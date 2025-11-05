The Wise Wolf

The Wise Wolf

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lily-Rose Dawson's avatar
Lily-Rose Dawson
1h

If you weren't my grandpa's age jay I'd probably date you after reading this... wow.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by The Wise Wolf
HorseLaugher's avatar
HorseLaugher
1h

Can I remain if I believe in charity and not taxation?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by The Wise Wolf and others
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Wise Wolf Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture