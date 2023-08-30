

Wise Wolf Media is the brainchild of a recently retired (and slightly stir-crazy) former stock analyst and internet marketer. Thanks to his knack for spotting tech trends, he made a small fortune and kissed his 9-to-5 goodbye at the ripe age of 44. Now he spends his days pretending he knows how to surf on the beaches of beautiful Florida, USA, after becoming thoroughly disillusioned by the corporate sector and finding God.

But hold on—before you think he's living the high life as a beach bum, let's backtrack a bit. After two decades as a "professional drinker" (downing a fifth of whiskey daily like it was his job), the "Wise Wolf" finally realized that his Irish grandfather's liver wasn't quite the inheritance he'd hoped for. He's now gloriously sober and spending his time researching Scripture, studying the occult (know thy enemy), and desperately searching for holistic treatments to reverse 20 years of liver abuse.

So instead of sipping his way to oblivion, he decided to do something productive with his time. Well, productive in his own unique way. You see, the "Wise Wolf" isn't exactly a social butterfly. He's the kind of guy who thinks the world is run by people who missed the memo on common sense and wants to fix that.

While the rest of Florida is busy with their daily chaos, our "Wise Wolf" opted for a quieter, quirkier path—alternating between wiping out on waves he has no business attempting to ride and clacking away at his keyboard, dropping financial wisdom between spiritual revelations and detox smoothies.

But hey, don't let his newfound sobriety and questionable surfing skills fool you. The "Wise Wolf" has some serious financial wisdom to share. He's not just howling at the moon; he's dropping nuggets of stock market and crypto brilliance over on Twitter at @wisewolfmoney. Follow him, and you might just find yourself rolling in the dough—no, not the bakery kind, the spendable kind. 🐺💰

Paid Subscribers at Wise Wolf Financial enjoy:

All the same brilliant content we release for free (much to the chagrin of my 22-year-old college journalism student editor and intern, Lily Rose Dawson—the only Gen Z'er I've ever met who seems to understand what the hell is happening in the world today),

PLUS I'll personally buy you a taco on Uber Eats as a reward for your subscription. Yes, you read that right—financial wisdom AND Mexican food delivery. What more could you want?

Just because we release all our content for free doesn't mean we don't need your money. I'm set with my investments, but Lily needs to pay for college, so help the girl out and become a paid subscriber. Your wallet will thank you, your portfolio will thank you, and somewhere in Florida, a reformed whiskey enthusiast will be genuinely grateful you're helping fund the next generation of journalists who actually get it.

Share Wise Wolf Media