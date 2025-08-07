The government already operates a superior healthcare system that big business desperately wants to keep hidden.

While Americans continue to struggle with skyrocketing healthcare costs, medical bankruptcies, and access barriers, there's a healthcare system operating within our borders that has quietly solved many of these problems. The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) healthcare system consistently delivers higher quality care at lower costs than the private sector, yet this model remains largely ignored in national healthcare debates. Why? The answer lies not in policy complexity, but in the simple fact that acknowledging the VA's success would threaten the most profitable industry in America.

The VA's Remarkable Performance Record

Quality That Outperforms Private Healthcare

Despite decades of negative media coverage, the data tells a different story about VA healthcare quality. Independent studies consistently show that the VA healthcare system performs similar to or better than non-…