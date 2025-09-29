What the CIA Doesn’t Want You to Read

In 1963, a man named Chan Thomas published a thin book with an extraordinary claim: the world ends every 7,000 years, and we’re overdue for the next one. The book was called “The Adam and Eve Story,” and it proposed that catastrophic pole shifts had repeatedly wiped out human civilization, leaving only scattered survivors to rebuild from scratch. It was the kind of thing you’d expect to find in the dusty corner of a used bookstore, filed next to ancient astronaut theories and Atlantis speculation.

Except the CIA classified it.

Not just any classification, either. The book remained buried in the agency’s archives for half a century before being partially declassified in 2013. And here’s where it gets strange: they didn’t release the whole thing. Large sections remain redacted to this day. Why would America’s premier intelligence agency take such keen interest in what appears to be nothing more than catastrophe pseudoscience mixed with biblical interpretation?

The question gnaws at you once you know about it. What could possibly be in those blacked-out pages?

The Author Nobody Knew

Chan Thomas wasn’t some street corner prophet. According to available records, he was an engineer, a self-described polymath who claimed expertise in what he called “cataclysmic geology.” A 1960s newspaper article describes him presenting his theories to audiences, speaking with the confidence of a man who believed he’d cracked open secrets that mainstream science refused to acknowledge. He claimed that prehistoric humans had built space vehicles. He suggested those vehicles might account for modern UFO sightings, though he was careful to note he wasn’t “a flying saucer fan.”

‘Original’ copies of the Adam and Eve Story sell online for thousands of dollars but are likely just forgeries capitalizing on easily fleeced sheep.

By 1961, Thomas had founded his own company, Chan Incorporated, dedicated to “the discovery and analysis of nature’s processes.” Two years later, he’d publish “The Adam and Eve Story.” He would go on to write other books, including one about ESP that proposed extrasensory perception could be explained through magnetic field theory.

But despite this apparent productivity, Thomas remains curiously elusive. Biographical details are sparse. His credentials as a scientist are murky at best. He died in 1998, largely forgotten except by a small circle of catastrophe enthusiasts. Then, fifteen years later, the CIA’s partial declassification of his book turned him into an internet legend.

The Theory of Everything Ending

Thomas’s central thesis was both simple and terrifying. He proposed that Earth’s crust periodically shifts on its molten interior, causing the poles to relocate catastrophically. When this happens, he claimed, the momentum creates supersonic winds, tsunamis miles high, and earthquakes that level everything humanity has built. Entire civilizations vanish. The few survivors lose their technology, their history, their very understanding of what happened. They become the primitive peoples of the next age, telling corrupted stories about floods and fires that destroyed the world of the gods.

He pointed to legends from cultures around the globe. The biblical flood. Atlantis. Mu. Göbekli Tepe. The Sphinx. All of them, he argued, were echoes of real cataclysms, distorted by time and retelling but preserving some kernel of traumatic memory.

And according to Thomas’s calculations, the last one happened 6,500 years ago. We were due.

The implications were staggering. If Thomas was right, human history wasn’t a steady climb from caves to cities. It was cyclical. We’d risen before, perhaps multiple times, only to be knocked back to zero. Every 7,000 years, God (or physics, depending on your interpretation) hit the reset button.

The Classification Enigma

Here’s what we know for certain: “The Adam and Eve Story” was published in 1963 by Emerson House in Los Angeles. At some point afterward, the CIA classified it. The agency has never explained why. When pressed through Freedom of Information Act requests, they released a sanitized version in 2013 with significant portions removed.

The official line, such as it exists, is silence.

So we’re left to speculate. And speculation, in the absence of answers, runs wild.

The benign explanation goes like this: Thomas worked in aerospace or defense contracting. Perhaps he included technical details in appendices or footnotes that inadvertently referenced classified satellite data, atmospheric research, or weapons development. The CIA classified the whole book as a precaution, redacting the sensitive bits and leaving the pole shift stuff alone because it was harmless nonsense.

But that explanation has problems. Why classify the entire book if only small portions were problematic? Why not just demand those sections be removed before publication? And why keep it classified for fifty years?

The darker possibilities multiply from there.

What if Thomas was onto something the government already knew? What if there’s evidence, buried in geological surveys or satellite monitoring, that pole shifts are real and predictable? What if the government has been tracking magnetic anomalies, crustal displacement, or orbital mechanics that suggest we’re approaching another cataclysm?

What if they classified the book not because it was wrong, but because it was right?

The Missing Pages

Go looking for the complete text of “The Adam and Eve Story” and you’ll find something curious. There are versions on the Internet Archive claiming to be uncensored. Self-published editions on Amazon promise to reveal what the CIA hid. But compare them to each other and discrepancies emerge. Some contain material others don’t. Page counts vary. Nobody seems to have an original 1963 first edition to compare against.

It’s possible the “complete” versions floating around online are exactly that: the full book, exactly as Thomas wrote it. It’s also possible they’re reconstructions, or later editions with added material, or outright fabrications capitalizing on conspiracy culture.

The CIA’s version, meanwhile, has holes. Literal redacted sections where text should be. What’s in those gaps? More pole shift calculations? Biblical prophecy interpretation?

Or something else entirely?

The Spiritual Dimension

Thomas didn’t just propose a physical mechanism for apocalypse. He tied it to the divine. The book’s very title invokes Genesis. Throughout the text, he weaves together science and scripture, suggesting that ancient religious texts preserved accurate accounts of catastrophic events, encoded in the language of their time.

What if that’s what’s in the redacted sections? What if Thomas built a case, using whatever evidence or reasoning he had, that these cataclysms were acts of God? That they were predicted? That they served some cosmic purpose in the spiritual development or judgment of humanity?

Consider the implications if the CIA has evidence supporting not just the physical reality of cyclical destruction, but the metaphysical reality behind it. Evidence that consciousness survives death. That prophecy functions. That there is, in fact, a divine plan playing out through geological catastrophe.

Why would they hide that?

The answer might be simpler and more cynical than any grand conspiracy. Follow the money. Follow the power.

The Economy of Damnation

Picture what happens if people believe, truly believe, that the world is ending soon and that their eternal souls hang in the balance. Not vague eventually-someday belief, but concrete, evidence-backed certainty.

Consumer spending collapses. Why buy a new car or take out a thirty-year mortgage if catastrophe is coming? Why accumulate wealth if you can’t take it with you and the only thing that matters is the state of your soul?

This isn’t ‘Late-Stage Capitalism’ this is ‘End-Stage Capitalism’.

The stock market craters. Entire industries built on deferred gratification, planned obsolescence, and perpetual growth grind to a halt. The financial system, built on the assumption that tomorrow will come and will need financing, implodes.

Meanwhile, people’s priorities shift radically. They leave cities for rural communities. They abandon careers to spend time with family. They reject materialism for meaning. Drug use, gambling, casual sex, all the profitable vices and distractions that keep people isolated and dependent, lose their appeal.

People start asking hard questions about how they’ve lived and what they’ve served.

They stop being good consumers and start becoming good neighbors.

From a certain perspective, this is exactly what the world needs. From another perspective, the one occupied by the people who own the world, it’s an existential threat.

If there’s a cabal, if there’s a deep state, if there’s a network of concentrated power that operates above and beyond democratic oversight, they have every incentive to keep people ignorant of spiritual reality. Not because they’re necessarily evil (though they might be), but because apocalyptic awareness is bad for quarterly earnings.

The Acceleration of Wickedness

Set aside the balance sheets for a moment and look at the state of the world through a different lens.

The twentieth century saw more deaths from war and violence than any previous century in human history. The twenty-first has continued the trend. Technology has made killing efficient and surveillance ubiquitous. The social fabric frays. Trust in institutions collapses. Mental illness, addiction, and suicide climb year after year.

At the same time, traditional religion declines across the West. Church attendance drops. The category of “spiritual but not religious” expands, often involving pick-and-mix belief systems with no moral demands. Meanwhile, witchcraft and occultism grow at unprecedented rates. Tarot, astrology, and neo-paganism aren’t fringe anymore; they’re mainstream, especially among young people.

From a biblical perspective, this looks like exactly the kind of moral deterioration that precedes judgment. The world doesn’t gradually improve toward secular enlightenment; it spirals toward some crescendo of wickedness after which divine intervention becomes inevitable.

According to several sources, witchcraft has become the fastest growing ‘religion’ in the world over the last two decades.

If you believe in biblical prophecy, if you take Revelation seriously, then what we’re seeing isn’t random cultural drift. It’s the final age playing out. The world growing darker before the light returns. The wheat separating from the chaff. Every soul making its choice before the judgment comes.

And if the CIA knows this, if they have evidence that the cataclysms are real and that they align with prophetic timelines, if they understand that we’re approaching a literal end of the age...

What would they do with that information?

The Devil’s Business Model

Here’s where it gets theological, but bear with it because the logic holds even if you don’t share the framework.

If spiritual reality is real, if there is a God and a devil, if there is a cosmic war playing out through human history, then the devil’s objective is simple: collect as many souls as possible before time runs out. Keep people distracted, debased, and disconnected from the divine. Make them comfortable in sin. Convince them that nothing matters except pleasure, power, and profit. Keep them consuming, fornicating, medicating, and entertaining themselves until it’s too late to change course.

Revealing that God is real and judgment is coming would destroy that entire operation. People would wake up. They’d repent. They’d seek meaning and redemption. They’d become, to use the old language, God-fearing people who care about their souls and the souls of others.

The devil can’t allow that. And if the devil operates through human institutions (banks, governments, corporations, intelligence agencies), then those institutions become instruments of spiritual suppression. Not because the people running them necessarily understand what they’re doing, but because the system itself serves the function of keeping humanity asleep.

From this angle, classifying “The Adam and Eve Story” isn’t about preventing panic or protecting markets, though those might be proximate motivations. It’s about preventing salvation. It’s about making sure people don’t connect the dots between physical catastrophe and spiritual reckoning until it’s too late to matter.

The Question That Remains

So what’s actually in those redacted pages?

Maybe nothing. Maybe Thomas included some minor detail that overlapped with classified research and bureaucratic caution did the rest. Maybe the whole thing is a bizarre historical accident with no deeper significance.

Or maybe those pages contain something the CIA desperately doesn’t want the public to see. Evidence of previous advanced civilizations. Data supporting catastrophic pole shifts. Correlations between cataclysms and prophetic timelines. Proof that humanity has been through this before and is about to go through it again.

Maybe they contain Thomas’s interpretation of what it all means spiritually. His argument that these cycles aren’t random but purposeful. That they’re judgment events. That the next one is coming soon, and that the increasing wickedness of the age is both a symptom and a cause.

Maybe, tucked in those blacked-out paragraphs, is something that would change how millions of people understand their place in the cosmos and the urgency of getting right with whatever God might be waiting on the other side of the coming catastrophe.

We don’t know. We can’t know, not with the information available. The CIA isn’t telling, and Chan Thomas is dead.

But the question hangs there, unanswered and perhaps unanswerable: What are they hiding, and why does it matter enough to hide it?

In the end, you have to decide what you believe. Is this all coincidence and paranoia, the human tendency to find patterns in chaos? Or is there something real here, something that the powers of this world desperately want to keep quiet until it’s too late to do anything about it?

The book exists. The classification is real. The redactions are there for anyone to see. What you make of it is your choice.

But maybe that’s the point. Maybe the real test isn’t whether you have access to hidden knowledge. Maybe it’s what you do with the knowledge you already have, the choice you make about how to live regardless of what’s written in classified documents or missing pages.

Maybe the question isn’t what the CIA is hiding.

Maybe the question is: what are you going to do about the possibility that they’re hiding something that matters?

