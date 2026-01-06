The Wise Wolf

The Wise Wolf

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ernst Eck's avatar
Ernst Eck
3h

Rump, the King of the Kikesuckers, said before planning to annex Greenland that he wanted a Zionist Globalist Region composed of Canada 🇨🇦 the US and Mexico 🇲🇽

While saying he wants to deport illegal Mexicans, he would bring them right back as Amer-Mexi-Can shitizens.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
IS IT PROPAGANDA?®'s avatar
IS IT PROPAGANDA?®
4h

It's called FAFO as Foreign Policy now... Read for more details:

https://open.substack.com/pub/isitpropaganda/p/fafo-as-foreign-policy?utm_source=share&utm_medium=android&shareImageVariant=overlay&r=2flx18

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
67 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Wise Wolf Media · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture