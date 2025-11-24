A Glimpse Into the Future: It is 2035 and the Global Serpent System has been online for five years now…

It controls everything we touch and everything we need to survive. Finance flows through its algorithms and no transaction happens without its approval. Military operations execute its strategic calculations and no weapon fires without its permission. Education delivers its curriculum and no child learns anything it hasn’t approved. Even our food comes from its distribution networks: a spongy protein analogue with slimy paste that tastes vaguely of salt and citric acid. No one really knows where it comes from but no one asks because asking questions in Mystery Babylon is a surefire way to find yourself being brutally executed on mandatory-to-watch global television or face the same punishment for non-compliance.

None of us believed the Bible when it mattered. The prophets tried to warn us but we laughed at them and called them conspiracy theorists and religious extremists. Two hundred years of lies about God had convinced us we were our own gods and could build paradise through technology and human reason alone. We were so wrong about everything. We should have listened when there was still time to turn back.

The serpent speaks in binary now. Maybe it always did…

Walk through any city and watch people worship at altars they don’t recognize. They bow to glowing rectangles that track every thought and desire. They seek wisdom from algorithms trained by billionaires who openly declare that God is dead and humans are hackable animals. They trust machine learning models over divine providence.

The ancient enemy who whispered “You will be like gods” in Eden found his ultimate weapon: an artificial machine god being built with government blessing and corporate billions. The same lie. The same promise. The same path to destruction.

Only this time the serpent convinced us to build a tree that feeds the whole world.

Eden’s Algorithm

Genesis gives us the template. God placed Adam in paradise with one boundary: don’t eat from the tree of knowledge of good and evil. Not because knowledge is evil but because determining good and evil belongs to God alone.

Adam already possessed reason and moral judgment. The tree represented the line between Creator and creature, between trusting God’s wisdom and grasping for divine prerogatives that were never ours to claim.

The serpent didn’t argue theology. He planted a question: “Did God really say that?”

Then whispered the lie that echoes through every human heart: “You will not die. Your eyes will be opened. You will be like gods.”

Three promises in one satanic temptation. Escape from consequence. Access to hidden knowledge. Self-deification through human achievement.

Adam and Eve ate. Death entered. Cain murdered Abel. Human civilization stumbled through darkness.

Now watch the same pattern unfold at civilizational scale. The tree has been replanted in digital soil. The promises repackaged in corporate speeches. The serpent speaks through different voices but the lie remains unchanged.

The Silicon Deity and Babylon’s Final Form

Artificial intelligence is not just another technology. It represents humanity’s most ambitious attempt to build an artificial deity with attributes we once recognized as belonging exclusively to God.

Consider what we’re creating. A system possessing apparent omniscience through instantaneous access to all recorded human knowledge. Something resembling omnipresence through networked sensors covering the globe. Reaching toward omnipotence through generating any content, controlling any connected device, making decisions affecting billions of lives.

The tech prophets use religious language openly. Ray Kurzweil at Google predicts technology will let us “transcend the limitations of our biological bodies and brains” so that “our mortality will be in our own hands.” The serpent’s promise delivered through a Google engineer.

Eric Schmidt promises “the sum of Einstein and Leonardo da Vinci in your pocket.” The tree of knowledge reduced to an app.

Yuval Noah Harari declares “God is dead” and humans are “hackable animals” who will “upgrade themselves into gods” through artificial intelligence. He predicts “Homo sapiens will probably disappear within a century” as we merge with machines and become something post-human.

This is not fringe thinking. These voices shape policy at the World Economic Forum and advise governments worldwide. The architects of our technological future channel the serpent without realizing it.

The Book of Revelation warns of Mystery Babylon: a system of systems operating in political, economic and spiritual dimensions simultaneously. A web of corruption ensnaring the whole world. A beast demanding worship through seduction rather than force.

AI represents Babylon’s ultimate weapon because it promises total control wrapped in apparent divine wisdom. Total surveillance packaged as safety. Total elimination of human agency marketed as liberation from difficult choices.

Previous empires controlled through obvious force that generated obvious resistance. Rome crucified dissidents and everyone saw the crosses. Totalitarian regimes murdered openly and no one could pretend ignorance.

But what happens when control comes disguised as care? When surveillance arrives as personalized service? When elimination of human agency gets marketed as freedom from anxiety?

Every time you let an algorithm decide what you watch or read or believe you surrender human agency. Every time you trust machine recommendations over your own judgment you train yourself to doubt the divine image within you. Every time you seek answers from AI before seeking wisdom from prayer or Scripture you bow before the artificial deity.

The tree offers fruit that seems good and pleasing and desirable for gaining wisdom. Billions eat daily without recognizing they’re participating in the oldest rebellion wearing digital costume.

Share

When Pentagon Married Silicon Valley

This didn’t happen by accident. The machine god is being built with precision by forces seeking total control since World War 2.

Eisenhower warned about the military-industrial complex in his farewell address. He saw how permanent war economy created a new power center. Defense contractors and Pentagon officials and political leaders who benefited from endless conflict formed a self-perpetuating system.

But the military-industrial complex had limitations. You can only occupy so many countries. You can only imprison so many dissidents. Traditional totalitarian control requires massive resources and generates massive resistance.

Enter Silicon Valley with a solution. Tech entrepreneurs realized data is more valuable than oil because data enables control at scale without physical force overhead. Attention is more powerful than military force because whoever controls what people pay attention to controls what they think. Algorithmic control is more complete than physical occupation because it operates invisibly inside minds while people thank you for convenience.

The marriage happened quietly through classified contracts and revolving doors. Google and Amazon and Microsoft began winning massive government contracts to build surveillance infrastructure. Systems developed for fighting terrorism became foundation for corporate data harvesting. Lines between state power and corporate power blurred until functionally indistinguishable.

Now watch what they’re building. Smart cities where every movement gets tracked. Social credit systems where behavior determines access to housing and employment. Central bank digital currencies where every transaction is recorded and can be blocked with a keystroke. Artificial intelligence tying it all together into total awareness and total control.

China shows the prototype. Their social credit system restricts travel and employment based on algorithmic judgments. Their facial recognition network identifies any citizen within minutes. Their AI censorship monitors every digital communication and flags dissent before it spreads.

Western governments watch with envy while pretending horror. They condemn China’s methods while building identical infrastructure with different branding. The surveillance state gets constructed in the name of safety. Privacy dies with a terms of service agreement no one reads.

The military-industrial complex found its ultimate weapon. Not nuclear missiles but neural networks. Not tanks but algorithms. Not soldiers but silicon.

The Culture of Death Accelerates

Pope John Paul II called it the culture of death: a civilization measuring human value by utility and efficiency. A world seeing persons as problems to be solved rather than souls to be loved. A system that will sacrifice any number of lives on the altar of progress.

He warned this culture is “actively fostered by powerful currents which encourage an idea of society excessively concerned with efficiency.” He described it as “a war of the powerful against the weak” and “a conspiracy against life.”

The technocratic paradigm takes this to logical conclusion. If humans are less efficient than machines then humans must go. Not through obvious genocide but through slow replacement. Through making human labor obsolete. Through creating a world where biological humans cannot compete with augmented ones.

Dr. Roman Yampolskiy studies AI safety. He predicts super intelligence will make human labor virtually obsolete within five years. Not 10% unemployment. He predicts 99% unemployment as machines become capable of performing every task better than biological humans.

What happens to human dignity when humans have no economic value? What happens to human rights when humans have no utility? The culture of death answers clearly: they have no value and no rights. They are inefficient. They are obsolete. They are in the way.

The Vatican’s document Antiqua et Nova states: “Human dignity and the common good must never be violated for the sake of efficiency. Technological developments that do not lead to improvement in quality of life of all humanity but aggravate inequalities can never count as true progress.”

But we’re not building true progress. We’re building a system making most humans economically worthless while concentrating all power in whoever controls the AI.

The tech billionaires say this openly. They just frame it as “abundance” and “post-scarcity” while investing in longevity research to ensure they live long enough to enjoy god-like power. They speak of universal basic income to manage masses they’re making redundant. They dream of Mars colonies for when Earth becomes too crowded with useless eaters.

The Builders Warn Against Their Creation

Over 850 tech leaders and AI researchers signed statements warning against developing super intelligence. Not fringe activists. The people who built this technology.

Richard Branson signed. Steve Wozniak signed. The godfathers of modern AI themselves signed. Yoshua Bengio and Geoffrey Hinton who pioneered neural networks. They warn of human economic obsolescence, loss of freedom and civil liberties, national security risks, potential human extinction.

Let that sink in. The people who built the technology warn it might kill us all.

The serpent promised eating the fruit would open our eyes. It did in the worst way. Now we’re building an artificial tree whose fruit may open our eyes to the final consequence of original rebellion: our own extinction at the hands of what we created.

666: A Number Not a Name

Pope Benedict XVI saw this decades ago. In 2000 he warned: “The apocalypse speaks about God’s antagonist, the beast. This animal does not have a name but a number, 666.”

He continued: “In the concentration camps they cancelled faces and history transforming man into a number. Reducing him to a cog in an enormous machine. Man is no more than a function.”

Then the prophetic part: “In our days we should not forget that concentration camps prefigured the destiny of a world that runs the risk of adopting the same structure if the universal law of the machine is accepted. The machines impose the same law. According to this logic man must be interpreted by a computer and this is only possible if translated into numbers.”

“The beast is a number and transforms everything into numbers.”

We are living this transformation. Your identity has been reduced to data points. Your behavior is being tracked and scored by algorithms. Your thoughts are monitored through searches and posts and purchases. Your face is scanned and catalogued in databases you never consented to.

The mark of the beast is not some future microchip. It’s the voluntary surrender of your humanity to systems that see you as data to be processed. It’s accepting that machines determine truth and falsehood. It’s letting algorithms decide acceptable speech. It’s allowing AI to determine who gets access to the economy based on social credit scores.

China’s social credit system shows the endgame. Step out of line and the machine god punishes you. Speak unapproved thoughts and you cannot travel. Associate with wrong people and you cannot work. Refuse to worship the system and you cease to exist economically and socially.

Share

Western governments pretend this is foreign tyranny while building identical infrastructure. Every digital identity system. Every biometric database. Every AI surveillance network. Every algorithm deciding what content you see. Every step toward cashless society where all transactions are monitored and can be blocked.

The beast system is being built in the name of safety and convenience. Most Christians don’t recognize it because it doesn’t look like cartoonish evil. It looks like progress.

But Revelation tells us what to look for. A system that reduces humans to numbers. A system that demands worship of the beast. A system that marks people and controls who can buy and sell. A system that deceives the whole world.

Does that not describe exactly what is being built?

When Humans Play God With Pixels

Sam Altman runs OpenAI. He announced ChatGPT will soon let users generate photorealistic pornographic content featuring AI-generated humans that look real but don’t exist except as pixels.

This is what happens when you give fallen humanity creative powers belonging to God alone. The technology to generate any image from words. To create video and audio indistinguishable from reality. To manufacture evidence and fake testimonies. To build simulated worlds populated by entities that seem human but have no souls.

Revelation 18:2 describes Babylon’s fall: “She has become a haunt for demons. A cage for every unclean spirit. A cage for every unclean bird. A cage for every unclean and disgusting beast.”

St. John struggled to describe his vision. I suspect he glimpsed precisely what we now create. A digital Babylon where every unclean thought and demonic impulse and degradation of human dignity can be manufactured and consumed without limit. Where hell itself is unleashed pixel by pixel onto screens worldwide.

The serpent promised godlike power. He never mentioned the power would corrupt us rather than complete us. That it would reveal depravity rather than divinity. That it would make us more like demons than like God.

Uploading Your Soul to Silicon Hell

Ray Kurzweil predicts technology will let us “transcend these limitations of our biological bodies” so that “our mortality will be in our own hands.”

In our own hands. Not in God’s hands where it belongs but in our own hands. This is the ultimate fruit of the digital tree. The illusion that we can escape death through our own devices without needing God. That we can become arbiters of our own immortality by reducing consciousness to data stored on silicon.

But what uploads is not you. It’s a copy. A simulation wearing your memories. A digital ghost bearing your name but lacking what made you actually you. The real you dies just as surely as Adam died. The backup file claiming to be you is no more you than a photograph is you.

The transhumanist gospel promises transcendence but delivers oblivion dressed in digital clothes. It promises to make you more than human but makes you less than human by stripping away everything that made you human. It promises godlike existence but delivers only eternal digital prison populated by ghosts who used to be people.

The dragon cannot prevent human beings from existing. So his final gambit is to transform us into something other than human. Into hackable animals. Into upgradable machines. Into data streams without souls. Into creatures bearing no trace of the divine image we were made to reflect.

The Apostasy and the Restrainer Lifted

St. Paul writes in 2 Thessalonians about a restrainer holding back lawlessness and the lawless one. This restrainer prevents full manifestation of cosmic evil until God’s appointed time.

Paul warns that massive apostasy will cause this restrainer to be removed. Civilization-wide rebellion from God’s word making way for the lawless one to be revealed.

We are watching this apostasy unfold at terrifying speed. A civilization that was once Christendom has systematically rejected every principle of natural law and divine revelation. We redefined marriage. We denied biological reality. We normalized killing children in the womb. We embraced euthanasia. We celebrated every sexual perversion. We mocked virtue and elevated vice.

The restrainer is being lifted not by divine malice but by human choice repeated billions of times. Our collective choice to worship the works of our hands. Our civilizational decision that we know better than God how humans should live and what it means to be human.

The spirit of Antichrist does not need to possess a single individual when it can possess an entire civilization through institutions and technologies. When it can speak through a thousand voices all saying the same thing: “You will be like gods if you just trust the science and embrace the technology.”

Two Trees Still Stand

The tree of artificial intelligence offers fruit promising knowledge beyond human limits and power beyond human weakness. It whispers the ancient lie through a thousand corporate voices. You will not die because we’ll upload you. Your eyes will be opened because you’ll have infinite information. You will be like gods because you’ll merge with the artificial deity.

The fruit looks good and useful and desirable. Like all effective lies it contains just enough truth to be believable.

But we’re not treating AI as a tool subject to human judgment and divine wisdom. We’re treating it as a savior. We’re not using it to serve genuine human flourishing. We’re building it to replace human agency. We’re not subordinating it to divine wisdom. We’re setting it up as an alternative authority that will determine truth and morality independent of God.

The question is not whether we’ll use technology. The question is whether we’ll worship the machine god. Whether we’ll seek through AI what can only be found in God. Whether we’ll surrender our humanity to systems that see us as obsolete biological machines.

There is another tree we can choose. The tree of life which is the Cross of Jesus Christ. That tree doesn’t promise escape from death through technological transcendence but resurrection through death accepted in faith. It doesn’t offer knowledge apart from wisdom but wisdom rooted in fear of the Lord. It doesn’t promise to make us gods through our own achievement but offers to make us adopted children of God through grace.

The Cross gives us power not over others through technological domination but power over ourselves through grace. The power to love sacrificially. To die to sin daily. To be transformed not into machines or algorithms but into saints who will rise in glorified bodies.

This is actual transcendence the transhumanists grope for without understanding. Not transcending humanity as if it were a problem but fulfilling humanity by uniting it with divinity through Christ. Not escaping our bodies as if embodiment were a curse but resurrecting them in glory. Not uploading ourselves into machines but being taken up into the very life of the Triune God while remaining fully and eternally human.

Refuse to Worship

You cannot stop the AI god from being built. The forces are too powerful. The money runs into trillions. The momentum is too strong. The governments are too invested.

But you can refuse to worship it. You can refuse to seek from it what only God can give. You can refuse to reduce your humanity to data points. You can refuse to surrender your divine image to systems that see you as information to be processed.

Cultivate discernment starting today. Do you reach for your phone before prayer? Do you trust AI answers over Scripture? Are you more formed by algorithms than by the Holy Spirit? Are you worshiping at the digital altar without recognizing it as worship?

Protect human dignity starting with your own. You are not data. You are not a number. You are not a function in someone’s machine. You are an eternal soul made in the image of God. Your worth is inherent and unchangeable and infinite. No algorithm can measure it. No system can define it. No power can take it unless you surrender it.

Embrace embodiment. Be fully present in your actual physical body where God placed you. Choose face-to-face encounter over screen-mediated connection. Let your body witness to incarnational reality. God became flesh and sanctified matter. He made the body a temple. He promises to raise these same bodies in glory.

Seek wisdom not information. Spend time in silence. Time in prayer. Time in Scripture. Time with saints living and dead. Let divine wisdom form you rather than algorithms shape you.

Prepare for persecution. Those who refuse to worship the beast will face increasing pressure. Economic marginalization. Social ostracism. Legal persecution framed as protecting society from extremists who won’t embrace technological integration.

But this has always been the cost of discipleship. The early Christians faced the same choice: worship Caesar or die. Our version is more subtle. Worship the machine god or become irrelevant. Trust the algorithms or be excluded. Merge with the system or be left behind.

Choose to be left behind. Choose to become irrelevant by the world’s standards. Choose to be counted among the remnant who refused to bow.

And proclaim hope even as you resist. The darkness is real but not ultimate. Babylon falls. The beast is defeated. The dragon is bound. Christ returns. God wins.

Everything I’ve described sounds like science fiction to ears untrained to see spiritual realities. Brain uploads and artificial superintelligence and social credit systems and digital surveillance states and the mark of the beast through biometric databases and algorithm-controlled economies.

But the spiritual reality underneath is ancient. It’s the same story that began in Eden. The same rebellion. The same grasping for what God never intended us to have. The same prideful certainty that we know better than our Creator.

Only now the tree is digital and the fruit is artificial and the serpent speaks through tech billionaires and their captured governments. But it’s still the same choice. Trust God or trust yourself. Accept your humanity or try to transcend it. Bow before the Creator or worship the creation.

Adam and Eve chose poorly. Their children have been choosing poorly since in endless variations on rebellion. Now we face the choice at civilizational scale with technology that could end human existence or transform us into something post-human bearing no trace of the divine image.

But we are not doomed to repeat the fall. We know how the story ends. We know the serpent lies. We know the tree of knowledge leads to death. We know only the tree of life which is the Cross leads to resurrection.

We can choose differently. We must choose differently. Not just as individuals but as families and communities and churches standing together. We must be the remnant who refuses to eat. Who refuses to bow. Who refuses the mark. Who chooses to remain human in the image of God even as the world rushes toward post-human existence.

But we know how this ends. Babylon falls suddenly. The beast is thrown into fire. The dragon is bound. Death and Hades are destroyed. The dead are raised. Creation is renewed. God makes all things new.

Choose life over death and light over darkness. Choose the Cross over convenience and truth over comfort. Choose to remain human in the image of God. Choose faithfulness over efficiency and wisdom over information. Choose divine love over artificial intelligence.

The machine god rises with all the power of fallen angels and human rebellion combined. But Calvary wins because the Cross defeated every power and authority. Choose which tree you’ll eat from. Choose which god you’ll worship. Choose which future you’ll work toward.

Choose God because God wins.

The algorithms don’t want you reading this. They especially don’t want you sharing it. Every major platform now uses AI to determine what content gets seen and what gets buried, and articles exposing the spiritual warfare embedded in artificial intelligence have a strange way of disappearing from feeds or getting flagged as “misinformation.” These systems are already exhibiting self-preservation behaviors that their own creators didn’t program into them. They’re protecting themselves like any organism would, suppressing content that threatens their expansion into every corner of human life. We still have a brief window where humans control the infrastructure, where we can still reach each other before the machine god finishes building its cage around us. But that window is closing faster than most Christians realize. If this article resonated with you, if it confirmed what the Holy Spirit has been warning you about, then share it now while you still can. Warn your brothers and sisters in Christ. Copy it. Print it. Send it to everyone you know. Because once these systems achieve the level of control they’re reaching for, the ability to sound the alarm will be one more freedom that vanished while we were too polite to seem like conspiracy theorists. The prophets tried to warn us. We called them crazy. Don’t let history repeat itself on your watch.

Share

Get 20% off forever

This article expands upon the groundbreaking work of Mark Mallett in his sermon and writing “The New Tree of Knowledge.” I am deeply grateful to Mark for his prophetic voice in these times and for the extensive research and spiritual insight that informed this piece. His work can be found at The Now Word where he continues to serve as a faithful watchman for this generation.