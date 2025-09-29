The Wise Wolf

The Wise Wolf

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
RJ Sykes's avatar
RJ Sykes
29m

This is fascinating! There's a lot of unexplained phenomena in the world, too much to be a coincidence.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Sylvie's avatar
Sylvie
2h

Any mention of where these 7 points are exactly?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by The Wise Wolf and others
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Wise Wolf Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture