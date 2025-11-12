You know the feeling. You’re sitting in class, at the office Christmas party, or maybe even just scrolling through your feed and someone drops the “Christianity is just recycled pagan myths” bomb. Or maybe it’s the smug “sky daddy” comments. Or someone links that Zeitgeist video for the thousandth time like they’ve just discovered fire. And you’re supposed to sit there and take it, smile politely, maybe mumble something about respecting different beliefs while they treat your faith like it’s equivalent to believing in Santa Claus.

I get it. I live it. And I’m tired of pretending this is normal.

Here’s something nobody wants to talk about: Christianity gets a special kind of hatred that other religions don’t face, at least not in the same organized, industrial way. Sure, people crack jokes about all religions. But there’s an entire publishing industry, a whole academic cottage industry, dedicated specifically to “proving” Christianity is false. Richard Dawkins built a career on it. Bart Ehrman writes bestseller after bestseller about how the Bible can’t be trusted. Netflix documentaries, YouTube channels, college courses, all systematically targeting the historical claims of Christianity.

Show me the equivalent for Buddhism. Show me the mainstream book tours and TED talks dedicated to proving Hinduism is a lie. They don’t exist, not at this scale. And before you say “well, those religions don’t make exclusive truth claims,” stop and think about Islam. Islam absolutely makes exclusive truth claims. Where are the bestselling books in Barnes and Noble’s front window about how Muhammad never existed?

There’s something unique happening here, and I don’t think it’s an accident.

The Usual Suspects: What They’re Actually Saying

Let’s run through the greatest hits of anti-Christian arguments so you’re not caught flat-footed.

“Jesus is just a copy of pagan gods like Horus and Mithras.”

This is the Zeitgeist argument, and it’s been thoroughly debunked but refuses to die. The claims about Horus being born of a virgin on December 25th, having 12 disciples, and being resurrected? Made up. Just flat-out fabricated. You can check actual Egyptology sources and none of that is in the ancient texts.

The Horus myths are weird and complicated and bear no resemblance to the Gospel accounts.

Same with Mithras. The supposed parallels come from Mithraic practices that developed AFTER Christianity, not before. The direction of influence, if any, went the other way.

Christian scholars like Edwin Yamauchi and Gary Habermas have written detailed responses to every single alleged parallel, and they fall apart under scrutiny. But here’s the thing: the people sharing these claims don’t care about scrutiny. It sounds smart, it makes Christianity look derivative, and that’s enough.

“The Bible has been changed so many times, we can’t trust it.”

We have more ancient manuscripts of the New Testament than any other ancient document. We’re talking over 5,800 Greek manuscripts, plus thousands more in other languages. For comparison, we have maybe 10 decent manuscripts of Julius Caesar’s writings, and nobody questions whether he crossed the Rubicon.

Yes, there are variations in the manuscripts. Most are spelling differences or word order. The handful of significant textual questions don’t affect any major Christian doctrine. We know what the original texts said with greater certainty than we know what Plato or Aristotle wrote.

Bart Ehrman loves to make hay out of textual variants, but even he admits we can reconstruct the original New Testament with overwhelming accuracy. He just doesn’t lead with that part.

“There’s no evidence Jesus existed.”

This one’s almost funny because it’s so fringe that even atheist historians roll their eyes at it. We have references to Jesus from Josephus, Tacitus, Pliny the Younger, and the Talmud, all from non-Christian sources within decades of his death. The historical consensus, including among non-Christian scholars, is that Jesus was a real person who was crucified under Pontius Pilate.

The question isn’t whether Jesus existed. The question is whether he rose from the dead. And that’s where the real fight is.

Why Christianity? A Spiritual Reality

Here’s where I’m going to say something that will get me labeled a conspiracy theorist by some people, but I don’t care because it’s true: there is a coordinated spiritual opposition to Christianity specifically.

Not because I’m paranoid. Because the Bible tells us to expect exactly this.

Jesus said “If the world hates you, keep in mind that it hated me first” (John 15:18). Paul wrote that “our struggle is not against flesh and blood, but against the rulers, against the authorities, against the powers of this dark world” (Ephesians 6:12). We’re told repeatedly that following Christ means facing opposition.

Why only Christianity? Because Christianity makes a claim that no other religion makes in quite the same way: that God himself became human, died, and rose from the dead to defeat sin and death. That’s not just “here’s a nice philosophy” or “here’s a path to enlightenment.” It’s “here’s what actually happened in history, and it changes everything.”

That claim is either the most important truth in human history or it’s the most dangerous lie. There’s no middle ground. And if it’s true, if there really are spiritual forces opposed to God, then of course they’re going to attack it. You don’t waste ammunition on targets that don’t matter.

The enemy isn’t stupid. He’s not going to pour resources into discrediting religions that are already leading people away from Christ. But Christianity? That’s the threat. That’s where the battle is.

How to Actually Respond

So what do you do when someone hits you with this stuff?

First, don’t panic. You’re not required to have a PhD in ancient history to defend your faith. Sometimes the most powerful response is simply “I’ve looked into that claim and it doesn’t hold up, but more importantly, I know Jesus is real because of what he’s done in my life.” Personal testimony is not nothing.

Second, do your homework. You don’t need to know everything, but knowing the basics about textual reliability, archaeological evidence, and the bankruptcy of the pagan copycat theories will serve you well. Read some actual Christian apologetics. Not because you’re trying to win debates, but because you deserve to know that your faith has intellectual credibility.

Third, recognize when someone isn’t actually asking questions in good faith. If someone just wants to mock you, you’re not obligated to engage. Jesus told his disciples to shake the dust off their feet and move on when people rejected the message. Sometimes the most Christian thing you can do is walk away.

Fourth, remember who you’re really fighting. It’s not the smug atheist in your philosophy class. It’s not Richard Dawkins or Bart Ehrman. They’re people who need Jesus just like everyone else. The real enemy is the one who wants to convince you that your faith is foolish, that you’re alone, that you should just give up and blend in.

Don’t give him the satisfaction.

You’re Not Crazy

I want to end with this: you’re not imagining it. The opposition to Christianity is real, it’s organized, and it’s intense in a way that’s different from criticism of other faiths. Anyone who tells you otherwise isn’t paying attention.

But here’s the thing they don’t tell you in those “Christianity debunked” videos: the faith has survived 2,000 years of opposition. Roman persecution. Islamic conquest. Enlightenment skepticism. Communist suppression. And it’s still here. Still growing, actually, in places where it faces the most opposition.

That should tell you something.

The gates of hell will not prevail against the church. Jesus promised that. And some YouTuber with a half-baked theory about Mithras isn’t going to be the one to finally take down what emperors and armies couldn’t.

Stand firm. Know what you believe and why. And don’t let anyone make you feel stupid for following Christ.

You’re in good company, better company than they know.

