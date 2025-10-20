I hope to see a future where the ‘Woke Movement’ has finally been called out as being politically-motivated propaganda intended to cause division, chaos, and the eventual collapse of traditional Western civilization.

Picture Rome’s ruins, crumbling under the weight of a rotting soul. The mightiest empire didn’t fall from barbarian blades alone. It decayed from within. Leaders traded honor for power. Citizens swapped duty for pleasure. Morality collapsed, and so did Rome. Sound familiar? The West races down that same treacherous road. Greed rules our elites. Propaganda targets our kids. Traditional values erode under a “woke” banner that’s more control than compassion. This isn’t just history repeating. It’s a warning.

You can stop the collapse.

Join the fight to reclaim our world before darkness wins.

Rome’s Ruin: When Virtue Vanished

Rome started strong. Its people lived for duty, family, and republic. Farmers turned soldiers, forging an empire through sacrifice and discipline. Loyalty bound them. Honor drove them. Then conquest brought wealth. Temptation followed.

Corruption infected the elite. Politicians bought votes. Laws favored the powerful. Emperors like Nero hosted scandalous parties, mocking old virtues. Families fractured as divorce surged. Birth rates plummeted when pleasure trumped responsibility. Blood-soaked gladiatorial games fed a craving for spectacle. Soldiers grew soft, replaced by mercenaries loyal to coin, not country.

Moral decay didn’t just weaken Rome. It set the stage for ruin.

Cities overflowed with idle masses, kept quiet by free food and entertainment. Inflation crushed the poor. Plagues swept through unchecked. Manliness became a joke, replaced by flashy, indulgent styles. Foreign influences diluted Rome’s core. By the time invaders arrived, the empire was hollow…

The West’s Dangerous Drift

Look at the West today. Prosperity masks the cracks, but they’re spreading. Economies lean on debt. Industries vanish overseas. Politicians drown in scandals, chasing power over principle. Trust in institutions lies in tatters.

Families unravel fast. Divorce rates climb. Birth rates in America and Europe sink below replacement levels. Individualism overshadows community. Greed fuels decisions from corporate towers to government halls. Honor feels like a forgotten word, traded for fleeting fame.

The cultural war burns hottest in our schools. The woke movement, born from calls for justice, now pushes propaganda, critics charge. It’s less about rights and more about reshaping society. Kids face lessons on gender and sexuality before mastering reading. Teachers introduce “trans” or “non-binary” concepts before biology basics. This isn’t education, detractors say. It’s confusion, designed to unravel tradition. Being gay or trans becomes a badge of status, a way to grab attention. Parents, often sidelined, lose their voice.

Laws fight back. Over thirty U.S. states restrict such teachings, igniting debates. Supporters claim it protects kids from bullying, citing high harassment rates among LGBTQ+ youth. Yet critics argue early exposure risks indoctrination, echoing Rome’s cultural erosion. Manliness faces mockery. Virtue bows to self-interest. Divisions deepen, and something sinister slips through.

Who is Behind our Moral Decay

Communist China could strategically exploit modern identity politics in the West by amplifying societal divisions through state-backed disinformation campaigns, social media manipulation, and proxy influence operations. By funding or promoting extremist voices on all sides of cultural debates - whether on race, gender, or historical memory - the Chinese Communist Party can deepen polarization, erode trust in democratic institutions, and paralyze Western societies with internal conflict. This approach does not require direct military confrontation but instead weaponizes the West’s own values of free expression and pluralism against itself. As citizens turn against one another over increasingly fragmented identity-based grievances, national cohesion weakens, making coordinated policy responses to external threats like economic coercion or technological competition far more difficult. In this way, identity politics becomes a low-cost, high-impact tool for strategic subversion, advancing China’s geopolitical ambitions by ensuring the West remains too divided to mount a unified defense of its civilizational foundations.

Top 10 Signs of Our ENGINEERED Moral Collapse

Below are ten ways the West’s moral core crumbles.

Kids Indoctrinated Early: Schools push gender and sexuality lessons before basic skills, confusing young minds for agendas. Families Falling Apart: Divorce spikes, single parents struggle, birth rates crash. Who raises the future? Corrupt Leaders: Politicians prioritize power, trading favors for loyalty. Democracy weakens under greed. Pleasure Over Duty: Social media and instant thrills addict us. Sacrifice and discipline fade away. Cultural Loss: Traditions erode as global influences dominate. National identity blurs into nothing. Masculinity Ridiculed: Strength is mocked, replaced by softness. Resilience becomes a punchline. Welfare Traps: Handouts mirror Rome’s free bread, breeding dependency. Self-reliance takes a hit. Justice Corrupted: Elites dodge consequences. Laws bend for wealth. Fairness feels like fiction. Health Ignored: Obesity and mental health crises soar. Society chases quick fixes, not solutions. Propaganda Rules: Media and movements twist truth for control. Individual rights get crushed.

This list isn’t just words. It’s a call to arms. These are the echoes of Rome’s death pangs, screaming like a klaxon call 2,000 years into the future.

Your Battle Plan to Save the West

Rome’s story proves it. Moral decay topples empires. But we can turn the tide. You hold the key. Start with faith in God. Let it anchor you amid the chaos. Turn to the Bible daily. Its words offer timeless wisdom. They cut through modern lies. Read verses on strength and virtue. Share them with your family. Make it a habit. Pray together each morning. This builds resilience. It shields against propaganda that twists young minds.

Teach your kids there’s a better way. Don’t let schools fill their heads with confusion. Show them traditional values shine brighter. Explain biology simply. Highlight honor and duty. Use stories from history. Like Rome’s early heroes. Encourage positive activities. Sign them up for sports. Join community service. Hike in nature. These build character. They foster manliness and grit. Steer clear of screens that push woke agendas. Guide them toward real friendships. Not trendy identities for attention.

Wholesome family activities are one of our greatest weapons in the war against evil.

Get active in your community. Volunteer at church events. Mentor local youth. Start a Bible study group. Discuss moral decay openly. Rally neighbors against corrupt influences. Speak at school board meetings. Demand curricula focus on basics. Not early sexuality lessons. Vote for leaders who uphold truth. Reject those chasing greed and power. Support policies that protect families. This isn’t passive hope. It’s action. You create change one step at a time.

Evil grows when good people stay quiet. Break that cycle. Share this article widely. Spark conversations at work. Post on social media. Build a movement grounded in faith and virtue. Hope isn’t wishful thinking. It’s forged in daily choices. Restore the West’s soul. Protect our kids from engineered decline. Stand firm now. The future depends on you.

Fight back with God on your side.

Victory awaits those who act.

Your Moment to Rise

Rome could have saved itself. We still can. Moral decay fells empires, but we’re not doomed yet. You see the signs. Greed, propaganda, fractured values. They’re not unstoppable. You hold the power. Share this article. Start the fight. Build a movement to restore honor, strength, and truth. Evil grows in silence. Break it. Protect our kids, our families, our future. The West hangs in the balance. Stand up now, or watch it fall.

The decision to fight back or accept failure is yours to make.

