The Wise Wolf

The Wise Wolf

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
SH's avatar
SH
1h

Yes. That's it exactly.

People don't like to be told they are wrong, sinful. To see it written that the things you are doing are morally wrong, are against the will of God really shakes them up. It's the Sin in each of us fighting to be God ourselves that fights back so hard. We are not God. We have a spark of God available to us, but we must submit ourselves to Him to fan that small flame into something worthwhile.

Pride is one of the biggest sins for a reason. You are not showing "love" to someone by tolerating their sin and pride. You are showing LOVE when you offer correction and showing the correct way to get closer to God.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Meg's avatar
Meg
9m

Great article, thank you. Let me add further evidence. We don't support going to Vegas but our elderly parents like to play slots at the local casino, and it allows us to enjoy time with them. Slot themes include dragon, asian, pig, Americana, fairy tale, fantasy, etc.

But no Jesus. Think about that.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Wise Wolf Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture