The Wise Wolf

RJ Sykes
3h

''If there’s a cabal, if there’s a deep state, if there’s a network of concentrated power that operates above and beyond democratic oversight, they have every incentive to keep people ignorant of spiritual reality.'' In a nutshell. This piece explains it perfectly. It reminds me of the series 'Ancient Apocalypse' too. I think there's a lot that has been concealed about our true history.

Elias Lumen
2h

You should take a look at the declassified Stargate Project documents. That was the operation responsible for remote viewing and astra travel for cold war espionage.

There is light redaction but two entire pages missing. After reading the rest of the document and personally experiencing the higher states of consciousness they employed, I believe the missing pages refer to the nature of reality being a singular consciousness ie God. and some of the stuff you are alluding to in this article.

To further murk the waters, The CIA and this program relied heavily upon the neurological and cosmological theories of one Izthak Bentov and his book "Stalking the Wild Pendulum."

Also involved was Robert Monroe of the Monroe Institute, still doing neuroscience and psychology research, and William Thetford who co-edited "A Course in Miracles" which is system for non-dual awareness which is part of the foundation of these higher states of consciousness.

We should have a chat. There are things I'd like to show you.

