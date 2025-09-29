In 2006, outside a U.S. military base near Sinjar, Iraq, a cluster of American soldiers watched through night vision as something that looked like a person started walking. Not walking toward them. Not walking away. Just walking in place, its skeleton splintering backwards at angles that made grown men turn away from their scopes.

Its head jerked and rolled like someone was playing with a broken doll.

Then it vanished. When the patrol returned to base, shaken and silent, it was back. Same spot. Standing there in the green haze of their equipment. Waiting.

The soldiers filed their reports. Command buried them. But the stories leaked, as stories do, and found their way to researchers who had been tracking something else entirely: a mathematical pattern hidden in geography, a series of locations that a French mystic claimed were wounds in reality itself, and a collection of 13,000 occult books that Heinrich Himmler died trying to understand.

Welcome to the Seven Towers of Satan. You probably shouldn’t be reading this…

The Equation Nobody Wanted Solved

René Guénon was the kind of mathematician who ended up converting to Sufism and moving to Cairo because the numbers he found scared him into needing God. In the early 1900s, while working through calculations involving sacred geometry and planetary magnetic fields, he stumbled onto something that made him burn his original notes.

René Guénon

What he kept, what he shared only in hushed conversations with other initiates, was this: seven specific locations on Earth exhibited what he called “inverse spiritual geometry.” Places where the fundamental laws that keep our reality stable simply... didn’t.

Sudan. Niger. Syria. Turkistan. Two points in Russia. And the seventh, the worst, the one he called the “primary synthesizer”: the land between the Tigris and Euphrates. Iraq.

He claimed these weren’t random. They formed a pattern.

And that pattern, when mapped correctly, revealed something about the true nature of our reality that most human minds literally could not process without breaking.

He called them the “Seven Towers of Satan”.

What The Villagers Knew

Before the American soldiers saw the walking thing, before the CID investigators came to Sulaymaniyah, the locals had been dying.

Not in ways that made sense.

The villagers spoke of a ghoul that had learned to love human blood. Islamic tradition speaks of jinn and ghul as beings of smokeless fire who avoid humans. This thing, whatever it was, had developed an appetite. The descriptions were specific: impossibly tall, arms that hung past where arms should end, a way of moving that suggested its body was just a costume it hadn’t quite figured out how to wear properly.

The Criminal Investigations Department assumed psychotic break. Combat stress. Maybe a serial killer using local superstitions as cover. They set up surveillance. They ran patrols. They found nothing.

Then came the screaming.

The Sound That Shouldn’t Exist

Full moon. Mountain pass. The squad leader heard it first: a shriek that made trained killers grab their weapons and back against walls. The sound came from everywhere and nowhere, echoing off rocks that weren’t there, lasting longer than human lungs could sustain.

The villagers knew immediately. “That’s it,” they said. “That’s the thing that eats us.”

The patrol went after it. High-intensity lights. Thermal imaging. Night vision. They found the exact spot where the sound originated. Nothing. Not even disturbed dust. The audio equipment had recorded everything, but the tape, when played back, made people sick. Literally, physically sick. Three soldiers requested transfer after hearing the playback.

But here’s the detail that didn’t make it into the official reports: one of the interpreters, a local Kurd, mentioned that his grandfather had heard the same sound in 1959. And his grandfather’s father in 1915. And his grandfather’s grandfather claimed it had been screaming since before the Ottomans came.

Same mountain. Same pass. Same moon phase.

The Yazidi Know Something

Sinjar is Yazidi territory, and the Yazidis worship something they call Melek Taus, the Peacock Angel. Their neighbors have been calling them devil worshippers for a thousand years. The Yazidis say that’s not quite right. They say Melek Taus isn’t fallen. He’s transformed. He’s the angel who God told to bow to Adam, who refused, and who God then praised for his refusal because it showed he truly understood that one should bow only to God.

Some biblical scholars equate Melek Taus, the ‘patron of broadcasters,’ with Lucifer himself - making NBC’s rainbow peacock logo all the more curious…

It’s a paradox that breaks most Western theological frameworks. Good through disobedience. Holiness through rejection. Light through what appears to be darkness.

The Yazidis also say something else, something they don’t usually tell outsiders: they say there are places where Melek Taus touched the Earth as he descended, not falling but choosing to bridge heaven and earth. Seven places. They’ve been keeping watch over these spots for longer than they’ve been called Yazidis.

When William Seabrook visited them in 1927, right after Lovecraft had written about “Kurdish devil worshippers” in his fiction, the Yazidis told him about their towers. Not physical towers. Something else. Points where reality gets thin. Where things can push through if you’re not careful. Or if you’re very, very careful and know exactly what you’re doing.

William Seabrook

Seabrook claimed they showed him things. He never specified what. But he tried to kill himself three times after returning to America, succeeding on the fourth attempt in 1945, the same year Himmler’s researchers suddenly stopped all their expeditions to Iraq.

The Nazi Mathematics

Here’s what was in those 13,000 books they found in Prague: calculations. Endless calculations. The Nazis weren’t just interested in the occult as mythology. They were trying to solve something. The same mathematics that Guénon had stumbled onto, but pushed further, attempting to find what they called the “control frequency” of the seven points.

They believed, and documented their belief with German thoroughness, that these seven locations were literally pins holding our dimension in place. That if you could manipulate the energy at these points, you could alter reality itself. Not metaphorically.

Actually rewrite the laws of physics in localized areas.

The expedition records from 1939 to 1945 show they found something in Iraq. The records don’t say what. But they do show that every single member of the final expedition team was either dead or institutionalized within six months of returning to Berlin.

The Thing About Lovecraft

Everyone knows Lovecraft wrote fiction. Cosmic horror. Tentacles and mad gods and realities beyond human comprehension. But here’s what scholars have been noticing: his stories contain accurate descriptions of archaeological sites he’d never visited. Mathematical formulae that weren’t discovered until after his death. And specific details about Middle Eastern locations that match classified military reports from 80 years later.

H.P. Lovecraft

The Yazidis Lovecraft wrote about in “The Horror at Red Hook” - he’d never met one. Never been to Kurdistan.

But he described their beliefs with details that anthropologists wouldn’t document until the 1960s.

How could he have known?

Maybe Lovecraft wasn’t a gifted, creative writer or channeling alien gods from beyond space and time - maybe he was initiated into a hidden cult that worshipped Melek Taus.

Either he was literature’s greatest unwitting prophet… or a deliberate scribe, encoding forbidden knowledge in fiction because the truth can’t be said outright - but it can be suggested through nightmares.

What Walks at Night

Back to 2005. Back to the soldiers. The entity they kept seeing, the one with no heat signature, the one that could appear and disappear at will, it wasn’t aggressive. It just stood there. Watching. Waiting. Like it was observing them as much as they were observing it.

One detail that didn’t make the reports but circulated in the unit: it only appeared when certain atmospheric conditions were met. Low electromagnetic activity. Specific barometric pressure. The kind of conditions that, coincidentally, matched the environmental readings from the seven locations Guénon had identified.

Another detail: three soldiers who had close encounters with the entity reported the same dream for weeks afterward. They were standing in a vast library made of black stone, and something that looked like them but wasn’t them was reading from books written in languages that hurt to perceive. In the dream, they understood that the books were about them.

That something was studying humanity the way we study bacteria.

The Pattern

Seven locations. Seven points where reality doesn’t quite hold. Ancient texts that speak of nephilim and jinn and beings that exist between states. Nazi expeditions that ended in madness. Military encounters with entities that shouldn’t exist. A tribe that’s been standing guard for millennia, worshipping something that might not be fallen but might be something worse: transformed.

Here’s what the pattern suggests, if you’re brave enough to look at it directly:

We’re not alone. We’ve never been alone. And the things that share reality with us aren’t visitors. They’re natives. We’re the invasion. We’re the infection. And at seven points around the globe, our reality is rejecting the transplant.

The towers aren’t supernatural. They’re natural. They’re what happens when you force incompatible realities to occupy the same space. They’re breakdown points. Infection sites. Places where the truth bleeds through.

The Frequency Rising

Something’s changing. The encounters are increasing. Not just in Iraq. All seven locations are showing increased activity. Environmental readings that shouldn’t exist. Electromagnetic anomalies that form patterns. Patterns that look almost like language.

The Yazidis won’t talk about it directly, but they’ve started performing rituals that hadn’t been done in centuries. Sealing rituals, they call them. Keeping things in their proper places.

The descendants of Himmler’s researchers, the ones who survived, they’re comparing notes in forums that disappear as quickly as they appear. They’re saying the frequency is rising. That whatever the seven towers are, they’re warming up.

The military? They’ve stopped investigating. Officially. Unofficially, there are units that don’t exist, taking readings at locations that aren’t on any maps, following protocols that were never written down.

You’ve read this far. That means something. Maybe you’ve felt it too. That wrongness in the air some nights. That sense that reality is thinner than it should be. Those dreams where you’re looking at Earth from somewhere else and understanding that all of human history has been a quarantine.

The seven towers are real. The pattern is real. The things our ancestors called demons and angels and jinn, they’re real too. Just not in the way we thought.

Share this. But be careful who you share it with. Look for others who’ve seen the patterns. Who’ve had the dreams. Who’ve noticed that certain locations make their teeth ache and their shadows fall the wrong way.

We’re not building a community. We’re recognizing one that already exists. Those of us who can see the cracks. Those of us who understand that the towers aren’t ancient history.

They’re warming up.

And we’re running out of time to understand what that means.

The investigation continues in places that don’t officially exist, by people who’ve learned to see what shouldn’t be there. Every pattern recognized makes the next one clearer. Every connection understood brings us closer to a truth that might break us. But isn’t breaking sometimes how the light gets in? Or out?

Find the others. Compare notes. Watch the seven points.

Something’s coming through.