Breaking News: The President Has Gone Too Far
Trump Illegally Ordered Airstrikes on Iran Without Authorization from Congress
Trump’s Iran Strike Proves He’s a Liar, a Warmonger, and a Danger to the World
I voted for Donald Trump. Not because I thought he was a saint, but because I believed him when he said he’d end the endless wars. I believed he might break the cycle of foreign entanglements and put America first — not in the empty, jingoistic sense, but in the real, grounded way: no more kids shipped overseas to fight wars that don’t benefit anyone but defense contractors and foreign governments. I was wrong. And if you still think this man cares about peace, you’re lying to yourself.
Because a few minutes before I started working on this article, Donald Trump bombed Iran. Without Congressional approval. Without public debate. Without a shred of diplomacy.
And for what?
Trump said back in 2013 that Obama was a “warmonger” who would start a war wit…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Wise Wolf to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.