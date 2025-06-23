“I will stop the chaos in the Middle East, and I will prevent World War Three.”— Donald J. Trump, campaign speech, 2023 So why did he just bomb the hell out of Iran?

Trump’s Iran Strike Proves He’s a Liar, a Warmonger, and a Danger to the World

I voted for Donald Trump. Not because I thought he was a saint, but because I believed him when he said he’d end the endless wars. I believed he might break the cycle of foreign entanglements and put America first — not in the empty, jingoistic sense, but in the real, grounded way: no more kids shipped overseas to fight wars that don’t benefit anyone but defense contractors and foreign governments. I was wrong. And if you still think this man cares about peace, you’re lying to yourself.

Because a few minutes before I started working on this article, Donald Trump bombed Iran. Without Congressional approval. Without public debate. Without a shred of diplomacy.

And for what?

Trump said back in 2013 that Obama was a “warmonger” who would start a war wit…