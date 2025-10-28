They voted for him twice. Believed the promises. Trusted that a businessman would understand what it means to work hard and still come up short. Now Sarah and Mike sit at their kitchen table in Pennsylvania, staring at an empty pantry and two hungry kids. Their three-year-old doesn’t understand why there’s no milk. Their six-year-old has stopped asking for snacks. The SNAP benefits that kept them afloat? Gone. Not because they did anything wrong. Not because they’re lazy. Because a billionaire playing government shutdown chicken decided their children make good bargaining chips. Mike works fifty hours a week at a warehouse. Sarah cleans houses. Together they make just enough to not qualify for much, but not enough to actually live. The food stamps bridged that gap. Past tense. They thought they were voting for someone who’d fight for families like theirs.

They were wrong.

I know what Sarah and Mike’s kids are going through because I lived it thirty years ago. I grew up in a trailer. My parents were once dirt poor. Before my Dad got a good job, we relied on food banks and food stamps or my sister and I would have gone days without eating a single healthy meal. I’m not speculating about what happens when kids don’t eat. I lived it. I watched my parents’ faces as they figured out how to stretch $50 in food stamps across a week. I remember the shame my mother felt using them at the grocery store while people behind us in line rolled their eyes.

My sister is a pediatric oncologist now. A children’s cancer doctor.

She saves kids’ lives for a living. If it wasn’t for food stamps, our brains would not have developed properly and we would not have been able to achieve anything with our lives beyond manual labor or being a drain on society. Food stamps made the difference between a future and no future. Between neurons firing correctly and cognitive deficits we’d fight our whole lives. My sister would probably be waiting tables in some dive bar instead of curing children’s cancer. That’s not hyperbole. That’s neuroscience.

A malnourished child becomes a cognitively impaired adult, and we built a system to prevent that, and now this billionaire is ripping it apart.

And I voted for him.

Twice. Because I believed he understood people like us. I believed he’d actually help the working class instead of just talking about it. I believed the promises.

I’m not some liberal activist who hated him from day one.

I’m someone who grew up poor, who knows what it means to struggle, who thought finally someone was going to fight for families like mine. Instead? Tax cuts for the rich. Federal troops deployed against U.S. citizens in cities that don’t want them there. Putin pointing Russian nukes at us for the first time in decades because this guy managed to piss him off. And 42 million Americans losing food assistance. For what? So he can play king.

You know what kings do? They build monuments to themselves. Palaces. Towers with their names in gold letters. Grand halls where they can look down on the peasants and remind everyone who’s in charge. They tear down what came before, erase history, and replace it with their own image. They don’t care about the cost. They don’t care what gets destroyed in the process. Because it’s not about function.

It’s about ego.

It’s about legacy. It’s about making sure everyone knows who the most important person in the room is.

Your tax-dollars hard at work.

Let me tell you about the ballroom. Trump’s tearing down the East Wing of the White House. The whole thing. Reduced to rubble. To build a $300 million ballroom. Who the hell throws balls anymore? I’ll tell you who. People who think they’re going to be king. He claims he’s paying for it himself, says he raised $350 million from private donors, plays the generous billionaire funding his own party palace. Fine.

Except the same week he’s demolishing a historic landmark to build his dance floor, he’s demanding the Department of Justice pay him $230 million in legal fees.

You see that? Three hundred million dollar ballroom. Two hundred thirty million dollar shakedown of the DOJ. That’s almost the exact same number. You think that’s a coincidence? He’s not paying for the ballroom. You are. The taxpayer is. He’s just running it through the DOJ first so he can pretend he’s being generous.

And before you Trump nuts start foaming at the mouth and unsubscribing in droves, use your brain.

Look at what this guy has actually been doing since he’s been in office. It is NOT what he promised. Yeah, he’s done some good things.

But he’s also taking food out of the mouths of little kids so he can throw parties for billionaires while doing his shake weight dance.

He’s ripping down part of the White House to build a ballroom. A ballroom! This is not helping the working class. This is a delusional egotist who wants to be King of America. Wake up. We got duped. All of us.

The Jesus You Claim to Follow Would Be Flipping Tables

Matthew 25. Read it. Jesus doesn’t stutter. “I was hungry and you gave me nothing to eat.” Not “I was hungry but first let me check if you deserved food.” Not “I was hungry but you might spend it on junk food so never mind.” He draws a straight line: ignore the hungry, go to hell. Literally. “Depart from me, you cursed, into the eternal fire.” That’s Jesus talking. He’s describing the final judgment, separating sheep from goats, and the test is simple: did you feed the hungry?

Call yourself Christian but think starving kids is acceptable? Judgment Day’s going to be real rough for you I’d wager.

This isn’t optional Christianity. This isn’t a suggestion. This is THE test. When you stand before God, he’s not going to ask if you went to church or if you voted Republican. He’s going to ask if you fed his children when they were hungry. And “but they might abuse the system” isn’t going to cut it.

Proverbs 21:13 lays it out clean: “Whoever closes his ear to the cry of the poor will himself call out and not be answered.” You want God to hear your prayers? Then listen when the poor cry out. It’s transactional. God made the rules, not me.

I wonder if the idiot that made this realizes child labor is illegal?

And this garbage people keep posting about “if you don’t work, you don’t eat”? That’s 2 Thessalonians 3:10, ripped so far out of context it’s in another galaxy. Paul was talking to a specific church where people had literally quit their jobs because they thought Jesus was coming back next week. They were mooching while waiting for the rapture. He was NOT talking about children. Or the disabled. Or people like my parents who worked themselves half to death and still couldn’t afford food.

Weaponizing scripture to starve kids is about as un-Christian as it gets.

Jesus fed five thousand people. Didn’t check their employment records. Didn’t means-test the loaves and fishes. Didn’t verify they’d tried hard enough to get their own food. He saw hungry people and fed them. Period. That was the miracle. Not the multiplication of bread. The miracle was basic human compassion.

Isaiah 58 couldn’t be clearer. God says he doesn’t want your prayers if you’re ignoring hungry people. “Is not this the fast that I choose: to loose the bonds of wickedness, to let the oppressed go free, and to break every yoke? Is it not to share your bread with the hungry?” You can’t worship your way past feeding people. The door to heaven has a bouncer, and he’s checking whether you fed the hungry. That’s it. That’s the test.

This Isn’t Complicated Unless You’re Trying to Miss the Point

Let’s start with what actually happens when a kid doesn’t eat. Their brain shrinks. Neural pathways that should be forming don’t. Executive function goes to hell. The prefrontal cortex, the part that handles decision-making and impulse control, develops like a plant in a closet. This isn’t metaphor. This is neuroscience. This is what happens to children when they’re hungry.

And 40% of SNAP recipients are children. Not welfare queens. Not drug addicts. Children.

Another 20% are elderly people who worked their whole lives until their bodies gave out. Ten percent are disabled folks who’d love to work but can’t.

If you’re sitting there sharing memes about lazy people trading food stamps for beer while actual children go hungry - you are human freakin’ garbage.

My parents worked. My dad busted his ass until he finally got a decent job when I was ten. Before that? Food stamps kept us alive. Kept our brains developing. Gave us a shot. Now Trump’s taking that shot away from millions of kids just like Sarah and Mike’s three-year-old and six-year-old.

My dad put in sixty-hour weeks. My mom took whatever work she could find. And they still needed food stamps. Not because they were lazy. Because wages haven’t kept pace with the cost of living for thirty years, and we built a system where working full time doesn’t cover rent and food. So we created SNAP to bridge that gap. It worked. Kids like me and my sister got to eat. Got to develop normally. Got to have futures.

Now Trump’s doing to Sarah and Mike’s kids what would have destroyed me and my sister. The government shut down October 1st. SNAP will lose funding November 1st. Forty-two million people. Millions of children. And the same administration that found $300 million for a ballroom, that’s demanding $230 million from the DOJ to pay for it, that gave massive tax cuts to corporations and the wealthy, claims there’s no money for food stamps. They’re not tapping the $6 billion contingency fund. Not because they can’t.

Because they won’t.

This administration wants chaos. They want people in the streets. They want violence. They want an excuse to declare martial law. Think about it. Trump’s already calling himself a “king” on Twitter. Already talking about a third term even though the Constitution explicitly forbids it. The only way that happens is if massive civil unrest gives him the excuse to suspend democracy. And what do you think is going to happen when 20 million parents with starving kids are marching in cities all across America? With tens of thousands of armed-to-the-teeth federal troops already deployed in those same cities? It’s like he had this all planned out from the start. He’s spelling out his desire for dictatorship in real time and you keep ignoring it. You refuse to see it. Listen, I got fooled too. But I’m intelligent enough to admit I was conned before it destroys our nation’s 250-year history. Recognize what is happening before it’s too late. The question is: are you?

My sister saves children’s lives now because food stamps gave her developing brain the nutrients it needed. How many more doctors, engineers, teachers, scientists are we losing because we decided hungry kids aren’t worth the investment? How many future cancer researchers are we creating cognitive deficits in right now because some billionaire needed leverage in a budget fight? Because he needed money for a ballroom?

You want to call yourself Christian? Then act like it. Christ didn’t poll test his compassion. Didn’t check voting records before feeding people. The Good Samaritan didn’t ask the beaten man for his employment history. This is Christianity 101. The stuff you allegedly learned in Sunday school. Feed the hungry. Period. No conditions. No means testing. No “but they might abuse it.” Feed them.

Using children as negotiating chips doesn’t make you a shrewd politician. It makes you a monster. Defending that monster doesn’t make you fiscally responsible. It makes you complicit. You can’t serve God and mammon. Matthew 6:24. You’ve made your choice. You’ve traded hungry children for tax breaks and convinced yourselves you’re the victims. You’re not the victim. Sarah and Mike’s three-year-old crying because her stomach hurts is the victim. Their six-year-old who stopped asking for food is the victim. I would have been a victim if not for food stamps thirty years ago.

This is the guy I voted for twice. This is what I get for believing. Tax cuts for his rich friends. A quarter-billion-dollar shakedown of his own Justice Department to fund his party palace. Hungry children used as leverage. And you’re sitting there defending him because you can’t admit you were conned too.

I’m done. I voted for this guy twice and he played us. He played all of us who believed he’d fight for working families. Instead he’s building his palace on the bones of the White House, making taxpayers fund it through a DOJ shakedown, cutting benefits for the poor, and playing king. Literally calling himself a king. Tearing down a historic building to throw balls because apparently this is 18th century France and we’re all just peasants.

Wake up. Look at what he’s actually doing versus what he promised. This isn’t helping you. This isn’t helping your kids. This is a billionaire treating the presidency like his personal piggy bank while children go hungry. And when you stand before God and try to explain why you let his children starve while defending a man who stole money to build a ballroom, Matthew 25 is going to haunt you. The goats don’t get a second chance. They don’t get to explain their political reasoning. They just go to hell.

Maybe start acting like you believe the book you claim to follow. Because right now, you’re failing the test.

If you voted for Trump and you’re offended by this article, understand something: I voted for him twice. Because he lied to to get elected. He lied to us all. I’m smart enough to recognize when a used car salesman is trying to dump a lemon on me, and I’m sure you are too. So why don’t you see what our President is doing now? This man is no Christian. This man is not godly. If you don’t like what I have to say, if you think kids should go hungry because a small percentage of SNAP recipients are trading them for drugs or buying junk food, then just unsubscribe. You do not belong on a Christian newsletter in the first place. Maybe you’d be better off admitting your god is money, not the Father of Christ.