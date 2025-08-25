For the culture or cult?

Introduction

What if the most divisive cultural movement of our time isn't actually about equality or justice, but represents the most sophisticated psychological warfare campaign in human history? What if "woke" ideology - despite its claims of fighting oppression - is actually designed to fragment society into warring tribes that are easier to control and manipulate?

The evidence suggests that contemporary "woke" culture operates as a textbook divide-and-conquer strategy, using the language of social justice to create unprecedented levels of social fragmentation, distrust, and animosity between groups that should naturally be allies.

Historical Context: Divide and Conquer Through the Ages

Ancient Rome: The Template

Roman rulers perfected "divide et impera" - deliberately fostering conflicts between conquered peoples to prevent unified resistance. They would elevate certain tribes over others, create artificial hierarchies, and exploit existing tensions to maintain…