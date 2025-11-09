In an era when Americans are more divided than ever, perhaps it’s time we listen to a cowboy philosopher who saw through the political theater nearly a century ago. Will Rogers, humorist, social commentator, and one of America’s most beloved entertainers, had a gift for cutting through political nonsense with razor-sharp wit and uncommon sense. His observations about politicians, power, and the American people remain not just relevant, but urgently necessary today.

Who Was Will Rogers?

Will Rogers was born in 1879 in Indian Territory (now Oklahoma) and rose from humble cowboy roots to become one of the most influential voices in American media during the 1920s and 30s. Part Cherokee, Rogers understood what it meant to be on the outside looking in at the corridors of power. He performed rope tricks in vaudeville, starred in films, wrote a daily newspaper column read by 40 million Americans, and became a trusted voice of reason during some of the nation’s darkest hours, including the Great Depression.

But what made Rogers truly special wasn’t his celebrity. It was his ability to speak truth to power while never losing touch with ordinary Americans. He attended both Republican and Democratic conventions, skewered politicians of all stripes with equal enthusiasm, and never pretended the people in Washington had your best interests at heart.

Will Rogers on Politics: Timeless Wisdom

Rogers had an uncanny ability to expose the absurdity of politics with simple, devastating observations:

“I don’t make jokes. I just watch the government and report the facts.”

This wasn’t just a punchline. It was Rogers’ philosophy. He understood that the greatest comedy was simply holding up a mirror to those in power and letting Americans see what their “representatives” were actually doing.

“We have the best Congress money can buy.”

Written nearly 100 years ago, this observation cuts even deeper today. Rogers saw clearly what many Americans are only now waking up to: our government doesn’t represent the people. It represents whoever writes the biggest checks.

“The difference between death and taxes is death doesn’t get worse every time Congress meets.”

Rogers understood that politicians of both parties had one thing in common: they’d gladly pick your pocket while promising to protect you.

“Alexander Hamilton started the U.S. Treasury with nothing, and that was the closest our country has ever been to being even.”

The fiscal irresponsibility Rogers observed in his time would seem quaint compared to what we’re witnessing today.

“This country has gotten where it is in spite of politics, not by the aid of it.”

Perhaps his most important observation: America’s greatness has never come from Washington. It comes from regular people doing extraordinary things despite the obstacles thrown up by those in power.

It’s Time to Wake Up, America

Will Rogers was a real American. A real cowboy. Someone who understood that the game in Washington was rigged against ordinary people. And if he were alive today, he’d be raising holy hell about what’s happening to this country.

Right now, as you read this, 42 million Americans (including millions of children) are facing food insecurity because SNAP benefits have been frozen during a government shutdown. This is happening during the holiday season. Thanksgiving is weeks away, and families across this nation don’t know how they’ll afford daily essentials, let alone a holiday meal.

Let me be clear: this isn’t about Democrats or Republicans. This is about politicians holding children hostage for political leverage. This is the behavior of a corrupt empire more concerned with power than people, the kind of decay that brought down ancient Rome.

And before anyone starts with the tired rhetoric about SNAP costing too much, let’s talk about real numbers. The entire SNAP program costs roughly $96 billion annually. Meanwhile, during President Trump’s first term alone, the national debt increased by $7.81 trillion, a 39% increase. His current legislative agenda is projected to add another $3 to $4 trillion to the deficit over the next decade, according to the Congressional Budget Office.

Where did all that money go? Not to hungry children. Not to struggling families. While politicians debate whether we can afford to feed Americans, they had no problem exploding the deficit. SNAP is a drop in the bucket, a rounding error, compared to the fiscal irresponsibility we’ve witnessed.

The Real Enemy Isn’t Each Other

This isn’t about Democrat versus Republican anymore. That division is exactly what they want. It keeps us fighting each other while they rob us blind. The real fight is between regular Americans and an emerging oligarchy that has been systematically taking control of this country for the last 40 years.

The Koch brothers, foreign billionaires, corporate lobbyists, and even governments with interests opposed to American values have all been able to buy influence in Washington because money has become the only language our political system understands. We’ve become so enamored with wealth that it’s become the goal of life rather than a tool to make living easier.

There have been exceptions. Voices in the wilderness like Ron and Rand Paul, who spent their careers fighting against the consolidation of power and the growth of the federal leviathan. But they were never given the media coverage they deserved because the media is owned by the very same people backing this oligarchic takeover.

A Nation at a Crossroads

Do you want to see food riots in American streets? Do you want to see martial law declared?

Because that’s where this is headed if we don’t change course. We’re watching the same pattern that destroyed Rome, a nation so corrupt that it inevitably collapsed under the weight of its own deceitful powers.

The people in power (and I mean this regardless of party affiliation) are loyal to exactly two things: power and money. These are things that most Americans will never see any of the former and barely a trickle of the latter. And yet we keep voting for the same system, the same political dynasties, the same empty promises.

The Time for Division Is Over

We have to become a unified American people again, or this country will be stolen from us by the super-rich. Not tomorrow. Not in some distant future. It’s happening right now.

Will Rogers understood something that we’ve forgotten: the government isn’t on your side. Never has been. Never will be.

The politicians aren’t your friends. They’re not looking out for you. They’re looking out for themselves and the people who fund their campaigns.

But here’s what Rogers also understood: Americans are tougher than the people trying to control them. We’ve survived worse than this. We built this country not because of the government, but in spite of it. And we can take it back, but only if we stop fighting each other and start looking at who’s really pulling the strings.

So here’s the call to action: stop falling for the political manipulation. Stop thinking your “team” is going to save you while the other team destroys America. They’re on the same team, and you’re not on it. Start demanding accountability. Start raising hell with your representatives. Start voting for people who aren’t bought and paid for.

Will Rogers would tell you the same thing he told Americans during the Depression: the government isn’t going to save you. The people in Washington aren’t worried about whether you can afford groceries. But you, the regular American, you’re stronger than you think. And when you finally get mad enough to unite with your neighbors instead of fighting them, that’s when real change becomes possible.

The choice is yours: keep playing their game, or realize that the only way we win is together.

“Live in such a way that you would not be ashamed to sell your parrot to the town gossip.” — Will Rogers

It’s time we demanded that our politicians live up to that standard. And if they won’t, it’s time we found ones who will.

