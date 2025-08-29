The Wise Wolf

The Wise Wolf

The Wise Wolf
Aug 29

If the President wanted to end the war in Ukraine - this is how real detente works:

Step 1: Acknowledge Reality

Stop pretending this isn't a proxy war between the US and Russia. Everyone knows it is. Russia knows it, Ukraine knows it, we know it. The charade is pointless and prevents real negotiation.

Step 2: Direct US-Russia Negotiations

Bypass Ukraine entirely for the framework talks. This pisses off Ukraine, but they're not the ones with nuclear weapons pointed at each other. The real dispute is between Washington and Moscow about NATO expansion, sphere of influence, and European security architecture.

Step 3: Offer Putin Something He Actually Wants

Written guarantee that Ukraine never joins NATO

Formal recognition of Crimea as Russian territory (it's been 11 years, they're not giving it back)

Autonomous status for Donetsk and Luhansk with Russian security guarantees

Lifting of sanctions in phases tied to withdrawal milestones

Step 4: Give Ukraine Something Worth Taking

Marshall Plan-level reconstruction funding ($100+ billion)

EU membership fast-track

Security guarantees from US (not NATO, but bilateral)

Keep all territory except Crimea and negotiated autonomous regions

Step 5: Create Face-Saving Narrative for All Sides

Putin tells Russians he "denazified" Ukraine and prevented NATO expansion

Ukraine tells their people they saved 80% of their country and got EU membership

Trump tells Americans he ended the war Biden couldn't, made the greatest deal in history, and prevented World War III

Step 6: Immediate Implementation

Ceasefire within 72 hours

Russian withdrawal to agreed lines within 30 days

International monitoring force (non-NATO countries like India, Brazil)

Prisoner exchanges and humanitarian corridors

The Trump Reality:

Trump actually has advantages here that Biden didn't. Putin respects strength and Trump's unpredictability. Putin also knows Trump isn't ideologically committed to Ukrainian victory the way the Democratic foreign policy establishment was. Trump can make deals Democrats couldn't without being called traitors.

But Trump's ego problem after Alaska means he might be too wounded to negotiate rationally. That's the real danger - his need to look tough after getting schooled might prevent the pragmatic dealmaking that could actually end this thing.

Mooon
Aug 29

At the Alaska meeting, Mr. Putin was very friendly and cordial, even after the idiotic fighter jet scramble as they were walking into the place. Trump acted like a smug asshole when he spoke. I felt totally ashamed.

