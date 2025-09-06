The Wise Wolf

The Wise Wolf

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Hannah Hicks's avatar
Hannah Hicks
Sep 7Edited

Interesting piece! Having been aware of what the book of Enoch teaches, yet involved in spiritual warfare with Christians largely unaware of these details, I take the things of the book of Enoch with a grain of salt. Some things in there could well be true. Maybe all of it. Maybe none of it.

But whether all of it is, or half, or none, makes no difference to me as a believer.

If you name the Name of Christ, and abide in him, love him, keep his commandments, the evil one cannot touch you, and if he is allowed to, it’s only for your benefit.

Those who pray and call out to God, the Living God for help, WILL receive it, regardless of their knowledge.

I have never once witnessed a lack of esoteric knowledge (regardless of factual accuracy) have an effect on a believers deliverance.

It doesn’t affect Gods ability to save at all, even if it is true, so I don’t feel any responsibility at all to “make others aware”.

Following the Holy Spirit is what we are called to do.

I don’t say that to dismiss out of

hand perhaps the occasional usefulness of extra knowledge, only to emphasize that the esoteric is a poor substitute for faith and trust in God.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
18 replies
Susanna Mills's avatar
Susanna Mills
Sep 6

Keep your eyes fixed upon Jesus Christ, the author and perfecter of our faith. It is only through him, and the mighty power of his name that is above all names, that we are victorious against evil principalities and powers.

‘But seek ye first the kingdom of God, and his righteousness, and all these things shall be ministered unto you.’ (Matt6)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
207 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Wise Wolf Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture