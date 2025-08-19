Based on a True Story: Wilbur stared at the bank statement in disbelief. Nearly $300,000 had vanished from their retirement account. At first, he suspected fraud—someone must have stolen their life savings.

But the painful truth was far more personal: his wife, a devoted Sunday school teacher who had spent decades serving their rural community, had been systematically donating tens of thousands of dollars each month to television preachers.

She believed she was helping the needy. Instead, her money was purchasing luxury mansions and private jets for men who had turned the Gospel into a get-rich-quick scheme.