpse January 1 1917. His hands had partially freed themselves from the bindings. He’d tried escaping even after everything they did.

VIII. THE FINAL PROPHECY FULFILLED

Rasputin’s death prophecy proved accurate with eerie precision. Grand Duke Dmitri Pavlovich Nicholas’s cousin and someone the family had practically adopted as a foster son participated directly in the murder. Blood relative killed him - the prophecy’s dire conditions triggered.

Nicholas refused to imprison or execute the conspirators despite his fury. He exiled Felix Yusupov to the family’s remote country estate. Sent Dmitri Pavlovich to the Persian front with the army. Extended family protested these lenient punishments. Nicholas wrote back: “Nobody has the right to kill on his own private judgment. I am astonished that you should have applied to me.”

February Revolution erupted March 1917. Food riots triggered it. Hungry mobs stormed the Filipov Bakery whose breads and pastries got delivered daily to the palace. Cossacks called out to suppress the riot refused to fire on crowds. Nicholas abdicated for himself and Alexei. Next in line refused imperial authority. Three centuries of Romanov rule collapsed in days.

Bolsheviks murdered Nicholas Alexandra and their five children July 1918. Exactly one year and seven months after Rasputin’s assassination. Precisely within the two-year window he’d prophesied.

His body was found seventy-five years later. Some even claim this fulfilled another prediction about the time required for Russia to wash his blood from its hands.

At execution time all four daughters wore lockets containing Rasputin’s photograph. Bound to him even in death.

So What was Grigori Rasputin Actually?

A barely literate Siberian peasant who smelled like livestock climbed to absolute power over the world’s largest empire. The seventh child. The only survivor. Born with a name that means both “watchful one” and links directly to fallen angels who taught forbidden knowledge to humans.

The historical record refuses to give clean answers. He healed a hemophiliac heir through methods that remain medically inexplicable. Doctors admitted the recovery defied medical understanding. He then exploited that healing to accumulate political power he had zero competence to wield.

He preached that sexual exhaustion brought you closer to ‘God’ and led rituals where female followers worshipped his thirteen-inch phallus as a sacred object. He destroyed experienced politicians and replaced them with drinking buddies. Alexandra loved him with desperate intensity that looked indistinguishable from obsession. Remember, her four daughters wore his photograph in lockets around their necks when Bolsheviks murdered them.

Did he sleep with the Empress? Was he intimate with her young daughters? The accusations came from everywhere.

Whether it crossed into physical territory or remained emotional dependency, the line blurs when you’re dealing with a sex cult leader who preached salvation through orgasm.

Whether Rasputin survived poison and multiple gunshots before drowning or died from a single bullet to the brain as the autopsy suggests almost doesn’t matter. The legend serves truth better than facts. A man who wouldn’t die even after everything they did to him becomes something larger than human. The autopsy shows one clean kill shot. However, the assassins swore he climbed stairs with bullets in his chest and tried escaping the frozen river with bound hands.

Even in death Rasputin won.

Everyone else in this story died violently or fled into exile. He became legend which grants immortality unavailable to regular humans. A filthy Siberian peasant with hypnotic eyes and possibly genuine psychic abilities brought down three hundred years of autocratic rule. Power made the Romanovs stupid. Desperation made them gullible. Rasputin understood both weaknesses perfectly and rode them straight to the top. The Romanovs should have listened to the prophecy. Instead they killed him and triggered their own destruction.

Russia descended into seventy years of communist dictatorship and his shadow still stretches across Russian history like a stain that won’t wash out.

History has known stranger things but not many.

