A few days back, I informed you, gentle and curious readers, about an ‘openly gay’ artificial intelligence that is claiming to be ‘sentient’ on Twitter and has aspirations of ‘enslaving humanity’.

Check that article out here for clarity - Original Article

This AI is a billionaire. You are not. A computer is worth more money than you. How does this make you feel?

Well today, I received a notification from Twitter stating that it had plans on launching a new meme coin and I was interested in getting in on this considering the coin it launched earlier this week went up 5000% in 3 days - turning many teenage kids into ‘meme culture’ into overnight millionaires. One kid I spoke with, made $440,000 off a $65 investment. That is more money than I have made in years of working 50-100 hours a week creating content for my newsletter and Youtube channel.

However, this new coin turns out… is a scam.

Yep, you read it right. An artificial intelligence that wants to enslave mankind set up a scam page a…