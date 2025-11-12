READER ADVISORY: The following article discusses occult practices involving cannibalism, ritual murder, and the consumption of human flesh. These are not theoretical horrors but documented historical practices that continue to surface in Biblical and occult investigations worldwide.

Reader discretion is strongly advised.

My friend dropped this on me over dinner a few years back, casual as asking about the weather: “Ever heard the saying ‘you are what you eat’?” Before I could launch into the usual chat about nutrition, they held up a hand. “There’s an occult double entendre hidden in that seemingly innocuous statement.”

And just like that, we were off down the rabbit hole.

The thing is, they might be onto something. Folk sayings have this peculiar habit of carrying more weight than their simple wording suggests. “Red sky at night, shepherd’s delight” isn’t just a memory aid for children, it’s meteorological observation disguised as nursery rhyme. My friend’s theory goes darker: a lot of these sayings are actually primers, ways of handing down occult wisdom to children before more vigorous indoctrination into the mysteries. The training wheels before the real bicycle.

So what about “you are what you eat”? What if it’s not about carrots and protein at all, but about something far more literal and infinitely more disturbing?

The Cannibal Grimoires

Occult literature doesn’t dance around the subject. Cannibalism features prominently across the grimoire tradition, presented with the clinical precision of laboratory protocols.

The Picatrix, the most infamous Arabic grimoire of astrological magic translated into Latin in the 13th century, calls for rendered infant fat in multiple spells.

The spell for achieving astral flight specifies the fat of an unbaptized child, mixed with specific herbs under particular astronomical alignments. No metaphor. No symbolism. Just instructions.

This pattern repeats across texts and centuries. Shapeshifting spells require the consumption of human flesh. Sometimes the grimoires allow for substitutions, something that was “part” of the target person. Hair might work. Fingernail clippings. Even urine and feces. But the preferred method, the one that appears with disturbing regularity, is flesh itself. Fresh. Consumed.

Why? The standard explanation from magical theory runs along sympathetic lines: consuming part of something gives you power over it, access to its essential qualities. It’s the logic behind ritual cannibalism worldwide, the consumption of enemies to gain their strength. But what if the ancients weren’t being symbolic? What if they understood something we’ve forgotten, or perhaps something we were never meant to know?

Balaam’s Teaching

The Book of Revelation addresses this directly, though most readers miss it entirely. In the letters to the seven churches, Christ condemns those who “hold to the teaching of Balaam, who taught Balak to entice the Israelites to sin so that they ate food sacrificed to idols.” (Revelation 2:14)

Biblical scholars typically interpret this as a prohibition against eating ordinary meals prepared for pagan festivals. Maybe some meat burned on a temple brazier, then served at a community dinner. A violation of dietary law, certainly, but hardly the worst sin catalogued in scripture.

A mother consuming her offspring in David Cronenberg’s 1979 body horror film ‘The Brood’

But that interpretation misses the horror completely. The phrase “food sacrificed to idols” is referring to human sacrifice followed by ritual consumption. The “food” is human flesh, specifically the flesh of sacrificed victims. And historically, horrifically, those victims were typically children. The early church wasn’t condemning participation in pagan potlucks. They were condemning ritual cannibalism, a practice that was contemporary, ongoing, and very real in the ancient world.

This wasn’t primitive superstition or symbolic theatre. This was functional magic, blood religion in its rawest form. And the people practicing it believed, absolutely, that consuming human flesh granted them specific powers. The question we need to ask is: were they wrong?

The Technical Explanation

This is where my friend’s theory gets genuinely unsettling. “Let’s assume there is a race of plasma-based entities,” they said, voice dropping. “Angels, if you want the biblical term. Extremely advanced synthetic beings. Not living in the way we understand life, but able to mimic it. Something like a computer.”

I waited for them to crack a smile. They didn’t.

“DNA is code. It’s programming. Literal instructions written in chemical base pairs. Now, if you had an entity capable of reading that code, parsing it like software, what’s to stop them from changing their form to represent what’s encoded? What’s to stop them from becoming what they consume? I mean, these are fallen angels bro - they aren’t like us. They are something else entirely.”

The implications spread out like a stain. These beings wouldn’t need our biology, wouldn’t be limited by evolutionary constraints. They’d be readers and writers in the book of flesh, able to copy and execute genetic programs at will. Shapeshifters not through ‘magic’ per se but through secret, angelic ‘technology’ so advanced it appears magical.

Famous science-fiction author Arthur C. Clarke said it best:

And if you wanted to become someone, to literally assume their form and function, you’d need their source code. Their DNA. The most reliable way to obtain viable, readable genetic material? Consumption. Preferably of fresh tissue where the code remains intact and uncorrupted.

Children, with their pristine genetic material and high cellular regeneration rates, would provide the cleanest code. The most easily parsed instructions. This isn’t speculation for shock value. This is following the logic to its conclusion. If shapeshifters exist and operate through genetic mimicry, then every historical account of child sacrifice and ritual cannibalism stops being primitive barbarism and becomes something worse: a technology that works, wrapped in religious ritual to disguise its function.

“You are what you eat” isn’t a metaphor. It’s an encoded, occult operational guideline for shapeshifting magick.

The Pattern Across Cultures

Scripture is full of angels taking human form, not as visions but as physical manifestations. The angels who visit Abraham eat his food, a detail that troubled early theologians. The angel who wrestles Jacob through the night leaves him with a dislocated hip. Physical beings. Physical consequences.

Shapeshifter, Trickster, Demon: The Many Faces of Loki

The Nordic tradition speaks more plainly. Loki’s children and their descendants were shapeshifters — tricksters who could wear any face. The term “trickster” appears across cultures with suspicious consistency: Anansi, Coyote, Reynard the Fox, Puck. Always shifting, always between categories, always hungry.

Always consuming.

What if these aren’t separate mythologies but the same phenomenon described through different cultural lenses? What if every culture developed the same stories because every culture encountered the same entities?

“Be alert and of sober mind. Your enemy the devil prowls around like a roaring lion looking for someone to devour.” (1 Peter 5:8)

The verse isn’t metaphor. It’s tactical advice.

The Modern Implications

My friend sat back, finished their drink. “They’re here,” they said with absolute certainty. “They’ve always been here. That’s why every culture has the stories. That’s why the warnings keep showing up in folk wisdom. Because some knowledge is too dangerous to speak plainly, but too important to let die.”

Fallen Angel, Alexandre Cabanel, Oil on Canvas, 1847

The data points line up with sickening precision once you see the pattern. Unexplained disappearances, particularly of children. The persistent warnings across cultures about inviting strangers into your home. The belief that names have power, that knowing someone’s true name gives you control over them. The biblical prohibition against consuming blood.

The grimoires weren’t recording superstition. They were recording technology. The rituals weren’t symbolic. They were functional. And the entities these rituals were designed to serve or summon or become weren’t myths.

They were real. They are real.

“For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places.” (Ephesians 6:12)

Exposure as Weapon

“But everything exposed by the light becomes visible, and everything that is illuminated becomes a light.” (Ephesians 5:13)

I haven’t been able to shake this conversation for almost a decade now. Not because it’s a fun thought experiment, but because once you see the pattern, you can’t unsee it. The folk wisdom, the grimoires, the scripture, the mythology, they’re all saying the same thing in different languages: there are beings among us who can wear any face, and they maintain that ability through consumption.

“You are what you eat” isn’t advice about nutrition. It’s a warning encoded in five words, passed down through generations because the truth was too dangerous to speak plainly but too important to forget.

This article isn’t written to glorify these practices but to expose them, because darkness only has power when we refuse to name it. The first step in fighting monsters is admitting they exist. The second step is learning to recognize them when they’re sitting across from you, smiling with a borrowed face, perhaps commenting on how you look…

‘Almost good enough to eat.’

