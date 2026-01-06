Emboldened by his successful kidnapping of Venezuelan President Maduro and the psy-op that convinced millions of MAGA Republicans that fentanyl comes from a country that sits on more oil than Saudi Arabia, Trump has now set his sights on Greenland, announcing plans to annex an allied nation that has done absolutely nothing to the United States. I am not making this up.

Donald Trump just announced he is going to take Greenland from Denmark, by force if necessary…

Not negotiate for it. Not buy it. Take it. By force if necessary. From a NATO ally. From a country we are treaty-bound to defend.

The President of the United States is threatening to invade a friendly nation and steal their territory because he wants it.

What the literal Hell is going on?

Greenland Did Nothing Wrong

Greenland is not our property, and it never has been.

It belongs to Denmark, has belonged to Denmark for centuries, and the people who live there are not Americans, have never been Americans, and have made it abundantly clear they do not want to become Americans. They are a hearty, peaceful nation of people who live in one of the harshest climates on Earth, minding their own business, threatening absolutely no one.

I cannot wait to hear how MAGA justifies America invading an Arctic nation of Danish fisherman…

They are not drug traffickers. They are not terrorists. They are not hostile actors plotting against American interests. They are our allies, for God’s sake. Denmark has been a NATO ally for over seventy years, and Danish soldiers have fought and died alongside American troops in Afghanistan. These people are our friends, or at least they were until the President of the United States announced plans to annex their homeland like some kind of Arctic shopping spree.

If you are still supporting Donald Trump at this point, you are not a Republican in any meaningful sense of the word. You are a member of a cult, so deep in the sycophantic fever dream that you cannot see what is directly in front of your face: a man who is attempting to become a dictator, telling you exactly what he is doing, while you cheer like it is a professional wrestling match.

Before You Call Me a Democrat

I stopped supporting Trump when the Epstein documents became impossible to ignore. I thought that would be the end of him, that the evidence of decades of association with a prolific child sex trafficker would finally wake people up. Instead, his supporters shrugged, called it fake news, and went right back to worshipping the ground he stumbles across.

And now here we are, watching him announce plans to invade allied nations, and the MAGA crowd is cheering louder than ever.

Let me remind you of a few things before you call me a Democrat in Republican skin.

Remember when Trump was claiming Clinton was going to prison and then did absolutely nothing when he had the power to lock her up? I sure do!

This man ran his entire 2016 campaign on “Lock Her Up.” For years, he whipped crowds into a frenzy chanting about how Hillary Clinton was a traitor who had committed high treason, who had leaked classified information, who needed to be prosecuted and imprisoned. He had four years in the White House with his own Attorney General, his own DOJ, his own FBI director. He could have done it. He pressured Sessions. He pressured Barr. He publicly demanded prosecution over and over again.

And what happened? Nothing. The investigation quietly closed without charges right before he left office.

Ask yourself why. Ask yourself why the man who built a political movement on jailing Hillary Clinton did absolutely nothing when he had the power to actually do it. I will tell you why: because they are all working together. Because the two-party system is theater designed to keep you angry at your neighbor instead of the people actually robbing you blind. Because it is easier to control a divided populace than a united one.

Divide et impera. Divide and rule. The Romans knew it. Every empire since has known it. And now you are living through it, cheering for one team while both teams answer to the same owners.

The online drug dealer that started the current Fentanyl crisis was recently pardoned by Trump and somehow he claims we invaded Venezuela over drugs? Does that make sense?

This man pardoned Ross Ulbricht, the founder of Silk Road, the largest dark web drug marketplace in history. Ulbricht facilitated the sale of billions of dollars worth of illegal drugs, including the fentanyl and opioids that have devastated American communities and killed tens of thousands of our citizens. Trump set him free, and then, with a straight face, told us we needed to invade Venezuela to fight drug trafficking.

The hypocrisy is so staggering it would be funny if it were not so goddamn dangerous.

Meanwhile, our own cities are overflowing with homeless addicts. Walk through any major American downtown and you will step over people nodding off on fentanyl, people sleeping in tents, people who have fallen through every crack in a system that does not give a damn about them. We cannot solve the drug crisis in Philadelphia or San Francisco or Chicago, but we are going to “run” Venezuela? We cannot keep American citizens off the streets, but we are going to govern a foreign nation we just invaded?

This man cannot run a lap around the backyard of the White House without getting winded, but he is going to run an empire spanning the Western Hemisphere? He couldn’t even run a casino!

Where the hell is Ronald Reagan when you need him?

Reagan understood the difference between American strength and American overreach. Reagan won the Cold War without invading our allies. Reagan believed in American exceptionalism, but he understood that our exceptional status came from our principles, not from our willingness to bully smaller nations into submission.

The Republican Party I grew up believing in would have impeached any president who announced plans to annex allied territory. The Republican Party I voted for my entire adult life would have recognized this for what it is: the actions of a would-be dictator who has lost his mind.

But that party is dead, replaced by a cult of personality that will follow this man anywhere, even over a cliff, even into the death of the republic itself.

From Venezuela to Greenland in 48 Hours

Two days ago, American special forces kidnapped the president of Venezuela from his bed in the middle of the night. The official justification was drug trafficking, a story that falls apart the moment you examine the evidence, but at least they tried to provide a justification. At least they pretended there was a legal basis for what they did.

They are not pretending anymore.

When asked what legal right the United States has to take territory from Denmark, a NATO ally we are treaty-bound to defend, Trump’s answer was breathtakingly simple: we need it for national security.

That is not a legal argument. That is not a diplomatic position. That is a statement that the United States can take whatever it wants from whoever has it, and the only justification required is that we want it.

The Danish Prime Minister responded by warning that if the United States invades Greenland, NATO is finished. The alliance that has kept the peace in Europe for seventy-five years, that defeated the Soviet Union without firing a shot, that represents the most successful collective security arrangement in human history, would be destroyed because one man wants to add more territory to his collection.

And Trump’s response? He has “no timeline” but he is “very serious.”

Why Greenland? Why Now?

Here is the question that nobody in the mainstream media seems to be asking: why does Donald Trump suddenly need Greenland so badly that he is willing to destroy NATO to get it?

The official answer is “national security,” but that is not an answer, that is a category. What specific national security threat does Greenland pose? Is Denmark planning to invade us? Are the Inuit people massing on our northern border? Is there a secret army of polar bears training for amphibious assault?

The Real Reason: Silicon Valley Wants to Buy a Country

Here is what the mainstream media is not telling you, and what finally made the pieces click into place for me.

I spoke with a geopolitical analyst who pointed me toward something called the “network state” movement, and once you understand what it is, Trump’s obsession with Greenland stops looking like the random fixation of a senile real estate developer and starts looking like something far more sinister.

A group of Silicon Valley billionaires has decided that democracy is inefficient and outdated. They want to create new territories, essentially tiny corporate countries under their total control, where they can build whatever dystopian techno-future they imagine without pesky things like voters or regulations or human rights getting in the way. They call these projects “network states,” and they have been planning this for years.

There is a startup called Praxis that has raised over $525 million to build a new city from scratch. The investors include funds connected to Peter Thiel, Sam Altman, and Marc Andreessen, the same billionaires who have been whispering in Trump’s ear and funding the MAGA movement. Until recently, Praxis openly marketed itself as a “network state” project, declaring it would be “the first network state and the next America.” They have since scrubbed that language from their website, probably because their next target is Greenland and they do not want people connecting the dots.

Think about what Greenland offers these people. It is three times the size of Texas with only 57,000 residents, which means almost no one to object when billionaires show up to claim the land. It sits on top of massive rare earth mineral deposits, oil and gas reserves, and resources that will only become more accessible as climate change melts the ice. It is, in the minds of these tech oligarchs, the perfect blank canvas for their corporate utopia.

Now look at who Trump appointed as ambassador to Denmark: Ken Howery, a man with deep connections to Peter Thiel. Look at who visited Greenland to lay the groundwork: JD Vance, whose entire political career was funded by Peter Thiel. When the commander of the US military base in Greenland pledged that American and Danish flags would “fly proudly together,” she was fired.

This is not random. This is not Trump being Trump. This is a coordinated operation by tech billionaires to use the American military as their personal colonization force so they can steal an entire country and turn it into a corporate fiefdom.

One of the architects of this movement, a man named Balaji Srinivasan, calls the network state concept “tech Zionism,” which tells you everything you need to know about how these people see themselves. They believe they are a chosen people destined to build a promised land, and they do not care how many democracies they have to destroy or how many allied nations they have to betray to get there.

If you are a MAGA Republican reading this right now, and you still believe Donald Trump is fighting for you, I need you to understand something: you are being used.

Trump does not give a damn about you. He does not give a damn about America. He cares about money and power, about making his family part of a new class of techno-aristocrats who will rule over the rest of us like feudal lords. You are not his supporter. You are his useful idiot, cheering at rallies while billionaires carve up the world and laugh at how easy it was to convince you that a man who lives in a golden tower and shits on a golden toilet is somehow your champion.

Excuse my language but… ‘Wake the fuck up.’

These billionaires are not building a better future for your children. They are building a future where your children are serfs in a corporate dystopia, where democracy is a quaint memory, where the only law that matters is whatever Peter Thiel and Elon Musk decide is profitable.

And you are helping them do it. Every rally you attend, every flag you wave, every time you defend this insanity online, you are helping a group of oligarchs dismantle the republic that your grandparents fought to protect.

I know that I am a Republican who no longer recognizes his party. I know that I love my country and I am terrified of what it is becoming.

Something is deeply wrong. The center is not holding. We are watching the birth of an empire, and most of us do not even know it.

Wake up. Please. Before it is too late.

Before we are all saying “All Hail Caesar” and trying to remember what freedom used to feel like.

